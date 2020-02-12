Seagate: Progress And Regress

Seagate has no choice other than to ramp up exabytes shipped, but several factors may impede with its ability to continue doing this.

Seagate Technology (STX) released its Q2 FY2020 quarterly report on February 4. The results were mixed, although the outlook was better than expected. However, there were also other issues that will have to be addressed at some point as time goes by. What these issues are will be covered next.

Q2 FY2020 earnings

Seagate managed to beat earnings estimates, but fell short on revenue. Net income increased by double digits QoQ, but decreased YoY. Revenue displayed a similar pattern, although the swings were less pronounced. Gross margin also recovered in Q2 from the sizable drop in Q1. However, Q2 gross margin remained lower compared to a year ago. Non-GAAP gross margin of 28.7% was slightly above estimates.

(GAAP) Q2 FY2019 Q1 FY2020 Q2 FY2020 QoQ YoY Revenue $2,715M $2,578M $2,696M 4.57% (0.7%) Net income $384M $200M $318M 59.0% (17.2%) EPS $1.34 $0.74 $1.20 - - Gross margin 29.3% 26.0% 28.1% - - (non-GAAP) Revenue $2,715M $2,578M $2,696M 4.57% (0.7%) Net income $432M $278M $359M 29.1% (16.9%) EPS $1.51 $1.03 $1.35 - - Gross margin 29.9% 26.7% 28.7% - -

Source: Seagate Form 8-K

Seagate's forecast was slightly better than expected. The outlook for Q3 calls for non-GAAP EPS of $1.35, plus or minus 7%, and revenue of $2.7B, plus or minus 7%.

Q2 FY2020 earnings call

One of the things that stood out in the Q1 quarterly report was the sizable drop in margins. However, Seagate managed to turn this around in Q2. Gross margin improved by as much as 200 basis points. The credit goes to a shift in product mix towards mass capacity drives. From the Q2 earnings call:

"Non-GAAP gross margin was 28.7%, up 200 basis points sequentially, reflecting a more favorable product mix with a higher contribution from mass capacity drives."

Gross margin in Q2 also benefited from higher volumes and cost reduction. Q3 may once again get a lift from some or all of these three factors.

"I'd say in fiscal Q2, the improvement in gross margin is coming partially from the 16-terabyte, but as we said, actually tripled the volume during the quarter but also from an overall cost reduction on several other drives. So, looking at Q3, we will have for sure an higher volume in 16-terabytes that will help our gross margin, but of course depends on the overall mix of the entire volume that we move into the quarter."

Apparently, Seagate shipped one million 16-terabytes HDDs, which is currently the highest-capacity drive in mass production.

"In nearline, we are leading the industry's transition to 16-terabytes, which is the largest capacity drive available in mass volume today, offering the best total cost of ownership opportunity for our customers. In the December quarter, these products represented the highest revenue and highest exabyte shipments of any of our drives."

HDDs with even higher capacities are coming. The first HAMR drive is expected to become available in late 2020.

"We are on track to release the industry's first commercially available HAMR drive in late calendar 2020 at the 20-terabyte capacity point."

Higher volumes of high-capacity drives allowed Seagate to set a new record in the amount of exabytes shipped. Seagate sees room for further growth in exabytes shipped.

"I didn't say that we were in a digestion phase then, but I think we've seen that cyclicality before. It's dangerous to say that will happen exactly again, because there has been a different reason for the cyclicality every time it hits. That said, I do think that the demand is growing. I think that the customers are broadening. And I also think that their ability to use higher and higher capacity points is actually getting bigger. So once upon a time, people couldn't use more than 4-terabytes and while most of the market was on 8s and you're starting to see people get shifting over to bigger capacity points as well. So I do think exabyte growth is still going to continue. I don't think I'm calling the top of the peak at 10% yet."

Demand for more storage is on the rise.

"In general, we're seeing a change in typical seasonality as HDD demand shift away from consumer-oriented legacy markets and towards mass capacity storage driven by data growth in the cloud and at the edge. The demand environment has continued to steadily improve particularly for high capacity nearline drives. With the positive customer momentum we have established for our 16-terabyte byproducts we continue to expect both revenue and profitability to grow in fiscal 2020 with the second half revenue slightly higher than the first half for this fiscal year."

However, while demand for storage may not be a problem, other areas may become one if they continue on the same path.

