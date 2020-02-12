Barrick Gold Corp.'s Stock Upsurge Due To New Acquisitions, Low Interest Rates And Reduced Supply

Interest rates may be lowered to between 1.25 to 1.5% by the FOMC going into 2020 as the inflation rate is currently above 2%.

Thesis

In spite of the reduction of the price of gold futures by 0.57% to trade at $1570.35 on February 6, 2020, miners are still optimistic about gold prospects as trade options abound. Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD) has not only increased its mining areas with new acquisitions and implementations but is also on the forefront to realizing gold returns with demand expected to increase against a sharp drop in supply. These factors are key to giving the company a bullish run over the course of the year.

New Acquisitions Into 2020

Barrick Gold went to South Africa and finished off acquiring Randgold Resources Ltd. - at a cost of $6 billion. This triggered off a direct retaliation by its rival Newmont Corp. (NEM) that was ready to acquire Goldcorp Inc. in a $10 billion deal. Though Newmont Corp. spent an additional $4 billion in the January acquisitions, Barrick Gold had a bigger margin in stock upsurge as it grew by 79% since it announced the acquisition in September 2019. It traded at $18.19 on February 7, 2020. Newmont's stock on its part has grown by almost 40% to trade at $44.02 as of February 7, 2020.

Source: Wall Street Journal

With copper mining set to increase due to the high demand for electric vehicles in the recent past, it has been common knowledge that Barrick Gold would want to venture into the field. However, CEO Mark Bristow in an interview conducted on February 7, 2020 refuted claims that the company was interested in Freeport. He instead accepted the fact that his interest would be set on acquiring Grasberg. This mine is owned by Freeport-McMoRan (FCX). This mine has not only the largest gold mine but the second largest copper mine in the world. We expect the acquisition to exceed the $20 billion mark, as Freeport spent more than $15 billion in expanding the Indonesian mine. This move will create an upsurge in the gold and copper markets.

On a good note, Barrick Gold is expecting an increase in gold production in most of its mines into 2020. In Mali, for instance, Loulo-Gounkoto saw a production surge of up to 714,802 gold ounces as at the end of January. Before it releases its next earnings report on February 12, 2020, we expect a similar increase in production especially in Nevada where it has a 61.5% stake in its joint venture with Newmont (38.5%). From producing a total of 4 million ounces of gold in 2018, the 2019 full guidance report estimated the gold production to rise to between 5.1-5.6 million ounces. With revived production in South African mines, we can clearly predict Barrick Gold's production will hit the 6.5 million mark by mid 2020. Mines in South Africa are expected to start generating their own power, a move that will counter power outages by Eskom. Further, we are expecting renewable energy to also take center stage in electricity production.

Low Interest Rates

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) on January 29, set the fed funds rates at 1.5 to 1.75. The funds rate describes the interest rates charged between banks overnight. According to the FOMC, the inflation rate of commodities excluding food and energy ran below the 2% mark in 2019. However, going into 2020, and with the next FOMC meeting scheduled on March 18, 2020, we foresee a scenario where the interest rates will be lowered to between 1.25 and 1.5%.

The evidence for this conclusion is brought out from an analysis of the monetary policy from 2012 to 2016. In 2012, the FOMC agreed to keep the target range of the funds rate (interest rate charged between banks overnight) at 0 to 0.25%.

Source: Country Economy

In 2016, the FOMC maintained the target funds rate range at 1.25% to 1.5%. This interest rate was meant to return the inflation rate to the 2% threshold. At the moment, the inflation rate is at 2.3%. Please see the figure below.

Source: Trading Economics

In order to decrease the inflation rate to 2%, the FOMC will have to decrease the funds rate from the current 1.5-1.75% to at least 1.25-1.5% in order to maintain an equilibrium.

Additionally, Bloomberg reported that the Central Bank was weighing in on the overall spill-over effect of the Coronavirus from China to the global economy. Fed Reserve Bank Chair Jerome Powell in response to Congressmen in the meeting on February 11, 2020 indicated that the FOMC will work to keep the inflation rate at the intended objective of 2%.

