Gilead Sciences Is A Buy Despite Flat 2020 Guidance

Gilead Sciences (GILD) reported Q4 and full year 2019 results, and issued 2020 guidance, on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. The stock has not done well over the past few years after coming off a high when its Hepatitis C therapies first ramped. Now it looks to be in transition. The key question for 2020 is whether the guidance issued is conservative or spot on. I believe Gilead Sciences was undervalued before the release of guidance and that there is upside to 2020 guidance. I see Gilead as a Buy for long-term investors, including those looking for a good dividend.

Data by YCharts

Gilead 2020 Guidance

Guidance will be the baseline for the article. Details were included in the Gilead Q4 2019 press release.

Product sales (which may not equal total revenue) in 2020 are expected between $21.8 and $22.2 billion. Diluted Non-GAAP EPS is expected between $6.05 and $6.45. Diluted GAAP EPS is expected between $5.15 and $5.55. There is a caveat, however, due to an accounting change. Gilead will no longer exclude stock-based compensation expense from its non-GAAP numbers, bringing them closer to GAAP numbers. If calculated under this new system, as opposed to the reported numbers for 2019 (see below), full year 2019 non-GAAP diluted earnings per share would have been substantially less, at $6.13 v. $6.63. Conversely, 2020 non-GAAP EPS guidance would be higher under the old system.

Gilead 2019 Results vs. 2020 Guidance

Product sales in 2019 were $22.1 billion, about $100 million above the midpoint of the 2020 guidance range. For practical purposes I will call revenue guidance flat compared to 2019. The non-GAAP EPS guidance span includes the corrected 2019 number, $6.13, but the 2020 midrange is $6.25, or $0.12 higher.

Per the Gilead Q4 Analyst Call, the reason for guiding to basically flat is that older drug revenue, particularly from drugs that have gone off patent or have competition despite still being patented, is declining at roughly the rate that revenue from newer drugs, including possible revenue from Filgotinib, is expected to ramp.

Causes for Caution

The following table gives the data on some of the drugs seeing y/y revenue declines in Q4 2019:

Gilead Revenues by product ($ millions): Q42019 Q32019 Q4 2018 y/y increase Atripla 128 149 285 -55% Truvada 768 721 823 -7% Other HIV 10 5 15 -33% Stribild 71 94 137 -48% Genvoya 958 978 1,206 -21% Complera 75 93 125 -40% Odefsey 435 436 448 -3% Ranexa 11 31 177 -92% Letairis 96 121 254 -62% Vosevi 56 63 77 -27% Zydelig 24 13 41 -41%

Source: created by the author from Gilead Q4 2020 press release data

The declines in HIV therapies Atripla, Truvada, Stribild, Genvoya, Odefsey, and Complera are largely due to replacement by Biktarvy, which was recently introduced and has a long patent life ahead. However, Truvada and Emtriva patents expire in 2021, so the y/y declines will likely accelerate at that time. Truvada is used for prevention as well as treatment, so Gilead is hoping to move as many patients as possible to Descovy for PrEP. The argument for that is Descovy has fewer side effects.

Revenue from Hepatitis C therapies had been declining, but not because of patent cliffs. This includes Vosevi. But on the whole HCV drug revenue has stabilized, so you will see Harvoni/Epclusa in the positive y/y group in the next section.

Ranexa was the big y/y loser. It is used to treat heart related chest pain, or chronic angina. It started having generic competition in 2018. Letairis for pulmonary hypertension is also in rapid decline after hitting generic competition in Q2 2019. Zydelig, on the other hand, just has not stood up well to competition in its cancer indication.

As with any major pharmaceutical company, drugs will eventually lose patent protection, so revenue needs to be replaced by drugs still in the pipeline or still ramping after introduction. The causes for pessimism do not seem too bad to me, as most of the drugs losing revenue were from internal competition with Biktarvy, not from pressure from competitors' drugs. My main concern is whether PrEP patients will go with generic Truvada or will switch to Descovy.

