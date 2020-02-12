Bicycle Therapeutics: Early Stage Platform Technology Play With Multiple Upside Drivers

Internal oncology candidates have several potential advantages over ADCs and target selection is quite logical (e.g. MT1-MMP highly expressed in multiple tumor types and no one else going after it).

Shares of UK-based biotech firm Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC) have risen by 22% since I called the stock a Speculative Buy this past September, noting that proof of concept for this unique platform technology player had recently been established via a partnered program. Shares are still trading a bit below IPO price point of $14.

As significant progress is being made with their oncology-directed Bicycle Toxin Conjugates (BTCS) and a partnership with Cancer Research UK was announced to fund BT7401 development through phase 2a trials, I look forward to revisiting and determining what value creating catalysts await later this year.

Figure 1: BCYC daily advanced chart (Source: Finviz)

When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels to get a feel for what's going on. In the above chart (daily advanced), we can see shares bottom in Q3 at the $7 level, from there spiking up to the $13 level a couple times before pulling back. Consolidation in January offered an ideal buying opportunity for savvy investors who understood the early-stage nature and outsized long-term potential of this platform technology story. The stock appears ready to push for highs in the near term, so at first glance accumulating dips would seem to be an ideal strategy.

Overview

In my initial article, I outlined the following keys to our bullish thesis:

I highlighted the fact that leadership is quite experienced with several successful exits at prior companies. Bicycle Therapeutics was founded in 2009 based on work from Sir Gregory Winter's lab (won the Nobel Prize for work which led directly to the development of the Bicycle). An interesting fact was that about 70% of marketed antibodies out there right now have technology coming from his foundational work.

Bicycles were described as a completely new therapeutic modality, combining elements of small and large molecules, providing binding specificities and affinities typical for biologics but with a small size. The company has a very powerful platform built to identify them, with internal focus on oncology (one molecule in dose escalation study and a few more coming closely behind that). Multiple strategic partnerships were formed in a very logical and deliberate manner, collaborating with companies that are leaders in multiple fields outside of oncology. A huge patent portfolio also protected this valuable technology that has the potential to supplant ADCs (antibody drug conjugates) and other currently approved treatments in several indications.

As for other appealing aspects of this drug class, Bicycles are essentially fully synthetic peptide drugs and received the name because of the two looped shapes. Bicycles have very low molecular weight, very high binding affinity to their targets and desirable PK properties. Large binding surface allows them to interact with biological targets that small molecules typically cannot. Bicycles are renally eliminated (from kidney into urine), which is important as many drugs have failed due to liver interaction and these are not liver interacting at all. The company has an incredibly diverse library, and Bicycles have been found that bind to multiple protein families including those that are resistant to small molecules or classic biologic drugs. More than 90 targets have been screened to find targets with over 90% success rate in identifying binders. As the bacteriophage used is huge, they are ideal for carrying other things around (have other things conjugated to them, which is the backbone of the company's initial oncology programs). Bicycles are thought to be the ideal modality to modulate T cells in immunotherapy applications, as management states they are the only company that has fully chemically synthetic bispecifics (can produce them rapidly). Another unique application is the collaboration with AstraZeneca to create inhaled drug candidates (administered through the lung to enable protein interaction targets that couldn't be accessed via small molecules or biologics).

Figure 2: Overview of Bicycles and points of differentiation vs. other drugs (Source: corporate presentation)

The derisking we require already had taken place with proof of concept achieved via positive phase 1 data for Oxurion-partnered Kallikrein inhibitor Bicycle, THR-149 (provided additional validation for the platform). On July 1 Bicycle Therapeutics' partner Oxurion NV reported positive topline data from a phase 1 study evaluating THR-149, its plasma kallikrein inhibitor for the treatment of Diabetic Macular Edema (DME). The phase 1 multi-center trial tested three ascending dose levels in 12 patients with visual impairment due to DME. Topline results showed THR-149 to be well tolerated and safe (no dose-limiting toxicities and no drug-related serious adverse events). Signs of efficacy also were encouraging (using patient's Best Corrected Visual Acuity or BCVA), with average BCVA improvement of up to 7.5 letters at Day 14 (maintained 6.5 letter average improvement at Day 90 following single injection of the drug candidate).

