Weekly Review: High-Yield CEFs - The Sector Returned To Positive Results

The Z-scores of the closed-end funds that invest in high-yield bonds remain relatively high, and we cannot find so attractive an investment opportunity for our portfolio.

The main benchmark and all of the high-yield closed-end funds increased their prices in the first week of February.

Introduction

The closed-end funds from the high-yield sector significantly increased their prices over the past week. More or less the panic around coronavirus was overcome and the investors returned their appetite for riskier assets and higher yields.

Currently, most of the closed-end funds from this sector are traded at positive Z-scores, which is an indication that they have lost most of their statistical edge. Still, most of them are traded at high discounts, but we are cautious when we select our positions due to the lack of statistical edge. Unfortunately, at these prices, most of the CEFs are with limited upside potential. For me, personally, I am in a waiting mode to see a statistical opportunity to review some of the funds. We all hope this year will provide us many interesting opportunities for our portfolios.

The Benchmark

Over the past week, the price of the main benchmark iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG), which we use to track the high-yield bonds, rose by $0.43 per share and finished the Friday session at $87.97 per share. Also, it is important to mention that the main index distributed its monthly dividend of $0.37 per share.

Source: Barchart, iBoxx $ High Yield Corp Bond iShares

Source: Dividend.com

Statistical Comparison And Spread Review Of The Sector

High-yield bonds are typically evaluated on the difference between their yield and the yield on the U.S. Treasury bond. High-yield spreads are used by investors and market analysts to evaluate the overall credit markets. Higher spreads indicate a higher default risk in junk bonds and can be a reflection of the overall corporate economy and/or a broader weakening of macroeconomic conditions. On a weekly basis, we notice a decrease of 0.80 bps. This change only proves the desire of the investors to buy riskier assets again.

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts, US High Yield Master II Option-Adjusted Spread and US High Yield Master II Effective Yield

Below, you can find a statistical comparison between HYG and the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). We observe a correlation of 0.62 points between the two sectors for the last 200-day period:

Source: Author's software

On the other hand, we have a statistical comparison between HYG and the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY). There's definitely a stronger relationship between them for the last 200 days. As you can see, it's 0.95 points.

Source: Author's software

The News

Source: Yahoo News, High Yield Closed-End Funds News

Several closed-end funds announced their dividends:

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF) $0.0205 per share.

MFS Charter Income Trust (MCR) $0.0600 per share.

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (GGM) $0.1813 per share.

Invesco High Income Trust II (VLT) $0.0964 per share.

Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH) $0.1000 per share.

Review Of High-Yield CEFs

Weekly % Changes In The Sector

Source: CEFConnect.com

1. Lowest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The appetite for high-yield opportunities is again on focus and the closed-end funds which invest in high-yield bonds reported one very positive week. All of them increased their prices and the most spectacular performance was from Barings Participation Investors (MPV). The price of MPV rose by more than 6.00% on a weekly basis despite the slight decline in its net asset value.

Unfortunately, most of the closed-end funds from the area are traded at high Z-scores. The Z-score indicator shows us how many times the discount/premium deviates from its mean for a specific period. So, this indicator is based on a statistical approach, but from our perspective, it is very valuable and it can be used to recognize which of the closed-end funds are statistically overpriced or undervalued.

The Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH) continues to be one of the closed-end funds which have an average value of its Z-score. Still, trading at an attractive discount of 8.00%, this fund may catch your attention. The current yield is 8.62% and it has one of the most stable dividends in the sector. On top of this, the latest earnings per share were higher than the dividend which is a positive sign for the stability of the future payments.

Source: CEFdata

Most of the investments owned by this CEF are with rating "B." The portfolio is constructed by issuers located globally, but 83.2% of the assets are located in the United States. A brief overview of the investments shows that the portfolio is mainly comprised of corporate bonds and senior loans.

