Pinterest: A Long-Term Margin Expansion Story

Following a prolonged selloff toward the back half of last year, I now see the Pinterest (PINS) bull case as compelling – the strong audience and engagement growth demonstrated in the latest quarter, continued monetization gains on ad technology investments, as well as the opportunity to narrow the international monetization gap, should drive margin expansion in the coming quarters. In conjunction with the tremendous top-line growth opportunity, I am a long-term buyer in the Pinterest story and will be considering a position at these levels.

4Q19 Results Review

Pinterest posted a strong quarter with 4Q revenues of $400mn (+46% YoY vs. +47% in 3Q). Management indicated that US ARPU growth (+26% YoY vs. +26% in 3Q) was driven by an increase in advertiser demand, with the number of active advertisers more than doubling YoY, and strength in seasonal moment-driven campaigns. Adjusted EBITDA of $77.3mn (19% margin) came in ahead of consensus of $48.4mn.

Source: Pinterest Investor Presentation

The revenue outlook for 2020 was also better than expected, though 2020 will be another investment year (which we view as a positive) equating to an implied Adjusted EBITDA outlook, which was slightly below the Street.

Among the four 2020 priorities outlined on the call, the opportunity to scale the advertising business by targeting mid-size and international customers via increased ad load and the addition of more sophisticated tools (among other items) was particularly noteworthy, along with ongoing initiatives to make the platform more “shoppable.” From the transcript:

Our fourth and final priority is making Pinterest more shoppable so people can easily take the inspiration they see and make it part of their lives. Last year, we dramatically increased our inventory of in-stock products by making catalog uploader self-serve, and by driving its adoptions across our managed advertiser base. And we're going to do more than that this year. We're going to make it easier to discover shoppable products so pinners can move seamlessly from inspiring images to shopping services where they can buy what inspires them.

Product Innovation Drives Strong MAU Growth

PINS reported total MAUs of 335M (+26% Y/Y) vs. 331M consensus, with the outperformance driven almost entirely by Int’l MAUs of 247M (+35%) vs. 244M consensus.

Source: Pinterest Investor Presentation

Factors that contributed to user growth include the rollout of Pinterest Lite for Android, which allows faster downloads for users with slow internet connections, and the launch of ‘More Ideas,’ which surfaces areas of interest for users. New forms of content also drove increased user engagement, w/videos receiving 6x more views in ’19 than in ’18.

Assuming PINS continues on its innovation path on product/content, I see 1Q MAUs >350M. Long term, the company’s efforts around advertiser diversity should also help drive user growth as ad relevance improves the user experience, especially for people exploring a specific interest w/commercial intent. Thus, from a geographic standpoint, I continue to see upside to both MAUs (mostly International) as well as ARPU (all regions) and expect the fundamentals to turn as we advance through this year.

Source: Company Filings, Author Est

Key Risks to Monitor

While 4Q results were largely positive, I would highlight the following as worthy of monitoring going forward. Starting with the 2020 guidance, the current revenue guidance implies that PINS will add fewer incremental $s of revenue vs. 2019. Continuing to look forward, new privacy regulation and changes to 3P cookies sound like a real concern for PINS, who noted that smaller platforms like themselves could see a disproportionate impact vs. larger tech companies when it comes to CCPA. From the 4Q19 transcript:

CCPA obviously can impact whether a business is willing to share data that helps companies understand and drive the effectiveness of advertising on their platform. We think that it can disproportionately impact smaller companies like Pinterest because bigger tech companies have access to more sources of data and have more resources so they may be able to understand their user base better.

While PINS has made strategic moves that should ultimately help it address the changing advertising landscape (e.g., PINS tag integration, becoming more shoppable and catalog uploads), I expect investors will be highly focused on the progress PINS makes on mitigating this risk - something which seems unlikely to be solved in a quarter.

Bridging the International Monetization Gap

While Pinterest’s user growth has been robust, I would note that most of the user growth occurs internationally. When it comes to monetization, however, the US remains the leader, far outpacing International contribution. Encouragingly, International’s contribution to total revenue growth has picked up but, the monetization gap remains significant - for most of 2017 and 2018, US users monetized at an unusually large premium to International users.

Source: Company Filings, Author Est

For 4Q19, the ARPU gap between the two regions remains ~20x ($4.00 vs. $0.21). With many International markets under-monetized, bridging the gap will take a few years, at least, and thus, I would not expect a significant narrowing of the ARPU gap this year or even next. When PINS shifts its prioritization from user acquisition to revenue maximization, however, the margin expansion potential here is vast, in my view.

Overall, I see Pinterest as a compelling long-term growth opportunity. With a clear opportunity ahead to monetize its international user base, an ~8.5x multiple on FY21 revenue of ~$2bn would drive a $28 price target.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.