Seagate is going through changes

Seagate is seeing changes in its product mix. In just one year, mass capacity and legacy traded places as can be seen in the table below. Mass capacity increased to 49% of revenue from 39% a year ago. In contrast, legacy declined from 53% to 43%. Note that Q2 revenue decreased by 0.7% compared to a year ago. Revenue growth in mass capacity was barely enough to compensate for the shrinking of the legacy business. Nearline accounted for the bulk of mass capacity with 49 out of 71.3 exabytes.

Q2 FY2019 Q1 FY2020 Q2 FY2020 Revenues by market Mass capacity 39% 47% 49% Legacy 53% 46% 43% Other 8% 7% 8% HDD exabytes shipped Mass capacity 47.2 63.9 71.3 Legacy 40.2 34.5 35.6 Total 87.4 98.3 106.9 TB capacity per drive Mass capacity 5.5 6.8 6.4 Legacy 1.4 1.4 1.6 Average 2.4 2.9 3.3 HDD price per TB $28 $24 $23

Source: Seagate Form 10-Q

While legacy is getting smaller, it remains an important part of Seagate. From the Q2 earnings call:

"You should look at the importance of the legacy business in terms of free cash flow, considering where the OpEx and the CapEx is fairly low in that area. It's still a good contributor to our free cash flow in general. So, it's still very important to us."

Any loss in legacy will be felt and needs to be compensated elsewhere.

But making up for legacy seems to be getting harder to do. Seagate increased exabytes shipped from 87 to 107 exabytes, an increase of 23% in one year. Yet, revenue still decreased by 0.7%. Seagate is being confronted with substantial price erosion. The average price per terabyte fell from $28 a year ago to $23 in Q2, a decline of 23% YoY. Price erosion was thus able to offset the increase in exabytes shipped.

The increase in average capacity was enabled by the move towards more higher-capacity drives. Average capacity per drive jumped by 37% from 2.4 terabytes to 3.3 terabytes. However, getting all HDD customers to make the move towards higher-capacity drives is getting more and more difficult. Not everybody seems to need or want these high-capacity drives.

"what we've talked about in the past was everybody adopting the highest capacity point quickly. I think that's happening less and less, frankly, because I think there's a lot of -- as we've talked in the past, there's a lot of diverse need even within one customer set, even with one customer. And then each customer may have their own different specific needs."

So on the one hand, Seagate needs the market to adopt high-capacity drives to keep increasing exabytes shipped at a fast clip. If exabytes shipped had been lower, the hit to revenue would have been even bigger. On the other hand, the market is becoming slower in adopting the latest in HDDs and is sticking with older drives for a lot longer than before. This makes it increasingly difficult to keep up the pace in exabytes shipped.

Investor takeaways

The latest quarterly report from Seagate shows that progress has been made in certain areas. A recovery in margins helped improve the headline numbers, at least on a sequential basis. But a closer look reveals signs that the company is regressing in other areas, which may lay the ground work for bigger problems down the road.

Seagate's legacy business continues to shrink, which puts pressure on mass capacity to pick up the slack. Mass capacity, especially nearline, tends to rely heavily on cloud spending. While cloud spending continues to grow, growth is uneven and can sometimes contract. The move towards mass capacity makes Seagate increasingly prone to cyclical ups and downs in a way that people have not seen before from the company.

While there's no doubt that there is strong demand for storage, the actual benefit to Seagate has been much less. Seagate's annual revenue seems to have peaked in late 2012 at over $16B and has been trending lower ever since. This decline has coincided with the rise of NAND flash memory, which has become, more often than not, the preferred storage option in the competition with HDDs. Seagate will likely end the year at around $10B, which implies that topline will have shrunk by almost 40% in eight years. Seagate has yet to show that this trend will end anytime soon.

Mass capacity is growing, but comes with a heavy burden. Seagate increased exabytes shipped by double digits just to keep revenue from taking a bigger hit due to price erosion. In order to keep increasing exabytes shipped, Seagate needs to increase capacity per drive. End users also have to make the switch to higher-capacity HDDs, which is getting harder to do.

There is a lot of pressure on Seagate to come up with new technologies like HAMR to enable drives with higher capacities. The introduction of new technology can give rise to further complications as this article points out. Seagate needs HAMR to be nothing but a success, if exabytes shipped is to increase at a fast enough pace to offset pressure elsewhere.

With these issues in mind, it's best to be neutral on Seagate. There is reason to question whether Seagate can continue on the path it is currently on. Seagate has been able to increase exabytes shipped at a rapid clip, but it's anyone's guess as to how long this can last.