A very intriguing application of Bicycles involved attaching them to cytotoxic payloads to direct them specifically to tumors. Lead program BC1718 is a Bicycle Toxin Conjugate that targets tumors expressing the protein known as MT1-MMP and currently in phase 1 dose escalation trial with Cancer Research UK. BT5528 targets EphA2-expressing tumors and BT8009 targets tumors expressing Nectin-4 (both undergoing IND enabling trials currently). Other applications being explored include systemic delivery (e.g. STING agonist). With Bicycle Toxin Conjugates, the goal here is the same as with ADCs (antibody drug conjugates) but in a manner very different from anyone else. Management stated that ADCs are not optimal for this application, while Bicycles have several attributes such as tiny size that work in their favor (immediate penetration into large tumors, goes to where you want it to be, longer retention in tumor while gone from systemic circulation, etc). For lead oncology candidate BT1718, the antigen MT1-MMP is highly expressed across multiple tumor types (endometrial, bladder, ovarian, triple negative breast, etc.) and no one else is going after it. DM-1 is the cytotoxic payload (same one used in Kadcyla). Multiple preclinical models have shown the drug candidate to drive complete regression and synergy with immune checkpoint inhibitors was observed.

Figure 3: Preclinical studies of EphA2 BTC show improved preclinical safety and efficacy over comparator ADCs (Source: corporate presentation)

Management was "happy" with signs of activity observed so far in the phase 1 dose escalation study, as no dose limiting toxicities were observed at the 20 mg/m2qw dose (impressive considering that five times as much DM-1 is being given as could be administered with Kadcyla). Early data also had shown BT1718 is rapidly eliminated from plasma but significant levels remain in tumor. Moving on to other candidates, BT5528 is going after EphA2 (ADCs failed to target this one) and BT8009 targets Nectin-4 expressing tumors. The latter is the same target that Seattle Genetics/Astellas' enfortumab vedotin goes after and received breakthrough therapy designation for metastatic urothelial cancer (another derisked target).

Figure 4: Pipeline (Source: corporate presentation)

Let's move on to management's presentation at Piper Jaffray from December, seeing if there are new nuggets we can glean to help us understand how thesis is progressing.

Piper Jaffray Update

CEO Kevin Lee starts off by describing Bicycles as a hybrid of sorts, as they distribute like small molecule drugs but are biologic in nature with regard to their affinity/selectivity (essentially getting best of both worlds). They hope to overcome limitations of antibody and biologic therapies, and the platform is quite versatile allowing them to go after targets (via high affinity binders) that small molecules simply can't address.

As for the company's internal oncology pipeline of BTCs, these are able to overcome limitations of ADCs (which themselves are a successful drug class with market size thought to be more than $10 billion by 2025). BTCs deliver large amount of payload, release toxin directly into tumor, enhance tolerability due to renal elimination, penetrate tumor rapidly and dose in a flexible manner to name a few attractive attributes. ADCs are known for having a long half-life, keeping toxin in the body longer than they wish to (leads to safety and tolerability issues). BTCs have a short half-life so anything that isn't bound in the tumor is rapidly eliminated.

We are reminded that lead BTC BT1718 is highly selective for MT1-MMP (which has an established role in cell invasion and metastasis and is heavily used by many tumors). ESMO results showed stable disease in 54% (13/24) of evaluable patients at eight weeks on once weekly doses up to 25 mg/m2. The trial is all-comers end-stage patients (many of whom have had seven-plus prior lines of therapy). Profound shrinkage of some lesions has been observed. BT1718 was very well tolerated with little in the way of toxicities typically observed with ADCs (GI, liver, etc). The company continues to escalate the drug until they see a maximum tolerated dose and from there the plan is to move into expansion cohorts. Most robust expression of the target is in cancers of squamous cell origin, so phase 2a will be focused on this subtype (squamous lung cancer and an all-comers “basket” cohort). They could move into a squamous esophageal population as well.

Their next BTC BT5528 (targets EphA2) just entered the clinic, is overexpressed in many difficult-to-treat tumors (lung, pancreas, bladder) and hopefully won't have the safety issues of ADC predecessor MEDI-547 (sidelined by bleeding events). Preclinical studies showed no signs of coagulopathy or bleeding at toxin equivalent of >150x clinical dose of MEDI-547. First patient was dosed at 5x level of MEDI-547 and BT5528 was well tolerated, so management remains quite excited about data we could see from this open label study later this year.

Another BTC BT8009 (targets Nectin-4) is seen as a fast follower and potentially offers a differentiated profile to Seattle Genetics' (SGEN) enfortumab vedotin, which was granted accelerated approval for treating patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer. Enfortumab vedotin has well known toxicity issues, so a molecule with a cleaner profile could be quite valuable.

As for prioritizing certain BTC candidates over others, management sees these three lead molecules as very differentiated and wishes to run them through early studies to truly understand their potential and profiles of the drugs. Best partnerships have to be right for the company (accelerate development with right economic returns, and currently they are in no rush).

