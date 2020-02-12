MQT: A Cheaper Option Among BlackRock Muni CEFs

The current discount dislocation in MQT allows investors to own a higher-quality portfolio at a higher yield.

We like MQT to a number of other funds due to its wider absolute and relative discount differential, which we think is due to its more conservative distribution policy.

We apply our CEF relative value approach to a number of BlackRock Muni CEFs.

A few weeks ago, we introduced an approach to gauging relative value opportunities among CEFs that appear to hold broadly similar assets. In this article, we take a look at a number of similar BlackRock municipal CEFs which are trading at divergent valuations.

In particular, we identify the following four funds with similar portfolio profiles.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II (NYSE:MQT)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund (NYSE:MHD)

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFK)

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE)

Within this group, we prefer MQT whose discount has diverged from the other funds, mostly due, in our view, to its more conservative distribution policy.

The Portfolio Cost Relative Value Approach, In Brief

This approach tries to identify funds that hold a broadly similar set of assets but trade at an unusual discount differential, in absolute or relative terms.

It illustrates the 3 principles which form the bedrock of our fund market analysis: margin of safety, not taking uncompensated risk, and CEF market inefficiency.

MQT vs. MHD, BFK, BLE

Below, we compare MQT to MHD, although the argument holds true for all three funds.

The rolling NAV return correlation between the two funds has been quite high over the recent while.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Tiingo

This, along with a pretty tight 3-year NAV return profile, does suggest that the two funds hold broadly similar assets.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Tiingo

The chart below suggests that MQT either tends to hold slightly riskier or longer-duration assets or operate at a higher leverage as the volatility of its portfolio has exceeded that of MHD over the past year. The investment policy of MQT suggests the answer lies with higher leverage and longer-duration as it allocates to higher-rated bonds than MHD.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Tiingo

On the pricing side, MHD has tended to trade at a tighter discount to MQT, although this has increased quite sharply over the last year.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Tiingo

This is what the picture looks like with all four funds.

Source: Systematic Income CEF Tool

The discount differential chart below captures how extreme the current reading is.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Tiingo

What could be the reason for the fact that MHD has tended to trade at a tighter discount to MQT?

One reason could be that MHD has, over the last 10 years, delivered about 0.5% greater return per annum than MQT. However, this return differential happened largely in the early part of this time period and that, over the last 5 years, MQT has actually been ahead by about 0.2% per annum.

The chart below shows that MQT NAV returns over the last 3 and 5 years are quite competitive to the other three funds.

Source: Systematic Income CEF Tool

Another reason could be that MHD has boasted a higher trailing-twelve month yield than MQT for nearly the entire post-crisis period. The current yield of MHD is about 0.2% higher than that of MQT.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Tiingo

This is partly driven by the fact that MQT has been cutting distributions at a faster rate than the other three funds.

Source: Systematic Income CEF Tool

Distributions, of course, do not tell us everything about earnings. Our preference on the service has been towards funds that distribute less but have a higher coverage ratio because these funds will tend to trade at cheaper valuations. This is because it can be hard for investors to gauge earnings, and they will use distributions as an often incorrect proxy for earnings. This is the type of CEF market inefficiency that rewards careful research.

Indeed, what we find is that MQT has a higher coverage figure than the other three funds, suggesting it is hanging on to some of its earnings rather than distributing them. And for this, it has been punished by the market with a substantially wider discount. Apart from a higher coverage level, the recent trend also looks quite a bit better than the other three funds.

Source: Systematic Income CEF Tool

From a UNII perspective, MQT handily beats MHD and is slightly below the other two funds, although its recent trajectory is stronger.

Source: Systematic Income CEF Tool

Covered yield is a metric we use on our service to adjust the current yield for the fund's distribution coverage. By this metric, MQT beats MHD and is closer to the middle of the pack among the four funds.

Source: Systematic Income CEF Tool

The investment mandates of the two funds are quite similar. Both aim to invest 80% of assets in bonds exempt from federal income taxes and both allocate primarily to bonds with a maturity of 10 years or more at the time of investment. One difference has to do with rating categories - MHD allocates at least 75% of assets to bonds rated investment grade, while MQT invests only in the three highest rated categories (i.e. A or better).

Separately, MQT has a slightly higher leverage at 39% vs. 35% and a slightly lower fee at 0.5% vs. 0.55%.

We calculate that MHD boasts a slightly higher NII NAV yield at 4.2% vs 4.0% for MQT. We think this could be due to the investment policy that allows for a substantially higher high-yield allocation. However, once we take the discount differential into account, MQT delivers a higher price yield to investors. This allows investors to have their cake and eat it too - a higher-quality set of assets at a higher yield.

Conclusion

MQT is a BlackRock municipal bond CEF that we think has a broadly similar asset base to a number of other BlackRock muni CEFs. However, because of a less generous distribution profile, the fund appears to be trading at a cheaper discount valuation to the other funds. We think this presents an opportunity for CEF investors to reallocate to MQT, enabling them to own a broadly similar set of assets at a more attractive valuation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MQT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.