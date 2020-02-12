Taubman Got Bought - Why I Deployed Most Of The Proceeds Into Macerich And Simon

The acquisition is good news for high quality mall landlords - a nice sentiment boost. Importantly, it provides updated data for cap rates, etc. - useful for benchmarking purposes - given the lack of transactions in the space.

Note, there might be some dividend cuts here and there (with the exception of Simon). For those who are very conservative, rolling 100% of Taubman proceeds into Simon makes sense from an income (and income growth) perspective, as Simon's current yield is above Taubman.

I sold my TCO position, booking an almost 90% gain, and rolled the proceeds as follows: 40% into Macerich, 40% into Simon and 20% into Pennsylvania REIT.

At the acquisition price of $52.50, TCO's dividend yield is now ~5.1%, lower than Macerich (~11.5% yield) and Simon (~5.8% yield). The latter is particularly interesting.

Simon Property will acquire Taubman Centers for ~$3.6B in cash, or $52.50 per share.

Finally, some good news for high quality mall landlords. Let's call it a sentiment boost, which is also making headlines in the mainstream media.

Since my previous article on TCO (dated 23 December 2019, price at publication: $29.81), the total return has been almost 80%.

I will not tell you 'I told you so', as I am not a prophet, but I will emphasize the following.

This is what happens when hyperbolic doom and gloom headlines (encouraging generalizations and stirring fear) outweigh sound fundamentals. Paranoia cannot last forever. For such a long time, quarter after quarter, year after year, SPG, TCO, Macerich (MAC) and Brookfield Property (BPR), have been producing solid results. These include:

Tenant sales PSF are at record-high levels (despite all the drama around the so-called 'retail apocalypse' and the death of brick-and-mortar). Note, click-and-collect, one of the fastest e-commerce growth categories, requires physical locations. However, these brick-and-mortar properties receive little credit when retailers report sales.

Occupancy rates are resilient, around historical high levels (around the 95% zone). Let me provide an example. In December 1997, MAC and SPG announced a 50/50 JV to acquire a portfolio of 12 malls. At the time, portfolio occupancy was ~89%. Back then, the threat e-commerce was nothing compared to today. Still, the occupancy rate was below 90%. Today, the average portfolio occupancy across TCO, SPG and MAC stands close to 95%. This contradicts generic articles with generic titles like "US shopping mall vacancies hit two-decade high". One must dig deeper, and filter across each asset type and location.

Releasing spreads are positive (in many instances 10%+) and average rents are trending up.

Mall traffic remains strong and picking up in redeveloped projects. In addition to company reports, this is also backed by sources like The Thasos Mall REIT Foot Traffic Index (readings are around multi-year highs) and data from Google consistently shows solid traffic (during weekends, holidays, etc.).

The revenue mix is more diverse than ever. Malls are transforming into mixed-use/lifestyle-oriented town centers (less focus on legacy/apparel retail) - buying a share in one of these REITs does not necessarily reflect a one-to-one relationship with retail (as was largely the case in the past), and this will become more evident over time. Perhaps these mixed-use town centers will one day command a premium valuation.

These companies have one thing in common - they are all owners of highly productive properties, referred to as 'A-Malls'. Despite the solid results, share prices are hovering around multi-year lows. This has resulted in sky-high dividend yields. For example, MAC's share price is hovering around Lehman-era levels and the dividend yield is in excess of 11%.

As many of these companies are in 'transition mode' (strong redevelopment pipeline to reposition centers into mixed-use town centers), this has largely distorted the smoothness and linearity in per share metrics (with the exception of SPG), which is what REIT investors have been accustomed to. This in turn has led many to fear the debt levels of these companies, relative to NOI. However, once redevelopments come online and NOI picks up, I expect things to normalize.

I have written about the misconceptions in the mall space on several occasions. A good summary can be found in my article published in August 2019 entitled "Misleading Headlines In The Mall Space - Things Are Actually Much Better".

TCO has been sold. What's the plan of action?

TCO will no longer be a public company. The only remaining pure play trophy A-mall REIT is MAC.

At an acquisition price of $52.50, TCO's dividend yield is now ~5.1%. MAC's current yield is ~11.5% and SPG's yield is ~5.8%.

The fact that SPG's dividend yield now exceeds that of TCO is of particular interest. Until now, many feared that TCO might be forced to cut its dividend in order to pay down debt. However, pretty much everyone agrees that SPG will keep on increasing its dividend, in line with previous practices, due to its rock solid balance sheet and substantial free cash flow generation.

Source: Seeking Alpha - SPG Dividend Growth History

In fact, following the TCO deal, SPG reiterated the "continued commitment to consistent [dividend] increases".

Following the acquisition announcement, I sold my entire TCO position, booking an almost 90% gain, and rolled the proceeds as follows:

Following these 'reshuffling' moves, I get to boost my income today and also anticipate substantial capital gains going forward. That said, there might be some dividend cuts here and there (with the exception of SPG). For those who want to be very conservative, rolling 100% of the TCO proceeds into SPG ensures a higher income (since SPG now has a higher dividend yield compared to TCO), with attractive (almost certain) dividend increases, in line with SPG's previous practices.

All in all, a very nice boost for TCO owners. The mall saga continues. MAC, SPG and others continue to be dirt cheap.

