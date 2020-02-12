Unilever Is Still A Good Pick

Investment Thesis

Unilever (UL)(UN) is a household products company with revenues of €52 billion. Revenue growth slowed in Q4 of 2019 but the company expects it to pick up again in the second half of 2020. Overall, 2019 results were in line with those of previous years. I expect Unilever to continue delivering similar results in the next years. As of right now, the stock yields 3% with a modest valuation upside of 8%. Considering the stability and safety of the company I consider the stock to be reasonably attractive at the current price of $60.64.

2019 in line with previous years

2019 was an overall successful year for Unilever, with growth on both the top and bottom line. Organic revenue growth was 2.9%, driven by both increases in prices and volumes. This is slightly lower than FY2018 (3.2%), but largely in-line with organic growth of around 3% in the past few years. Unilever also made further progress in the margin department, adding 30bps to the gross margin and advancing the underlying operating margin by 50bps. This brings the company closer to its goal of a 20% operating margin. Additionally, the company added €0.7 billion in free cash flow, bringing the total for 2019 to €6.1 billion.

Strong growth in emerging markets

Unilever has struggled to grow in developed markets for several years now. Organic sales growth has been negative in 3 of the last 4 years. Though volumes have increased in 2016 and 2018, prices have declined in every year since 2016. On the other hand, emerging markets have been materially contributing to top-line growth, with organic revenue growth of 5% and above in the fast 4 years. Unilever has significantly more exposure to emerging markets than developed markets. 2019 revenue was €31 billion vs. €21 billion for emerging and developed markets respectively. Emerging markets revenue share will most likely increase in the future as revenue in developed markets stagnates.

Debt remains manageable

Balance sheet health remains good. Debt levels are elevated at a debt to equity ratio of 1.9 but the company has a sizable cash position of more than €4 billion, bringing net debt to €23.1 billion translating into a net debt to EBITDA of 1.9. Furthermore, interest coverage remains excellent and comes in at 12x. Unilever was also able to reduce the interest rate on its average net debt by 10bps from 2.6% to 2.5% (euro interest rates!). Due to the combination of low interest rates and strong and reliable cash generation I see no material risk stemming from the capital structure of the company.

Dividend likely to grow moderately but consistently

Unilever pays a quarterly dividend that currently amounts to €0.4104 per share implying a yield of 3%. The dividend for the fourth quarter of 2019 has already been declared and will be paid in March 2020. I expect an increase in the dividend for the first payment of fiscal year 2020 which will most likely be in June. Increasing the dividend at the beginning of each fiscal year and then keeping it flat for all quarters of that year has been he policy of the company for years. I expect a percentage increase in the low- to mid-single digits, in-line with prior years. Unilever pays out about two thirds of its FCF in dividends, therefore, future dividend increases will likely go hand in hand with topline growth, also in the low- to mid-single digits.

Valuation

Unilever trades at a 25x earnings and 10x book value. These are steep numbers but fairly common in the household products space and in-line with peers such as Procter & Gamble (PG) and Colgate-Palmolive (CL) which both trade at 25x times earnings. To value the equity in the company I used a discounted cash flow approach. I assumed growth according to the guidance of the company which calls for growth in the lower part of the 3%-5% range. Furthermore, I estimated that if Unilever keeps up its current margin expansion progress, it should be able to hit 20% operating margin in 2021 and 21% in 2023. Furthermore, I expect Unilever to earn returns on capital way in excess of its cost of capital for the foreseeable future due to its brand portfolio and scale advantages. As a result, I get a value of $65.52 per share, implying an 8% upside to the most recent trading price of $60.64. I view shares of Unilever as roughly fairly valued at this time, offering only modest upside.

Risks and opportunities going forward

Unilever will have to stay on top of growth opportunities to compensate for stagnating or declining revenue elsewhere. Emerging markets will likely remain the key growth driver for the company. This is good on one hand as emerging markets already make up three fifths of revenues. Therefore, the revenue growth in those markets will have a bigger weighting than potential declines in developed markets. On the other hand, the focus on emerging markets will be accompanied by its own set of problems that these countries face, such as inflation issues.

The company should also consider investing heavily into its home care portfolio. The home care segment had the highest growth in both volume and price in FY19 and a considerable operating margin expansion of 150bps. It is currently the smallest segment by revenue; therefore, it might be wise to expand on this growth chance.

Conclusion

Unilever just finished another good year and will likely deliver similar performance in 2020. The company is not completely without risk, as it faces challenges in stagnating revenues in developed markets and individual product segments, but it earns high returns on capital and has a strong, stable cash generation. The dividend is sufficiently covered by cash flows and should grow in line with topline growth in the low- to mid-single digits. The 3% yield coupled with minor valuation upside makes Unilever a good pick at this time.

