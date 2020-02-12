Our Take On OncoCyte

With two purchases in the past five months, the company has the potential to offer a complete testing solution across all stages of lung cancer.

OncoCyte Corporation has lost half its value in the past year as euphoria over a positive R&D Validation study was later tempered by a six-month delay to obtaining approval.

Today, we take a look at a small diagnostic company whose stock has fallen on some hard times. There has been some insider buying in the name of late and the company has also made some recent small strategic acquisitions. A full investment analysis is provided in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview

OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) is an Alameda, California based diagnostic testing company with a focus on developing assays for the early detection of and the profiling of patients with lung cancer. The company has two diagnostic assets, one of which it assumed when it acquired a 25% interest in Razor Genomics in October 2019. It is in the process of buying additional assets, with its recently announced and pending purchase of Insight Genetics. OncoCyte was formed in 2009 and went public when it was spun out of Lineage Cell Therapeutics (formerly BioTime Inc.) at the end of 2015, closing its first day of trading at $8.08 a share. Its stock has been on a roller coaster ride over the past year and now trades near $2.50 a share, commanding a market cap of ~$150 million.

CLIA Pathway to Approval

Since OncoCyte's assets are laboratory diagnostic tests, as opposed to in vitro diagnostic tests, they are regulated by the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) and not the FDA. As such, there is a different development path to approval. After the assay is established, it must undergo R&D Validation studies, where the assay algorithm's performance and consistency is evaluated on a set of prospectively collected blood samples in the company's R&D laboratory. Once R&D Validation has been achieved, Analytical Validation is conducted in the OncoCyte's CLIA lab, testing matters such as precision and reproducibility, ultimately establishing performance characteristics of the assay system for subsequent testing in the CLIA lab. After successful completion of the Analytical Validation, the company is required to conduct a CLIA Laboratory Validation study to demonstrate that results achieved in the R&D lab can be reproduced in its CLIA lab. This is performed with patient samples from the R&D phase. The final phase before commercialization is Clinical Validation, where the CLIA lab will perform assays on new samples to demonstrate how the diagnostic test is likely to perform in clinical practice.

The final phase is one or a series of Clinical Utility studies that occur after commercialization and are critical for obtaining coverage and reimbursement from payers. These studies analyze the improvement in patient health outcomes and economic benefits to the healthcare system as a result of the test. In the interim between Clinical Validation and Clinical Utility, the company prepares a reimbursement dossier for a CMS coverage decision.

DetermaVu

Prior to the acquisition of Razor, OncoCyte's sole asset was DetermaVu, an assay that measures gene expression in blood cells though a process known as immune interrogation, which rules out cancer in patients with 5mm to 30mm lung nodules identified by CT scans. These scans are recommended annually for high-risk candidates (30 plus-pack per year smokers), owing to the low five-year lung cancer survival rate (~19%) that can noticeably increase with early detection. Approximately 1.6 million Americans annually have an incidentally detected nodule on the lung from a CT or other radiographic scan.

Source: Company Presentation

Although lung nodule size is correlated with the odds of it being cancerous, it is not perfectly correlated. Nodules 7mm to 10mm in size have a malignancy rate of 1.7%, whereas nodules greater than 30mm will express malignancy at a 41% rate. Invasive pulmonary biopsies, performed to determine malignancy, are high-risk procedures with a mortality rate between 0.5% and 1% and a major complication (e.g. collapsed lung) rate of 4%-20%. In fact, for a typical patient, a lung biopsy has a greater likelihood of serious complication than of confirming malignancy. Additionally, nodules between 5mm and 7mm are sent to biopsy in ~25% of cases, even though the established guidelines only call for a follow-up CT scan.

Source: Company Presentation

If approved for commercialization, the DetermaVu liquid biopsy could greatly reduce the number of unnecessary invasive and expensive (~$15,000) biopsies, improving patient outcomes and reducing healthcare costs. OncoCyte estimates the total domestic addressable market for DetermaVu at $2.1 to $4.7 billion with high margin potential. Additionally, the immune interrogation approach employed by DetermaVu could have applications across a spectrum of solid tumors.

Source: Company Presentation

The company cleared a significant hurdle with the announcement of positive data from its R&D Validation study in January 2019, which demonstrated a sensitivity of 90% (95% CI 82%-95%) and specificity of 75% (95% CI 68%-81%) of DetermaVu on 250 blinded patient blood samples using biomarkers alone (i.e. without clinical factors such as nodule size). Sensitivity is the percentage of malignant nodules correctly identified and specificity is the percentage of benign nodules correctly identified. These results exceeded minimum requirements of 85% and 35% (respectively). On the back of this news, shares of OCX rallied 225% to $5.91 on volume of 44.6 million shares.

In the press release, the company also expressed confidence in its ability to complete the remaining steps for commercialization (Analytical Validation, CLIA Validation and Clinical Validation) in rapid succession with first sales likely in 2H19. It successfully checked off the Analytical Validation box in April but announced in June that its CLIA Validation study for DetermaVu would be delayed six to nine months following inconsistencies with RNA extraction reagents used in the workflow, which was impacting reproducibility of the data. This news sent OncoCyte's stock 37% lower to $2.52 a share on June 26, 2019 where the shares now trade at again.

Lineage Sales

Also weighing on the company's share price has been the periodic block sales of Lineage's stake in OncoCyte over the course of 2019 and 2020, which have lowered its ownership interest from ~14.7 million at the onset of 2019 to ~6.0 million after a recent 2.4 million share disposition on January 2, 2020. Lineage has agreed not to sell additional OncoCyte's common shares until March 17, 2020 or unless the OncoCyte common stock price closes above $3.40.