Moving onto BT7401, this is a bispecific Bicycle targeting CD137 and Nectin-4. Management calls these TICA molecules (tumor-targeted immune cell agonists). They are taking two Bicycles, one of which targets tumor antigen and other capable of immune cell activation. Size is an important differentiator here, as TICAs are 5 to 10 times smaller than the smallest biologic drug you can come up with. Should initial data prove promising, the company can efficiently generate multiple clinical candidate to go after other targets (ie. TICAs targeting Nectin-4 and OX-40, or EphA2 and CD137, etc).

Figure 5: Dosing of BT7480 results in robust anti-tumor activity and immune memory in a syngeneic model (Source: corporate presentation)

Moving onto partnerships, Oxurion's Pkal inhibitor THR-149 provided validation for the Bicycle platform in ophthalmological diseases. Lee reminds us that Bicycles have very broad applicability even though as a small company they've chosen to focus internally on BTCs in oncology settings. The strategy here is to partner with experts in their respective fields, getting upfront cash, milestones and royalties to help fund the small company's growth. In neurodegenerative diseases, Bicycles can potentially get across the blood brain barrier so the potential here is quite exciting as well.

As for cash runway, management states they are well funded and current balance allows them to get to phase 2 for lead BTC and through phase 1 for next molecules (enables data readouts for all those programs).

Recent Events and Other Information

On Jan. 7 the company announced a second collaboration with Cancer Research UK in which it will fund and sponsor development of BT7401 (multivalent Bicycle CD137 agonist) through a phase 2a trial. Again, the advantage here is to potentially get enhanced anti-tumor activity with better safety/tolerability profile as compared to current antibody approaches. Cancer Research UK will fund and sponsor development from preclinical to completion of phase 2a study, while Bicycle retains the right to advance the BT7401 program further (undisclosed payment split between cash and equity, success-based milestones and royalty payments would be made to the partner).

For the third quarter of 2019, the company reported cash and equivalents of $96 million (excluded $6 million UK R&D incentive received in Q4). Net loss rose a bit to $9.5 million, while research and development expenses increased slightly to $6.1 million. G&A more than doubled to $4.8 million.

As for future catalysts of note, interim phase 1 data for BT5528 appears to be the principal one of interest to my eyes. Initiation of studies for other candidates and progress with partnered programs also are events we can look forward to.

As for institutional investors of note, there are some interesting holders with 9% stakes or greater (SVLSF V, Vertex Global Healthcare Fund, GlaxoSmithKline, and Cambridge Innovation Capital among others. As for insiders, it's comforting to see little in the way of selling over the past year (mainly purchases and conversions).

As for nuggets of wisdom from the ROTY Community, Saguaro915 had the following to say about this ticker a while back:

Trading at an EV of $74mm, $102mm cash, $40mm burn rate. It is obviously very early stages, but their lead program BT1718 (bicycle toxin conjugate) had some interesting data at ESMO. Safety appeared good, tumor biopsies confirmed delivery of the toxin, and it is capable of delivering 5x as much DM-1 toxin as Kadcyla. 54% of patients had stable disease, one had 45% tumor reduction, and many of these patients received less than the predicted therapeutic dose. The bicyclic platform in general appeared to be validated by early results in diabetic macular edema from partner Oxurion, and management is quite strong. They also have another bicycle toxin conjugate in the clinic that recently dosed its first patient. Atlas and Aquilo both have positions. It looks like the science may be strong here, potentially making this worth a punt despite its early stage.

Final Thoughts

To conclude, with a small market capitalization of around $220 million and cash runway through important data disclosures, this under-the-radar platform technology play looks like a Buy to my eyes. Despite the early-stage nature of the story, important elements of derisking have been identified via data from partnered program with Oxurion, shrewd target selection with internal oncology candidates and preliminary data for BT1718. It appears that management is focused on value creation without biting off more than they can chew (handing off other areas such as neurodegenerative diseases and ocular indications to partners), and remarks they've made so far indicate cautious optimism without being overly promotional. We have multiple ways to win here as partnered programs move forward, multiple internal oncology candidates make their way through phase 1 studies and TICAs move into the clinic as well. Bicycle format has very broad applicability with internal oncology candidates being just the tip of the iceberg (my apologies that I overuse that phrase, but it definitely applies here).

For readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence, BCYC is a Buy and I suggest accumulating dips in the near term. A conservative strategy could be to accumulate a half size position presently, waiting for strengthening of thesis via data readouts before adding more shares.

Risks include disappointing data readouts, setbacks in the clinic, competition from other drug classes such as bispecifics and ADCs and additional dilution at some point in 2020. Limit orders are a must, given the volatile price action and variable trading volume for this ticker.

