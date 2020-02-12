Air Lease Hits Support Ahead Of Earnings Report

The stock pulled back in the last few weeks of January but appears to have found support at the lower rail of its upward sloped trend channel.

The company is expected to see earnings growth of 11.3% for the quarter and it has seen solid earnings growth in recent years.

Air Lease (AL) is engaged in the purchasing and leasing of commercial aircraft. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, and at the end of 2018, it owned a fleet of 275 aircraft - 207 narrow-body jets and 68 wide-body jets. Air Lease is scheduled to report Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 14.

Analysts expect Air Lease to report earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter and that is an increase of 11.3% over the $1.24 the company reported for the fourth quarter of 2018. The company has seen earnings grow at a rate of 17% per year over the last three years. Earnings increased by 2% in the third quarter.

Revenue is expected to come in at $536.4 million and that is up 19.2% from the $449.98 million in revenue the company posted last year. Revenue has increased at a rate of 11% per year over the last three years and it increased by 18% in the third quarter.

Air Lease was a holding in the Hedged Alpha Strategy, my service offered through Seeking Alpha's Marketplace, from the end of August through the end of December. Some of the things that attracted me to the stock were the earnings and revenue growth mentioned above and the company's management efficiency measurements. The company shows a return on equity of 11.4% and a profit margin of 38.1%.

When I suggested that subscribers take profits on December 30, it wasn't because of the fundamentals of the company, but rather because of the technical picture.

After Falling in January, Air Lease Seems to Have Found Support at Lower Rail of Channel

The weekly chart shows how the stock has been climbing over the last 13 to 14 months. A trend channel has formed that defines the various cycles within the overall upward trend and the stock just hit the lower rail of the channel. The blue upward arrow marks when I recommended the stock to subscribers and the red down arrow marks when I suggested taking profits.

Now that the stock has dropped, I am considering back in because the stock is now in oversold territory based on the weekly stochastic indicators and because the lower rail of the channel appears to be acting as support once again.

I think a common misconception readers may have is that when I write or any other analyst writes a cautious article about a stock, it means that we don't like the stock. When I suggested selling the stock at the end of December, it wasn't because I suddenly disliked the stock, it was because I didn't like the stock at that price and I was concerned the stock was about to drop. It turns out I was right in that concern as the stock fell over 14% from its peak to its low on February 3.

There were a couple of concerns that I think caused the pullback in Air Lease. First, the concerns about the coronavirus having a negative impact on travel helped push the overall market lower, but it really helped to push Air Lease lower. The second concern that helped push the stock down has to do with Boeing's production and safety issues for the 737 Max. Air Lease has 150 of the jets on order. On January 20, Air Lease's Chairman, Steven Udvar-Hazy, suggested that Boeing needs to re-brand the 737 Max as the name is tarnished and keeping the name will hurt the value of the planes.

While the fears regarding the coronavirus have subsided, production of the 737 Max was suspended in January. Boeing just announced on Wednesday that it plans to re-start production on the aircraft by mid-year before the plane has been cleared to fly again by regulators. The announcement by Boeing was viewed as a vote of confidence that the jet will be cleared by regulators.

The Sentiment Indicators Toward Air Lease are Mixed

Another thing that attracted me to Air Lease back in August was the sentiment being directed at the stock. There aren't that many analysts covering the stock with only nine followers. All nine of the analysts do have the stock rated as a "buy" and that gives us a buy percentage of 100%. I'm not sure why the Wall Street Journal's website isn't showing where the analysts' ratings were three months ago, but I can tell you in August that there were 11 "buy" ratings and one "hold" rating.

While having all analysts following the stock rank it as a buy is a bit of a concern, it isn't as big of a concern as it could be. If there were 20 analysts following the stock and all of them had it rated as a buy - that would be a major concern.

The short interest ratio is at 7.2 currently and that suggests that short sellers are far more pessimistic toward Air Lease than they are on the average stock. The short interest ratio is down slightly from where it was in August when the ratio was at 9.1. As a contrarian, I like seeing a high short interest ratio because that is potential buying pressure if the stock rallies and the positions have to be covered.

The put/call ratio is rather low and would suggest that options traders are bullish on the stock. There are 2,811 puts open and 6,371 calls open at this time. This puts the ratio at 0.44. Like the analysts' ratings, I have to discount the importance of where the put/call ratio is because the low number of options open. The total open interest only represents 918,200 shares of stock and the average daily trading volume is 576,000. This means the total open interest represents less than two days of trading.

My Overall Take on Air Lease

I am still bullish on Air Lease and may recommend the stock to my subscribers again after the earnings report. It all depends on how the stock reacts to the news. The stock has dipped after the last few earnings report and as long as it remains close to the lower rail of the channel, I am fine with that.

The fundamentals are still strong and based on estimates, expectations are that the company will continue to see solid earnings and revenue growth. The fact that the short interest ratio is still much higher than the average stock is also a consideration in my bullish stance.

The company has beaten earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters and even in the quarter where the company missed estimates the stock jumped a little the next day before settling back a little in the days that followed.

Essentially, I want to see two things out of Air Lease's earnings report. First, I want to see that the company is still on the growth path it is on with earnings and revenue. Secondly, I want to see if the stock remains in the trend channel in the days following the announcement. If these two conditions are met, I can see going long the stock again with a 20-25% gain targeted for the next six months or so.

If you would like to learn more about protecting and growing your portfolio in all market environments, please consider joining The Hedged Alpha Strategy. One new intermediate to long-term stock or ETF recommendation per week One or two option recommendations per month Bullish and bearish recommendations to help you weather different market conditions A weekly update with my views on the market, events to keep an eye on, and updates on active recommendations

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.