As a result of the reduced opportunity cost, investors will seek to increase their investment in gold products and forego interest-based assets. According to research by The Balance, investors use gold as a "hedge" against stock market uncertainties, as a safe haven as well as a direct investment. An increase in inflation due to an increase in money supply may cause the value of the dollar to decrease. This scenario will decrease investment in interest-based assets as banks will be forced to offer credit at low interest rates. In return, investors will prefer to use gold as a hedge, waiting for the economy to pick. Increased investment in gold will in turn increase the price of gold stocks such as Barrick Gold's.

Projected Increased Demand Vs. Reduced Supply

As stated in this article, Barrick Gold may witness an increase in production, however, this increase will be after a sustained period and increased investment costs in the mine fields. Overall, the demand will rise against supply. According to the World Gold Council, the Q4 of 2019 witnessed an increase in supply of gold by 2% to reach a record 4,776.1 T. However, this increase was largely from recycling and hedging. In reality, the mine fields themselves decreased production by 1% to register an output of 3,436.7 T.

In regards to demand, there was a slight increase in the gold ETF inflows with a subsequent decrease in consumer demand.

Source: World Gold Council

The Demand of gold in gold-based ETF investments increased by 324.9 T, with the net change between consumer demand in 2018 to 2019 decreasing by 45.3T.

Additionally, the upsurge of the Coronavirus that has now claimed more than 800 lives as on February 9, 2020 is expected to negatively impact gold mining in China. According to the World Gold Council, China produced the largest amount of gold in 2018-2019 with production set at 404.1T. It is expected that gold production and general mining data will reflect a sharp decrease into 2020. Low supply against heightened global demand is expected to push gold prices higher into the year.

Implementation Of ESGs

Speaking in South Africa, Mr. Mark Bristow, CEO of Barrick Gold made the following remark on February 4, 2020:

Even late capitalism’s supposedly unvarnished practitioners have suddenly discovered the merits of a social conscience and are now saying they will not invest in a business that does not have a satisfactory ESG.

To cater for its operations in Tanzania, Barrick Gold set out to not only renew its permit in 2020 but have a social license as well. It also promised to work towards realizing environmental solutions bedeviling North Mara. This new focus on ESG ratings is crucial to the success of the company. Adoption of the ESGs will also promote the company's activities in other countries. We must realize that mining is itself a capital and carbon-intensive venture. Having an ESG program ensures there is a balance between the cost of operations and environmental sustainability.

This proposition will ensure that going forward, Barrick Gold will have better negotiating terms with host countries. We expect a quick resolution into the current crisis facing Barrick Gold and Glencore Plc (OTCPK:GLCNF) in Congo. The country is charging exorbitant royalty payments and heightened taxes. Such conditions are expected to lure host countries into accepting statutory terms that are mutually sound to the mining companies as well.

Risks And Challenges

This bullish sentiment on the gold assets can be overturned with positive news from China, especially after the impact of the Coronavirus has subsided. Growth in factory data will mean an increase in gold supply, which will in turn lower asset prices. Strengthening of the dollar will also push gold prices lower. As discussed in this article, higher funds rate by the federal government will mean that banks will charge higher interest rates to other lending institutions as well as individual borrowers. This increase in interest rates will increase the opportunity cost of foregoing gold and investors will readily adopt interest-based assets.

This year, we expect an additional increase in household spending and a reduction in net exports. The following graph shows the annual average expenditure in US households since 2010. The net exports may decrease due to the impact of the Coronavirus in the Chinese market.

Source: Statista

According to the graph, there was a massive increase in household expenditures in the years 2012 and 2016 at $51,442 and $57,311 respectively. This data has been corroborated by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Source: US Bureau of Labor Statistics

The federal government through the FOMC calculates funds rate or the interest rates charged between banks using among other factors, consumer/household spending. An increase in this expenditure will warrant a subsequent increase in interest rates, which may in turn cause a decrease in price of gold assets.

Final Remarks

There is global optimism in gold trade that has made mining companies to increase their acquisitions. This increase has occurred despite the recent reduction in the gold futures. Barrick Gold Corp. is set to benefit not only from these new acquisitions but also profit from increased demand against a backdrop of reduced supply. China has been hit by an unfortunate wave of the Coronavirus that has claimed more than 800 lives. We expect that this event will further reduce gold production since the country has been leading in this sector on a country-basis. Also, we predict a reduction in interest rates by the Fed into 2020 based on slow net exports amidst increased household expenditures. The adoption of ESGs by the company will make the company more attractive and help to clear pending disputes. With these factors in view, we expect the company to hit a bullish run into the year 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.