On January 7th, 2020, shortly after Lineage's most recent block sale and concurrent OncoCyte secondary offering, the company announced that it had successfully completed its CLIA Validation study and would soon undertake its Clinical Validation study. The next phase will be the independent clinical validation of the test that is expected for the second quarter of this year.

If successful, the company would only need to publish Clinical Validation data necessary for CMS reimbursement dossier submission before embarking on commercialization and the execution of additional Clinical Utility studies. Management is targeting 1Q or 2Q21 for commercialization, assuming no more road bumps.

Competition

It should be noted that there are other liquid biopsy tests on the market, including Biodesix Inc.'s BDX-XL2, which achieved 97% sensitivity but only 44% specificity in its R&D Validation study. Additionally, owing to the lack of clinical factors in DetermaVu's study, management believes that it significantly outperformed all competitors' tests, including MagArray's Reveal, which determines a patient's chance for having cancer.

Razor Acquisition

While the results of the CLIA Validation study was still in process, OncoCyte entered into an agreement to purchase Razor Genomics, which provides a treatment stratification test that identifies early-stage non-small cell lung cancer patients who are either high-risk or low-risk of death post resection, in September 2019. In Razor's R&D Validation study, the five-year survival rate was 92% for individuals identified as high-risk by Razor's assay and treated with chemotherapy, versus 49% in untreated high-risk patients. Furthermore, individuals determined to be low-risk had a five-year survival rate of 94% without the use of chemotherapy. In terms of commercialization, Razor is a bit further down the road than DetermaVu with its test published in peer reviewed journals. It was also the recipient of a positive CMS coverage decision, providing OncoCyte the opportunity to commercialize it in 1Q20. Razor's test is downstream of DetermaVu on the decision point continuum, providing a solid complement to OncoCyte's immune interrogation approach.

Initial rollout will target 11 states, representing ~50% of the total opportunity, with a sales force of six and one team leader. It anticipates being at a sales run-rate of ~$20 million at 18 months, although, until it consummates the purchase for the remaining 75% of Razor, it will only receive 25% of the net sales. Management estimates the total domestic addressable market for this test at ~$140 million. The test operates on the same endpoint as Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) for its Oncotype Breast Test (reimbursed at $3,500 per test), which resulted in a $2.8 billion buyout from Exact Sciences (EXAS) in July 2019.

The terms of the deal include the initial purchase of Razor preferred stock, equivalent to a 25% equity ownership in exchange for $10 million, of which $4 million is earmarked for a Clinical Utility study of Razor's test. OncoCyte paid Razor a $1 million milestone for the recently received CMS positive coverage decision and is on the hook for $7 million in additional milestones plus the purchase of the balance of its shares for $15 million, of which $10 million will be paid in cash and the balance in shares of OCX, if certain milestones are achieved.

Insight Genetics

On January 10, 2020, OncoCyte announced plans to expand its portfolio with the purchase of Insight Genetics, a developer of molecular diagnostics that detect specific cancer biomarkers in triple negative breast cancer and lung cancer. It features a gene expression test that measures the state of the immune system in biopsies from cancer patients to identify those more likely to respond to PD-1/PD-L1 immunotherapies such as Merck's (MRK) Keytruda. Insight's offerings will allow OncoCyte to eventually offer a complete testing solution from diagnosis through treatment selection across all stages of lung cancer.

Source: Company Presentation

The company will pay a $12 million consideration for privately held Insight, consisting of $7 million in cash and $5 million in shares of OCX. Additionally, OncoCyte will pay a ten-year revenue share to Insight shareholders for up to 10% of net revenues for current Insight pharma service offerings and a tiered revenue share for any products developed employing Insight technology. Insight is also eligible for milestones up to $6 million. Closing is contingent on approval from Insight's shareholders.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary

As of September 30, 2019, OncoCyte held cash and marketable securities of $19.8 million. Since that time it has conducted two private placements that raised proceeds of $8.6 million in November 2019 and $7.6 million on January 2, 2020. The company also refinanced its loan with Valley National Bank for net proceeds of $2.5 million, putting total debt at $3.0 million. With the upcoming closing of Insight, the commercialization of Razor's test, and additional studies to conduct cash levels will drop and the quarterly burn rate will increase, but the company should have a cash runway into 2021.

OncoCyte enjoys a bullish following on the Street with four buy and one outperform rating. Analysts' median twelve-month price target is $7 a share.

With the exception of Lineage, beneficial owners and insiders were buyers of OncoCyte throughout 2019. Broadwood Partners invested an additional $2 million on the November private placement at $1.70 per share and an additional $3 million on the January 2020 placement at $2.16 a share. Its total ownership interest in the company is ~23%. CFO Mitchell Levine and board member Andrew Arno were both buyers around the $2 level in September.

Verdict

With the DetermaVu CLIA Validation delay in the rearview mirror, OncoCyte has plenty of 2020 catalysts, including the commercialization of Razor's stratification test, Clinical Validation of DetermaVu, initiation of the Clinical Utility study for Razor's assay, publication of DetermaVu's R&D Validation study in a peer reviewed journal, as well as submission of its CMS reimbursement dossier, and the integration of Insight. The Razor and Insight acquisitions are aligned with OncoCyte's plans to build toward its goal of becoming a global oncology content company.

Some Lineage overhang remains, now just below 10% of the shares outstanding. Depending on how things play out in the coming months, I could see OCX eventually being recommended for a larger stake once it has further addressed its funding needs and integrated its two recent acquisitions. For now, the stock seems more than worth of 'watch item' status and I have established a small holding within my personal accounts. I offer this analysis up to others who might want to do the same for now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OCX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.