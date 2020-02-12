A Great Earnings Season Overshadowed

Spend each day trying to be a little wiser than you were when you woke up." - Charlie Munger

As of Friday, February 7, we have had a pretty solid earnings season so far. According to Credit Suisse, about 77.2% of the S&P 500's market cap has reported Q4 earnings so far. Earnings are beating by 5.1%, with 62% of companies exceeding their bottom-line estimates. Over the last three years, those numbers have been 5.2% and 71%, so earnings are pretty much in line with the recent historical trend. Expectations for revenues, earnings, and EPS growth have now moved to 3.0%, 0.4%, and 2.7%, respectively. So overall, nothing as exciting when we got the initial boost from Federal tax cuts a few years ago, but an excellent growth quarter to close out the decade.

Some notable earnings winners this reporting season have been in the tech sector. The ones that have stood out to me are Apple (AAPL), Intel (INTC), and IBM (IBM). AAPL had record revenue and earnings, given a boost from their iPhones, wearables, and services. The company posted quarterly revenue of $91.8 billion, an increase of 9% year-over-year and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $4.99, up 19%. INTC had a good quarter as well, with quarterly earnings of $1.52 per share, well above estimates of $1.24, and revenues came in at $20.21 billion beating estimates and well above last year's $18.66 billion for Q4 2019. Finally, IBM reported adjusted earnings per share of $4.71, above consensus of $4.69, on revenues of $21.8 billion vs. $21.6 billion expected. These are three major multinational tech giants, that touch a large part of the economy, so to have all three of them beat on earnings and raise guidance is a good signal.

Of course, not everything is going well in terms of corporate earnings. A couple of notable misses this quarter have been Caterpillar (CAT) and General Motors (GM). CAT is seen as a global bellwether for manufacturing, and although they did beat on their earnings estimates, they dropped their guidance for 2020 enough that the stock was in trouble. GM had a similar issue, as they beat on earnings but missed on revenue. Earnings can be coerced by cutting costs and buying back stock so that it can make your company look better than it is, but revenues are more important. You can't keep cutting costs forever! They are facing some intense competition and have been falling behind in the electric vehicle race with Tesla (TSLA), who reported a solid earnings quarter themselves. However, that stock is one to be wary of after an astronomical surge in the last month.

In terms of some sectors that have been doing well this quarter, after the notable winners I mentioned above, it should be no surprise that Technology is having a great quarter. The beats have also been extremely broad-based, with 74% of tech companies beating their revenue projections and 85% exceeding on EPS - that is phenomenal and speaks to how our world has changed in the last 20 years. Technology EPS is expected to rise 8% this quarter when all is said and done. Financials, a sector I have highlighted on the Lead-Lag report, should be one of if not the most robust sector this quarter when you look at EPS growth, which is expected to be 15%. And Healthcare should be another leader on earnings when this earnings season wraps up, with expected EPS growth to be 9%. As for the lagging sectors, Energy is the standout. Revenue and EPS are expected to contract by -6% and -40%, respectively, on lower year-over-year oil prices. Industrials are also taking a beating on the back of Boeing's (BA) 737 MAX issues, and are expected to contract EPS by 9%.

Source: Credit Suisse

For me, I prefer to keep my money with sectors that are growing revenues and EPS versus ones that are being challenged. Technology might be a bit expensive at these levels, but some attractive names in the sector should likely be owned long term. I like the Vanguard Technology ETF (VGT) as a cheap way to hold the sector. Also, Financials are one of my favorite areas for 2020, as I think U.S. Treasury yields are set to expand throughout the year. The Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH) is a super cheap way to play the sector with a 0.10% MER, and it hasn't had the astronomical run that the technology sector has. Healthcare will surely have to fight off some political headlines in 2020, so it may be better to hold off until after the U.S. election cycle, but I like the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) as a cheap way to get exposure.

*Like this article? Don't forget to hit the Follow button above!

How To Avoid the Most Common Trading Mistakes Sometimes, you might not realize your biggest portfolio risks until it's too late. That's why it's important to pay attention to the right market data, analysis, and insights on a daily basis. Being a passive investor puts you at unnecessary risk. When you stay informed on key signals and indicators, you'll take control of your financial future. My award-winning market research gives you everything you need to know each day, so you can be ready to act when it matters most. Click here to gain access and try the Lead-Lag Report FREE for 14 days.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.