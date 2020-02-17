'Bear Market' Part 1: Why We Think We're Getting Close

We hope that this educational series will be beneficial, especially given that many investors today have never experienced the brutality of a bear market.

The objective is to educate investors on how to spot a "bear market," what to do in such an eventuality, and possibly benefit from it.

Bear markets are inevitable. Regardless of how it seems that "this time will be different," they always come back. While some investors may cling to the hope that bear markets have been eliminated and while others may prefer to bury their heads in the sand, we want to prepare for that possibility.

To help investors through this, we have decided to work on a special series of articles focusing on the bear market. To do this in a coherent manner, we will break this down into parts. In this first part, we will tell you why we think the possibilities for a bear market are growing and why the final top may be close.

In later parts we will focus on why the upcoming recession is likely to be mild (part 2) and why bear markets are necessary and what the average investor can do to prepare (part 3). We also will calculate returns that the standard 60:40 strategy (Part 4) is likely to deliver at this point. Finally, we will identify a few asset classes (Parts 5 and 6) that will beat the living daylights out of the indices.

Where are we in the business cycle?

The bull market since 2009 has broken some big records. The U.S. is officially now in its longest expansion, breaking the record of 120 months of economic growth from March 1991 to March 2001, according to the National Bureau of Economic Research. Assuming we don't suddenly revise numbers to show we are in a recession (that has happened in the past), the current expansion already has run to 126 months. Alongside this we also hit the lowest unemployment rate since 1969. We have had a few scares along the way including the 2011 flash crash, the 2016 slowdown and the 2018 big decline. But through it all we went higher and broke new records. While those records do feel fantastic, they do come with many hefty price tags.

The Price Of Low Unemployment

Unemployment has continued lower as this economic expansion has progressed. While many suggest Bureau Of Labor Statistics do a misleading job of representing unemployment, we have zero sympathy for such views. Many secondary metrics, maintained and reported by other agencies, including payroll taxes withheld and total real-time government tax receipts, all back the fact that employment numbers are about as good as it gets. That however, is actually a reason to feel bad.

Low unemployment numbers are actually associated with low forward returns as early as just one year out.

Source: MarketWatch

Our current records certainly should give investors a reason to pause just for that. But even further out, total returns are highly muted from such starting points, compared to the norm.

Source: Charlie Biello

Why is this so? After all, low unemployment is a good thing.

The key reason for this is that when unemployment reaches its natural lower limit, bad things inevitably happen. The first possibility here is that lower unemployment forces wages and inflation higher. While that's a good thing for workers, it damages profit margins. Stock markets are of course a final play on the profits of companies and not just a bet on GDP. Hence rising inflation can damage a stock market.

The other possibility, often as a sequel to the possibility above, is that a recession follows soon after unemployment hits as low as it can go.

Is the turn already here?

We have three indicators that suggest that the bear market may be fast approaching. The first being "Leading Economic Indicators" or LEI.

The LEI just turned negative on a year-over-year basis for the first time this cycle after having peaked in July of last year. It's signaled all eight recessions since its inception in 1959. On average, it rolls over 11 months before a recession begins. Considering we just got our first signal, a recession could possibly start to show up in late 2020. Some turns have been notably quicker, but earliest recession has started seven months after the index rolled over.

The second indicator is the yield curve, as in the difference between long- and short-term rates. Yield curve inversions are times when short-term rates are higher than long-term rates. These inversions also have a great track record of forecasting recessions. A recession occurs on average about 19 months after a yield curve inversion. We got one signal in the last week. While this signal appeared recently, one must remember that we also got another signal last year as well. Two signals are certainly a dangerous warning, so close to each other. We are cognizant of the fact that very low and in many cases negative interest rates in the world might make this signal less useful today. So in isolation we would be cautious in interpreting it. However alongside the other red flags that have been coming up, we would definitely think this is one to watch.

Finally, we see that job openings tend to lead US unemployment by seven months and they have turned down rather sharply.

MacroBond and Nordea have created a nice model on this and it allows us to track these changes monthly. The current figures suggest the US unemployment rate would rise by almost a percentage point in the next 7-10 months. That would be highly unlikely outside a recession. One caveat with this series is that we have not tracked this over very long periods and hence the sample size is low to elicit full confidence of a recession. However, alongside the other indicators it does point to possibility of a significant slowdown ahead.

Don't believe that the business cycle has been changed

The biggest risk for investors is not the recession or the bear market, but the belief that this time is different. In every cycle, there's a "hook." Something that makes investors believe that things have permanently changed and they no longer will have to deal with a down cycle. The fear of losing money is lost and it's replaced by fear of missing out. In the year 1999, investors were singing that the business cycle had been tamed just before Nasdaq wiped out almost 90% of its value.

This, of course, is exactly the claim of the optimists, a group of influential Wall Street analysts led by Goldman Sachs' chief US strategist Abby Joseph Cohen, Prudential Securities' Ralph Acampora and a few Internet specialists such as Henry Blodget at Merrill Lynch. They believe that a re-engineered US economy, powered by information technology and the Internet, has reached a new level of effectiveness characterized by low inflation, fewer recessions and strong productivity growth - a scenario that could support further share price rises, they argue. In a book self-explanatorily named Dow 40,000, one expert stakes his reputation to a steadily rising trend for the next 20 years.

Source: The Guardian

In 2007-2008, investors ignored the warning signs of the housing bubble and the impact of ultra-high oil prices, again concluding that this time was different. This time everyone believes that the Federal Reserve Balance Sheet will save the day. That delusional thinking will hurt many investors and we want to make sure you are not one of them.

Conclusion

A multitude of indicators suggest that the final top of this market is now approaching. The euphoria in the last stage of the bull market can and does go farther than what most realists can envision and so we will not rule out a 10% or even 20% higher move in the indices, including the S&P 500 index. But that should be an opportunity for investors to plan and educate yourself about what to do when the bear market hits us. Each investor needs to be prepared.

While a bear market is unlikely to come in the next 12 months, at "High Dividend Opportunities," as part of our service, we monitor closely all economic indicators and update our members when the risks increase. Also our members get advice on where to rotate funds to preserve capital, achieve yield, and even make money in a bear market. In the next part, we shall go over why we think this recession will likely be mild and not anywhere close to the 2008-2009 recession.