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

2. Highest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

As I mentioned, the Z-score is a very useful tool to identify which of the funds are statistically overpriced or undervalued. Therefore, when we see some of the participants to be traded above 2.00 points Z-score without any significant fundamental reason, I always recommend to close these long positions and reallocate your funds. If the outlook of the sector gets worse, I will take "Short" positions in the funds with the highest statistical parameters to hedge my long exposure.

So, I will not take long positions in the Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund (CIK), the MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF) and the rest of the closed-end funds which have Z-score above 2.00 points. I want to pay special attention to CIF because this is the most overpriced fund in the sector from my perspective. On the below chart, you can easily notice that this is the highest premium for the last decade.

Source: Morningstar.com

The average Z-score of the high-yield CEFs is 1.60 points. On a weekly basis, we find an increase of 0.33 bps of the average value. This is a new highest average value for the Z-score of the sector for the last one year.

Source: CEFConnect.com

3. Biggest Discount:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The next criterion, which I consider as important, is the spread between the net asset value and the price. No doubt, if you combine the attractive discount with a relatively low Z-score, the chances for a capital gain are even higher.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund (GHY) is taking the first position of the ranking. The spread between its price and the net asset value is 9.08%. It is interesting to notice the dividend increases from March 2019 and September 2019. The current yield is 8.28%, and I am eager to see the next earnings report and the earnings/coverage ratio. The recent increase in the dividend may be a signal that the management team expects to see an improvement in the earnings.

Source: CEFConnect.com

The average discount/premium of the high-yield CEFs is -2.91%. Last week, the average spread between prices and net asset values was -3.58%.

Source: CEFConnect.com

4. Highest Premium:

Source: CEFConnect.com

We have already discussed the strong weekly performance of MPV. Once again, this fund is traded at the highest premium in the sector. I think that Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (GGM) may be a risky investment at these price levels. The earnings/coverage ratio of this fund is below 90% and we see a risk of dividend decrease. The fund still has positive UNII/balance per share and it can use it to compensate for the difference for now. However, I will avoid long positions in this fund. The quality of the portfolio is not so impressive for this sector to close my eyes and to try to forget the fact that it cannot cover its dividend with the latest earnings.

Source: CEFdata

Here is the full picture of the funds from the sector. Below, we have depicted their discount/premium and their Z-score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Above are the funds that outperformed their peers by return on net asset value for the past five years. The average return on NAV for that period is 6.76% for the sector. As you can see, most of the current yields on price and net asset values are higher than the historical ones.

6. Highest Distribution Rate:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (BGH) continues to be one of the leaders of the ranking with its current yield of 9.36%. Actually, I really like this fund and its portfolio characteristics. Its dividend is very stable and protected by positive earnings/coverage ratio and improving UNII/share balance. Also, you will find out that BGH has one of the lowest durations in the area. My concern here is related only to the fact that its price has increased significantly, and I will wait for a better time to enter into a new long position.

Source: CEFdata

The average yield on the price for the sector is 8.09%, and the average yield on net asset value is 7.85%. The difference between the two values can be easily explained by the spread between the price and the net asset values of the funds.

Source: CEFConnect.com

7. Lowest Effective Leverage:

Source: CEFConnect.com

We have only one fund which is not leveraged and three which use leverage below 10%. The average leverage for the sector is 26.23%. Below, you can see the relationship between the effective leverage of the funds and their yield net asset value.

Source: CEFConnect.com

Conclusion

The high-yield sector does not provide us with significant arbitrage opportunities at present. There are still interesting funds which provide us with an attractive valuation based on the discount, and we can review them as a potential "Buy" candidates if their Z-scores are not too high. However, we should be careful when the situation in the market seems unstable, and the riskier assets such as high-yield bonds and CEFs may be affected by the volatility.

Note: This article was originally published on February 09, 2020, and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date

Trade With Beta At Trade With Beta, we also pay close attention to closed-end funds and are always keeping an eye on them for directional and arbitrage opportunities created by market price deviations. As you can guess, timing is crucial in these kinds of trades; therefore, you are welcome to join us for early access and the discussions accompanying these kinds of trades.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in IVH over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.