CNA Financial: The 7% Juicy Dividend Is Still There

Even though the stock will certainly rally on a short-term horizon, as investors have appreciated the results, the company remains an attractive choice for any dividend seekers.

Following both more-than-decent fourth quarter and annual results, CNA announced a 5.7% dividend boost and declared a special dividend of $2.0 per share, as every year since 2015.

Post-tax earnings were respectively $273 million and $1.0 billion for the Q4 and FY2019 exercise, vs. an $84 million loss and $813 million in the same periods last year.

Thanks to efforts made on property and casualty operations and higher investment income, the company succeeded in recording higher results at both quarterly and yearly levels.

Executive Summary

On the 10th of February, CNA Financial (CNA) reported its quarterly results for the fourth quarter of the year. During the third quarter of the year, CNA was adversely impacted by a $170M after-tax charge related to the active life reserve unlocking and suffered from a deterioration in the combined ratio. The net income for the first three quarters dropped by $170 million to $727 million, resulting from the poor third-quarter results.

Fortunately, the fourth-quarter results were more than decent and offset the earnings drop that occurred in Q3. The company recorded a post-tax income of $273 million, vs. an $84 million loss one year ago in the same period.

Source: CNA Financial's Presentation

The earnings growth resulted from higher underwriting results in the property and casualty operations. At the same time, Life & Group and Corporate & Other segments produced core losses of $4 million during the fourth quarter.

Following more-than-decent fourth-quarter results, CNA Financial boosted its dividend by 5.7% and declared a special dividend of $2.0 as the company used to do it since 2015.

Mr. Market appreciated the results and the announcements regarding the capital redistribution, and the stock price rallied by around 6%. Although property and casualty operations showed slight improvements (mainly in international and commercial activities, which were, nonetheless, loss-making in 2019), CNA might suffer from further interest rate drops and potential worsened estimation of losses for the environmental and asbestos businesses.

Currently traded at around 1.1 times the book value, CNA is not the most attractive insurance stock. However, any dividend seeker might have a look at the stock, as the insurer delivers a 7% dividend yield and tries to please its shareholders over the years by increasing its dividend gradually. Few insurers succeed currently in paying a 7% annual dividend, which remains sustainable and is expected to grow over the years, thanks to underwriting discipline combined with single-digit premium growth.

Continued Premium Growth Combined With Improved Margins

In Q4 2019, the net written premiums of the non-life insurance activities grew by 5% to around $1.75 billion. Furthermore, the combined ratio improved by almost 10 points to 95.6%, resulting in higher underwriting gains (+ $168 million to $76 million). Source: CNA Financial Presentation

The combined ratio improvement was due to lower catastrophe losses, higher run-off, and an improved underlying loss ratio.

Segment-wise, the company benefited from an improvement of the underwriting margins in all segments. Specialty lines recorded a 3 point lower combined ratio of 88.2%.

Source: CNA Financial Presentation

Commercial and international businesses remained loss-making but recorded lower combined ratios (resp. 100.6% and 100.3% vs. resp. 113.3% and 119.5% in Q4 2018).

Source: CNA Financial Presentation

The trend observed during the fourth quarter was almost similar to the pattern seen throughout 2019.

Specialty lines continued to record low single-digit growth in terms of premiums but succeeded in maintaining high underwriting margins reflected in the combined ratio, which ended at 90.2%, vs. 88.2% in FY2018.

The commercial segment recorded high single-digit growth in terms of premiums, positively affected by higher rates in all markets.

Source: CNA Financial's Presentation

Furthermore, the commercial insurance portfolio was less affected by catastrophe events. Unfortunately, the segment generated run-off losses, which penalized the FY2019 combined ratio by 0.7%. In addition, the expense ratio improved slightly by 0.2 points to 32.9%.

Nonetheless, the most extensive efforts were made on international operations. Benefiting from the underwriting actions launched throughout the year, the combined ratio dropped by 4.7 points to 101.8% despite the 5% drop in the net written premiums. The decline in the premiums was mostly due to Hardy's (CNA's European subsidiary) strategic exit from certain business classes announced in the fourth quarter of 2018. In other words, the company decided to keep being present only in the markets considered as potentially profitable.

