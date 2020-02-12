Duff & Phelps Utility And Infrastructure Fund: A Mediocre Performance Closed-End Fund With An 8.9% Yield

The fund trades at a 4.3% discount to NAV. It provides a pretty stable distribution yield, but don't really expect a total return that exceeds the distribution yield over time.

Not including these return of capital payments, the fund has had very lousy performance during the past five years. There's no good reason why this might change.

The fund has paid a steady $1.40 annual dividend, but it's likely to become more of a return of capital effort.

The name change from Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund to Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund does nothing to help its flagging NAV performance.

Duff & Phelps Global Utility and Infrastructure Name Change Does Nothing Real For Investors

The Duff & Phelps Global Utility and Infrastructure Fund (DPG) dropped "Global" and "Income" from its name on Nov. 22, 2019. It used to be called the Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund. This is not really going to help the fund's extremely lousy performance over the past five years.

But maybe the appearance of a change can help the fund not trade at a huge discount to its NAV. That's what happened last year. In anticipation of a major change in the fund's focus, investors pumped up the stock during 2019. DPG ended 2018 at $12.40 and closed 2019 at $15.31, up 23.5%.

But the reality is that nothing much is going to change. The net effect of the name and policy changes was that DPG can now invest more money in the U.S. and in infrastructure stocks. But it was already investing in infrastructure stocks since the fall of 2017.

The truth is that since the fall of 2017 (Oct. 31, 2017, NAV of $17.47), the fund has lost 1.38%, not including the return of capital payments it made. Here's the calculation:

Source: Mark R. Hake, CFA calculations based on DPG's annual report

I'm sorry, but that kind of performance, losing 1.375 over two years, is nothing to write home about. Granted, this past year the NAV performance, ex the 2019 return of capital payments, was indeed better:

Source: Hake calculations

The adjusted NAV performance was better at +13.6% over the past year. But, again, this was after it lost money in the prior year. So I'm basically not impressed.

DPG stock has lost 1% since the fall of 2017 when this new policy started:

Source: Hake

So the NAV lost 1.38% and the stock fell 0.5%. The market hasn't been impressed or duped by the investment change. You can't really be impressed with this policy change by the fund.

Change of Investment Policy at DPG Stock

Under the prior investment policy, the fund was required to invest at least 80% of its total assets in dividend-paying equity securities of companies in the utility industry. Under the revised investment policy, the fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in dividend-paying equity securities of both the utility and infrastructure industries.

The fund also modified its geographic focus to allow a higher percentage of investments in U.S.-based companies. The prior investment policies required the fund, under normal market conditions, to invest no less than 40% and no more than 75% of its total assets in issuers located outside of the United States.

In addition, the fund was required to invest at least 80% of its total assets in issuers located in at least three countries, including the United States. The new policies remove these restrictions and provide more geographic flexibility.

It's hard to say that anything really will change other than maybe the company will invest more in the U.S. Certainly they cannot stop doing the fund's basic purpose - to invest in dividend-paying stocks with a view to generating income, not capital gains.

In fact, management said nothing will change much. Here's a sentence from their shareholder letter filed by the portfolio manager at the end of December 2019:

Source: Form N-CSR filed Dec. 27, 2019 - Certified Shareholder Report

The sentence that I underlined says:

We do not anticipate any material change in the fund’s portfolio construction in the immediate future as a result of the modification of its investment policy.

Again, nothing much is going to change. So the rise in the stock price in the past year was probably unwarranted.

What To Expect From DPG Stock

Maybe I shouldn't be so negative on DPG stock. It does have some good things going for it. First, the stock trades at a discount to its NAV. Second, the stock has a sizable annual dividend yield. Look at the table below:

Source: Hake calculations

So, theoretically, if the NAV disappears for some reason, which is highly unlikely, the investor could make 13.25%.

But, on a practical basis, I believe the fund's chief advantage is its relatively stable total return performance that can be expected. For example, look at the following historical total return calculation:

Source: Hake calculations

(Note: CAGR stands for "Compound Average Growth Rate.")

This shows that during the past two through four years the total return has been 3.4% to 4.8% on average each year on a compounded basis. Note that this includes both the $1.40 dividend payments and the gains and losses in the NAV.

Let's look at the total from the standpoint of the actual stock price plus the $1.40 distributions:

Source: Hake calculations

This shows that the average annual performance for the past two through four years ranged between 6.8% to 7.8% per year, on a compounded basis.

Again, that includes both the distribution and the stock price gain. Note this also includes the most recent year total return gain of 28%. Without that most recent year gain, the average annual compounded total return over the past two through four years would be significantly lower. Moreover, you can probably reasonably expect that this 28% one-year performance will not occur again. It was likely just a result of the anticipated investment policy change.

So, since the NAV total return over the past two through four years was between 3.4% annually on a compounded basis, and the market price total return was higher mostly from a fluke one year gain, you should probably rely on the former more.

Summary and Conclusion

I would expect that the mediocre performance of this fund will continue. Despite the 8.9% distribution yield, which recently has been mostly return of capital, you really can't expect the fund's total return performance will be much better than its NAV total return average of between 3.5% to 5% annually.

A major reason for this is the portfolio manager has said not much will change in the way he runs the fund, despite the name change. Another reason is that since October 2017, when the fund started investing more infrastructure stocks, the fund has had a negative performance on an adjusted basis.

Here's the bottom line. This is a mediocre performing fund. You will not likely lose money. But your total return will likely be much less than the 8.9% distribution yield over time.

If you liked this article, hit the Like button (and also the follow-on real-time alert question for future articles I write).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.