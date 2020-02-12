Unisys: The Game-Changing Move

After months of news drought, Unisys (UIS) tipped the scale and announced the sale of its US Federal business for $1.2b to Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) and capitalizing on the recently strong operating performance of the business. The valuation multiples indicate significant premiums to Unisys's trading multiples in excess of 5x and 7x on adj. EBITDA and sales. With the sale proceeds, Unisys is targeting a reduction in its financial debt and immense unfunded pension liability. The stock price almost doubled in value as investors celebrated the transaction. The company didn't provide any further information regarding the profitability and free cash flows of the US Fed business. However, it has promised to share more details during the scheduled earnings release on February 25 as well as upcoming Investors Day following transaction close in H1 '20.

Resolution of enhanced financial leverage and high financing costs

The sale of US Fed business with c. $689m in revenue which accounts for c. 23% of total sales provides much-needed relief for its substantially underfunded pension liabilities. According to the management, the (largely tax-free) proceeds of $1.2b will be split into two parts:

repayment of $440m of senior secured notes bringing total financial debt to around $80m - a convertible bond which the company expects to settle in cash (in the future)

residual $600m will be used for cash contributions to the US pension plan for the next 3 years (2020-22) and effectively removing any contribution requirements out of operating cash flow for this period.

According to the press release, the unfunded pension liability will be reduced to $1.14b from the current $1.74b on a pro-forma basis, indicating an 80% funded status. Coupled with debt repayment and lower pensions, financial leverage should decline to 2.4x vs. 4.2x on a pro-forma basis. In addition, the management will pursue bilateral agreements with pension plan beneficiaries with the goal to further reduce or restructure its pension liabilities.

In the conference call, the management has also touched upon the IRS waiver, stating that it's still pending and they are pushing to a "favorable resolution". Although IRS will be now less inclined to approve it, given the expected cash inflows from the transaction.

We emphasize, given a much stronger balance sheet, Unisys will be able to drive its cost of capital (debt) down from extremely high levels of 10.75% (senior secured note), which was burdening the group's profitability and prohibiting it from participating in value-accretive M&A transactions.

Chart 1 Game-changing transaction to Unisys

Source: Unisys Corporation

Bigger deals and M&A are now an option

One of the biggest benefits of the sale is the cash release needed for larger deals, which Unisys had to miss given high pension contributions. During the conference call (no transcript available), the management talked about the ability to invest in new products to benefit from emerging trends such as IoT and serving large IoT devices, for which they didn't have enough resources before. The management has also emphasized that they might consider M&A activity in the future, in particular benefiting from lower financing costs (as discussed above) enabling them to grow their topline inorganically as well.

The company didn't provide any insight into the profitability of the US Federal business, only stating that it was already operating at or above its maximum profitability levels, presenting limited upside potential going forward. With respect to cash flows, the management hinted that the greatest cash flow generator is the ClearPath Forward solution, providing no further information. However, we understand cash flows from the US Federal business are sizable, in particular as its growth significantly accelerated in 2019 (9M'19 sales growth +28%). We reckon that the business is rather bulky and requires substantial upfront investments, which given Unisys's minimal financial resources, was dragging growth potential in other business areas.

The management has also talked about the IP (intellectual property) situation following the sale. SAIC will have full access to IP which is used for US Federal business, in particular to CloudForte products - sharing ownership with Unisys with no future payment obligation. In addition, SAIC will get full access to all other products, such as Stealth, ClearPath Forward, and InteliServe in return for licensing revenues to Unisys. We believe this arrangement is highly beneficial for Unisys, as SAIC has a larger footprint in the federal market and thereby, enhancing license revenue from those technologies - win-win for both.

Chart 2 Transaction provides further revenue boost going forward

Source: Unisys Corporation

Conclusion

The transaction presents a game-changing opportunity for Unisys to sustainably reduce its high pension liabilities and free up resources to drive its operating performance going forward. As highlighted in our first article ("Unisys Is Fuelling The Growth Engine With Unresolved Issues Still Remaining"), with the sale of US Federal business, the company addresses those unresolved issues, which put a burden on further topline growth and margin expansion. Although pension liabilities will remain a key topic of discussion in the years to follow, the prepayment of those sizable cash contributions will enable the company to invest in innovation and future growth resulting in rising free cash flows going forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.