BioCryst's Berotralstat In Japan: A Guaranteed Commercial Success

With a current capitalization of around $500M, the revaluation potential in a few years presented by BioCryst is enormous.

In Japan, there is currently no drug for the prevention of HAE attacks.

On February 3, BioCryst (NASDAQ:BCRX) submitted the Japanese New Drug Application (JNDA) for Berotralstat in Japan. The request is made shortly after another NDA has been sent to the FDA last December, and as planned by the company, it is expected that they will soon submit another NDA to the European health authorities (EMA).

It should be remembered that Berotralstat obtained Orphan drug and the Sakigake designation from the Japanese health authorities (PMDA) in 2015, which guaranteed that the process of review and approval of the drug will be shorter, approximately 9 months instead of 12.

In Japan, there is, currently, no drug to prevent HAE attacks (prophylactic treatment), there is only one drug to cut attacks once they have occurred (acute HAE), so Berotralstat will monopolize the entire Japanese market once it will be approved. Due to the good results obtained by the drug in the APeX-J trials carried out in Japan, where the efficacy and absence of adverse effects was demonstrated, and as it will be the only drug for the prevention of attacks of HAE in the country, I think the Japanese PMDA will grant the priority review and, of course, I am convinced that the approval of Berotralstat is more than guaranteed. That's why I think it will be in Japan where Berotralstat will be commercialized for the first time worldwide.

The management of BioCryst with this JNDA submitted has guaranteed with total certainty that by the second half of this year 2020, Berotralstat will be marketed in Japan.

In addition, with the strategic commercial partnership signed at the end of 2019 with Torii Pharmaceutical (OTCPK:TRXPF), it has ensured a good commercial sales structure in the Japanese country.

With an estimated incidence of the disease in Japan in approximately 2,500 patients and royalties negotiated with Torri Pharmaceuticals between 15% and 40%, depending on the volume of sales, BioCryst will obtain substantial earnings.

As in my previous articles on BioCryst, I still recommend investing in this company for 2 or 3 years.

Market potential for Berotralstat in Japan

As I have already mentioned in the previous paragraph, the submission of Berotralstat JNDA made on February 3 has, in my opinion, a high probability of being approved in Japan. It is curious that there is, currently, no approved drug in that country for the prevention of HAE attacks, in fact, there is only one approved drug to control acute HAE attacks. This medicine is Firazyr from Shire pharma and was approved on September 21, 2018. I really don't understand why Takhzyro (Takeda pharma), the currently leading injectable drug for the prevention of HAE and approved in the US and in Europe, is not available in Japan. BioCryst, therefore, will take advantage of this anomaly and will be able to take the entire HAE market in Japan for the second half of this year 2020.

What earnings can BioCryst obtain with the sales of Berotralstat in Japan?

Here, the fundamental parameters will be the number of patients who will receive treatment and the price that BioCryst will set for Berotralstat.

Regarding the number of patients with HAE in Japan who will receive treatment, we must bear in mind that an incidence of approximately 2500 patients is estimated, of which only about 500 are currently diagnosed. Normally, over time, the number of patients diagnosed will increase to approach 100% of patients, that is, 2500.

And regarding the price, we still have no idea what the price of Berotralstat will be. We can take as a reference the cost of current treatments in the market to treat HAE:

Posology Price per dose Annual cost Takhzyro 2 subcutaneous injection monthly $23.741 $569.784 Haegarda 2 subcutaneous injection weekly $1.972 $192.000 Cinryze 2 intravenous injection weekly $3.000 $288.000

Source: Author

As we can see in the table above, the cost of annual treatment in the United States ranges between $192,000 and $569,000.

Presumably, BioCryst will price the drug within the price range of the table, so we can think of an estimated annual cost of approximately $220,000 for treatment with Berotralstat.

On the other hand and knowing that there is no approved treatment in Japan that can compete with Berotralstat, it will take 100% of the potential market, that is, all patients diagnosed with HAE.

2021 2022 2023 Numbers of treated patients 600 750 800 Annual cost of treatment 220.000$ 220.000$ 220.000$ Annual Revenues of Berotralstat 132M$ 165M$ 176M$ Earnings (20%) 26,4M$ 33M$ 35,2M$

Source: Author

Taking a PER ratio of 25 (I think it may be a reasonable relationship within the biotechnology sector), we obtain a capitalization value for BioCryst of $880M by 2023, justified by the earnings of Berotralstat in Japan.

The earnings obtained by sales of the drug in the United States should be added to this evaluation. In my previous article "BioCryst: The Stock Price Is At A Turning Point", I calculated potential sales of $458 million that BioCryst could obtain in a few years in the United States. Assuming a sales margin of 20% (average margin of the biopharmaceutical sector), we obtain an estimated potential profit of $91.6M annually in the United States.

Adding the estimated benefits obtained in both Japan and the United States for the next few years and taking a PER ratio of 25, we can estimate a market capitalization for BioCryst and for 3 years of approximately $3.17B.

With a current capitalization of around $500M, the revaluation potential for the coming years presented by BioCryst is enormous.

It should be taken into account that the data that I have considered doing this valuation (PER ratio, estimated benefits, etc.) may vary with respect to what is established here, although even taking into account the variations that would reduce the valuation presented here, it would not affect the final conclusion of the study: A substantial potential revaluation in a few years of BioCryst stock price.

Waiting for FDA response to Berotralstat NDA

I believe that, except by surprise, the response given by the FDA will be the acceptance of the NDA but not as a priority review because there are already drugs to treat HAE in the United States, and the effectiveness obtained in the trials by Berotralstat has not been extraordinarily good. Therefore, we would have a definitive response from the FDA by the end of 2020. And yes, I think the FDA will finally approve it because it will be the only oral medication for the prophylactic treatment of HAE. That is its main strength.

Treasury statement

The publication of the quarterly results declared cash of $70M on September 30, 2019, with a cash burn of $24.5M for the quarter.

BioCryst raised about $115M in the last quarter of 2019 ($ 63.3M of the capital increase + $ 30M of Microcap + $22M from Torii pharmaceutical).

With this $115M added to the $70M available on September 30, minus the cash used in the last quarter of 2019 (approximately $24.5M), we can estimate current cash of $160.5M. With this cash, 1.5 years of cash needs would be covered which is essential to continue the various trials that are currently being developed.

Downside risk

Although the medium-/long-term prospects are very positive, it is essential to remember that we are facing a biopharma, and therefore, there are always some risks that must be taken into account:

• One risk that must be considered is that the FDA, PMDA (Japan), and/or the EMEA (Europe) finally do not approve BCX7753 (this is unlikely because BioCryst has already received favorable communications regarding approval).

Another risk to consider is that sales of the drug in both Japan and the United States are not as expected.

Nonetheless, if one of these risks become a reality, the stock price could drop lower than the current level, and the turning point of the stock price may be delayed for some time.

Conclusion

For all the above and as I explained in my previous articles, I still think that BioCryst constitutes an excellent investment to maintain in a few years. The sales expected by Berotralstat in the United States and Japan more than justify taking positions at current levels (approximately $3). To this, we must add the foreseeable submission of an NDA to Europe (NYSEMKT:EMA) which, as planned by the company, must occur this quarter.

With regard to the latest speculative movements of the stock as a reaction to the events of the Chinese coronavirus, I do not consider it of special importance for the long-term valuation of BioCryst. Of course, it is positive that the company, currently, has an FDA-approved influenza antiviral (Rapivab) and is currently developing a treatment for several types of viruses (including coronaviruses) in phase 1. All this is positive because they add value to the company.

But I think the real value is in Berotralstat.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BCRX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.