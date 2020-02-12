Waning Pricing Power Could Stymie Oil States

CEO Cindy Taylor. Source: Tudor Pickering

Oil States International (OIS) reports quarterly earnings after-hours. Analysts expect revenue of $237.78 million and EPS of -$0.19. The revenue estimate implies a 10% decline sequentially. Investors should focus on the following key items.

Waning Pricing Power In North America

Experts and pundits continue to debate about the direction of the economy. Can economic expansion continue as is or do we need fiscal stimulus to keep the economy afloat? Earnings of cyclical names like Oil States likely reflect the vagaries of the economy. In Q3 2019, Oil States International generated revenue of $263.69 million, flat sequentially.

Wellsite Services revenue was $116 million, flat Q/Q. The company has a major presence among shale plays in the Permian Basin and Rocky Mountains. Wellsite Services generates over 40% of total revenue and the segment benefited from growth in completion services in international markets and in the Gulf of Mexico. The declining rig count could hurt completion activity in the U.S. at some point. Revenue from Downhole Technologies fell 8% due to deteriorating pricing pressure and lower land-based customer activity.

Oil services firms with heightened exposure to North America land drilling had been winning for years. In the second half of 2018, North America began to experience a loss of pricing power while customers suffered from budget exhaustion. The U.S. rig count fell by double digits in Q4 2019, implying E&P in the oil patch was weak. The trade war with China hurt manufacturing activity and, ultimately, oil demand. Halliburton's (HAL) Q4 revenue from North America fell by double digits. It intimated an oversupply of the gas market weighed:

"Turning to North America. The U.S. shale industry is facing its biggest test since the 2015 downturn with both capital discipline and slowing leading edge efficiency gains weighing down activity and production. As expected in the fourth quarter, customer activity declined across all basins in North America land, affecting both, our drilling and completions businesses. The rig count in U.S. land contracted 11% sequentially and completed stages had the largest drop we have seen in recent history. While holidays and weather were the usual factors, other reasons for this air pocket in activity included our customers' free cash flow generation commitments and an oversupply of gas market."

If certain sectors of North America land drilling is oversupplied, then it could hurt pricing power in the region. Smaller operators like Oil States or Core Laboratories (CLB) could be more vulnerable than bigger players like Halliburton or Schlumberger (SLB).

Revenue from Offshore Products rose in the low-single-digit percentage range due to an increase in project-driven sales. Brent oil faltered amid fears the coronavirus would hurt global economic growth. It now hovers in the $55 range. More OPEC supply cuts could help provide a floor to oil. Long term, the market may have to rely on organic oil demand. That sounds foreboding, given weak industrial production. Oil prices could remain range-bound or go lower.

Solid Liquidity

If pricing power wanes in the oil patch, then it is paramount that smaller operators like Oil States maintain an appropriate level of liquidity. Management has proven itself capable of cutting costs in case its top line slows. Q3 results demonstrated the company's ability to contain costs. Gross profit was $63 million, up by double digits Q/Q. Gross margin was 24%, 300 basis points higher than that of Q2 2019. SG&A expense was $32 million, up 1% Q/Q. Management appears to have made a concerted effort to rein in SG&A costs amid slowing revenue. The fallout was that EBITDA came in at $33 million, up 30% sequentially. EBITDA margin of 12% was up 300 basis points versus Q2, mainly on the improvement in gross margin.

Free cash flow ("FCF") during the quarter was $34 million. This was favorable compared to the average quarterly FCF of $23 million through the first nine months of the year. It is important for Oil States to deliver consistent positive cash flow in case a price war breaks out in the oil patch. The company ended the quarter with cash of $15 million and working capital of over $300 million. Solid working capital and consistent cash flow should sustain the company in case the oil industry turns down.

Conclusion

At nearly 9 times last twelve months EBITDA, OIS appears to be fairly priced for a cyclical name. The stock is down over 35% Y/Y. It could fall further if E&P in the oil patch continues to falter. Sell OIS.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.