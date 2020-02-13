The Asset Allocator: BBB-Rated Bonds And Other Risks You Might Not Have Thought About (Podcast)

Summary

Among the many risks fixed-income investors face, three get short shrift from investors, argues Harbor Crest Wealth Advisors’ Mike Hennessy.

First is credit-quality risk, with BBB-rated bonds, one level above junk, now at over 50 percent of the bond market, up from 17 percent in the early 2000s.

Second is liquidity risk that would ensue were $600 billion worth of those BBB-rated bonds to fall into the junk drawer, and investment-grade ETFs were forced to sell them.

Third is the risk of a return of inflation resulting from exogenous forces, such as an oil price shock, and would force the Fed to take away the easy-money punch bowl.