Causes for Optimism

Gilead Revenues by product ($ millions): Q42019 Q32019 Q4 2018 y/y increase Biktarvy 1,570 1,259 578 172% Descovy 437 363 411 6% Symtuza 125 104 37 238% Harvoni/Epclusa 465 516 453 3% Yescarta 122 118 81 51% Vemlidy 137 134 100 37%

Source: created by the author from Gilead Q4 2020 press release data

I have already mentioned Biktarvy is the new standard for HIV patients. It has a long patent life ahead. it will continue to cannibalize revenue from Gilead's other HIV drugs, but it may take some market share from competition in 2020. Descovy has recently been approved for prevention of HIV, or PrEP, and its patent does not expire until 2026, so it can be expected to continue to grow revenue until then. Symtuza and Vemlidy are also relatively new HIV combination pills. Harvoni/Epclusa for HCV sales are likely to remain near flat, after a huge ramp when introduced, followed by a few years of decline due to price competition and a smaller patient pool as they cure patients.

That leaves one other current therapy in the ramping column, Yescarta, which is a CAR-T cancer therapy, specifically for large B-cell lymphomas. A continuing ramp is likely in 2021, but the $122 million in revenue in Q4 is almost insignificant compared to the HIV franchise therapies.

On February 10, a PDUFA action date of August 10, 2020 was granted under Priority Review for KTE-X19, a CAR-T therapy for relapsed or refractory mantle cell lymphoma. Given the need to get insurance reimbursement approvals, and the slow ramps for prior CAR-T therapies, I do not expect approval, if granted, to significantly affect Gilead revenue in 2020.

The big hope for 2020 is Filgotinib, a JAK 1 inhibitor for inflammation. The hope is it will be approved, first for rheumatoid arthritis, with an FDA filing made, but no PDUFA date announced yet. Making any guess about revenue in 2020 should await the PDUFA date. Filgotinib is part of the Galapagos collaboration. It should be noted that rheumatoid arthritis is a big, lucrative field, with many patients wanting a better therapy, despite the availability of many competitors. Also, Humira, which dominates the field, will have biosimilar competition in a few years. That might lower pricing for all RA drugs. Filgotinib is in clinical trials for other inflammation indications beyond rheumatoid arthritis.

My main hopes for the Gilead pipeline, at present, lie with new HIV drugs, like a capsid inhibitor GS-6027, and with the Galapagos pipeline. It is not that wide of a pipeline yet, but its platform promises to generate more preclinical and clinical candidates before too long. There has been some excitement lately about the possibility of using remdesivir to treat the novel coronavirus, but I am discounting that until I see some positive clinical results.

At one point in time Gilead's stock price was kept up by hopes for its NASH candidates. NASH has turned out to be rather difficult to treat. Despite pipeline failures, I expect Gilead to keep at it, perhaps by making an acquisition. Meanwhile NASH development remains an expense, not a source of revenue.

And an increased dividend

Fortunately for investors, even if the Gilead 2020 revenue guidance turns out to be right, rather than cautious, earnings seem solid and there is a good dividend. The dividend had been $0.63 per share per quarter, but on February 4, 2020 it was announced the first quarter dividend will be $0.68, an increase of 8% per share. That means 2020 full year dividends will be $2.72. That works out to be just under 4% if the stock price is $69.00. The dividend goes to stockholders of record on March 13 and is to be paid on March 30.

Gilead also has plenty of cash on hand. Cash ended Q4 at $25.8 billion, but there was also long-term debt listed at $29.2 billion. Cash flow for operations was $2.6 billion in Q4 and $9.1 billion for the full year 2019, so the debt should not be a problem. Gilead also now has authorized $8 billion in share repurchases.

Conclusion: Gilead a Buy, if you are patient enough

You could buy Gilead for the 4% dividend. I believe filgotinib will boost revenue and profits, perhaps beginning in Q4 2020. While the pipeline is not as robust as I would like, I think Biktarvy and GS-6027 are likely to keep the HIV franchise strong over the coming decade. My focus is on the Galapagos pipeline. I think it is a smart bet, but we will need to see more clinical data before concluding it is a winning bet. On the whole I see Gilead as a Buy because there is little downside in view, but some growth potential for this decade, for those who can be patient. There might even be a little excitement later in 2020 if filgotinib is approved and has a strong ramp.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.