The combined ratio improvement was driven by lower catastrophe losses, run-off gains, and an improved underlying loss ratio. Unfortunately, the expense ratio increased by 1 point, due to lower net earned premiums.

All in all, the company kept struggling with profitability issues in both commercial and international segments. Nonetheless, the company succeeded in making the necessary efforts to improve the combined ratio of both activities significantly. Although FY2019 results for both segments were weak, fourth-quarter results showed slight improvements in terms of both commercial development and underwriting margins.

The Little Concerns On Life and Run-off Activities

During the third quarter of the year, the company reviewed the assumptions used for modeling the life activities. With the drop in the interest rates, the company was obliged to increase the life insurance reserves, affecting the post-tax results adversely by $170 million.

During the fourth quarter, CNA Financial decided to strengthen its reserves regarding asbestos and environmental businesses, as Travelers Inc. did during the third quarter. The asbestos and environmental reserve strengthening resulted in a $48 million after-tax charge.

Regarding the previous events, the company might, therefore, face two issues: (1) a further drop in the interest rates, which would oblige the company to review the life insurance reserve level, and (2) a re-estimation of the losses related to the asbestos and environmental businesses. As investors, we cannot be 100% sure that CNA Financial's actuaries have been prudent and conservative enough when they re-assess the ultimate claim costs of these portfolios. Therefore, there is a risk that unfavorable development might affect the post-tax earnings in the future.

There Is One Thing Investors Can Rely On: Dividend Is Expected To Grow

There is one thing that we can be sure about; CNA Financial is a shareholder-friendly company. Over the years, the dividend grew at a rapid pace, as Loews (L), CNA's largest shareholder, needs money to continue repurchasing shares and redistributing the excess capital to shareholders. In other words, CNA's fate is bound to Loews' capital allocation approach.

That's why CNA declared a special dividend of $2.00 per share and boosted its quarterly dividend by 5.7% to 35 cents per share. Over the years, the regular dividend has grown regularly and I do not expect a change in the dividend policy as CNA remains the cash cow of Loews Corporation. In 2019, the dividend paid by CNA to Loews represented almost 89% of the dividend paid by Loews' subsidiaries and 71% of the total investment income (dividends + net investment income from the corporate segment) of the holding.

Source: Loews' Q4 2019 Presentation

In other words, CNA's dividend is vital for Loews' capital allocation strategy, and I'm pretty sure that the conglomerate does not expect to receive less money from CNA in the future. For dividend-oriented investors, it is a good thing; their interests are aligned with Loews' needs.

Takeaways

As I wrote in prior articles, CNA is "compelled" to take the necessary actions to restore its underwriting margins when it is needed and increase its dividend accordingly, so that Loews might be able to invest in other activities and continue repurchasing shares.

Since the beginning of 1970, Loews has retired more than 1 billion shares.

Source: Loews' Q4 2019 Presentation

Loews was able to repurchase its shares actively, only thanks to the growing dividend paid by CNA, which succeeded (at least over the last decade) in increasing gradually the dividend paid to shareholders. The dividend growth was driven by higher underwriting gains generated over the years, due to its strong position in the U.S. specialty insurance market.

Currently traded at around 1.1 times the book value, with a regular dividend yield of about 3% ($1.48 per year/≈$50 per share), the company might be seen by many investors as unattractive. They forget CNA used to pay a special dividend of $2.0 per share every year since 2015. Special dividend included, the dividend yield jumps to almost 7%. It is not so bad for such a boring company like CNA.

In my opinion, any dividend seeker should have a look at the company at least to see if the company's capital redistribution approach fit with their needs (e.g., income strategy, risk appetite, diversification approach). Although I am not a dividend hunter, I might be interested in purchasing CNA's shares at around 0.8-0.9 times the book value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I had some call options that I just sold after the fourth-quarter results release.