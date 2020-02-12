Total: You Can't Go Wrong With This One

Total hydrocarbon production during the fourth quarter of 2019 averaged 3,113K Boep/d, up from 2,876K Boep/d the same quarter last year.

Total S.A. revenues came in at $49.28 billion (including the excise taxes) or $43.325 billion net, down 6.5% from $52.495 billion generated in the year-ago quarter.

Source: Steelguru/Wcom

Investment Thesis

The French-based Total S.A. (TOT) is part of my selected "integrated" oil supermajors and is a perfect candidate for a long-term investment. We own it for decades and is part of our core portfolio.

Total S.A. belongs to the group "big oils," also called the "Dividend Aristocrats" - Exxon Mobil (XOM), Chevron (CVX), BP Plc (NYSE:BP), Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR), and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B). Recently, I have added another strong contender, ConocoPhillips (COP), that I consider not far from the Supermajor status.

The graph below is still showing the market capitalization/dividend yield for the six oil majors in 4Q'19 and ConocoPhillips.

One invariable component attached to the company shares of the big-oil group is that it runs operations related to the integration of most segments of the value-oil chain. From upstream to downstream and chemicals, it does all. The company is also involved in the future by investing heavily in renewable.

Another characteristic that differentiates Total S.A. from most of its peers, besides Equinor, is that the North American region in terms of production is quite limited or nearly nonexistent. The sector has been a problem for a while now, especially for Chevron Corp., which was forced to impair its gas shale assets this last quarter of 2019.

However, unlike Chevron or Exxon Mobil, its presence in the U.S. is limited to about 10%, and the chart below describes Total's oil-equivalent production per region in 4Q'19 (upstream), with Americas (including the U.S.) representing only 11.8% of the total output of the company:

Jean Pierre Sbraire, the CFO, said in the conference call:

"Despite a weaker environment in 2019 compared to 2018 - so, of course I will come back later - today we announced very strong results and growing cash flow. And once again, I think, with these figures, we have demonstrated our ability to consistently deliver at the highest level among our peers."

Thus, the investment thesis continues to be a long-term approach, and nothing has changed since the last quarter. I have used the recent drop to accumulate more. However, investing in the oil business requires an adapted short-term trading solution representing about 30% of your position. This binary strategy is what should be applied to the oil industry in general due to its particular volatility and cyclicity.

If we compare Total S.A.'s five years' performance to the Vanguard S&P 500 (VOO), we can immediately see that the old strategy to hold and never sell is not the best way to profit in the oil sector.

Data by YCharts

Balance Sheet and Production in 4Q 2019: The Raw Numbers

TOTAL S.A. 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Billion 52.54 54.22 52.50 51.21 51.24 48.59 49.28 Total Revenues (minus excise tax) in $ Billion 46.10 48.40 46.31 45.12 45.20 42.54 43.39 Net Income in $ Billion 3.72 3.96 1.13 3.04 2.76 2.80 2.60 EBITDA $ Billion 9.71 10.34 6.86 9.33 8.80 9.23 9.72 EPS diluted in $/share 1.38 1.47 0.40 1.16 1.00 1.04 0.97 Cash from operating activities in $ Billion 6.25 5.74 10.64 3.63 6.25 8.21 6.60 Capital Expenditures in $ Billion 3.51 3.35 3.23 2.70 2.73 2.15 3.71 Free Cash Flow in $ Billion 2.73 2.38 7.41 0.93 3.53 6.06 2.89 Total Cash $ Billion 30.08 28.81 31.52 28.81 30.26 31.24 31.34 Long term Debt in $ Billion 54.02 56.27 53.44 58.30 61.62 62.55 62.59 Dividend per share (Nasdaq.com) in $ (excluding tax) 0.716 0.620 0.617 0.592 0.595 0.595 0.618 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 2.696 2.674 2.637 2.620 2.729 2.614 2.607 Oil Production 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boep/d 2717 2804 2876 2946 2957 3040 3113 Americas Production in K Boep/d 401 399 386 373 358 363 368 Global liquid price realized ($/Boe) 54.3 55.4 46.9 45.4 47.8 44.6 46.1

Source: Company filings and Morningstar

Note: Global liquid price realized is based on $59.10 per barrel and $3.76/Mcf and 1,452 KBop/d and 1,661 K Boep/d ("N.G.").

Balance sheet and Production discussion

1 - Total Revenues were $49.28 billion (including excise tax) in 4Q'19

Total S.A. revenues came in at $49.28 billion (including the excise taxes) or $43.325 billion net, down 6.5% from $52.495 billion generated in the year-ago quarter. Net Income was $2.6 billion, significantly up from 2018 or $0.97 per share diluted.

In the fourth quarter of 2019, Total S.A. bought $227 million worth of assets and divested assets valued at $357 million. Below is a history of the cash flow from operations since 2015.

The average realized liquid prices were $59.10 this quarter. However, the global hydrocarbon price achieved in 4Q'19 was estimated at $46.1 per Boe (could not find it this quarter again in the filing, and I have determined it as explained in a note above), which is a 3.4% decrease sequentially.

2 - Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow yearly ("TTM") is $13.41 billion, and the company is paying about $8.5 billion in the dividend annually, which is reasonably covered by free cash flow.

The free cash flow for 4Q'19 was $2.89 billion, which is quite impressive, considering the actual situation.

Note: Total's dividend yield is now ~5.88% net for the U.S. investor who can reclaim the foreign withholding taxes paid up to 15%, please consult with your broker. The company increased the quarterly dividend by 6% to €0.68 per share. As I said in my preceding article, Total is an American Deposit Receipt or ADR. It comes with foreign withholding taxes that will reduce the dividend paid to an American investor.

France's withholding rate on the dividend paid to U.S. ADR holders is 12.8%, which reduces the dividend yield.

4 - Net debt is $31.2 billion as of the end of December.

Total Cash as of December 31, 2019, was about $31.34 billion compared to $31.52 billion the same quarter a year ago. Net debt is now $31.2 billion with a net debt to EBITDA ("TTM") ratio of 0.84x, which is excellent.

Net debt-to-capital was 20.7% at the end of 2019, up from 15.5% from the same quarter last year.

Total bought back shares worth $1.75 billion in 2019 and plans to buy again $2 billion shares in 2020 (part of the $5 billion buyback program for the 2018-2020 period).

Details per segment:

Total operating income was $3,714 million this quarter. Refining & Chemicals were weak, but otherwise good gains on the Integrated Gas, Renewable & Power, Exploration & Production, and Marketing & Services segments.

1 - Exploration & Production:

The operating income was $2 billion, up 3% from $1,976 million in the same quarter in 2018.

2 - Integrated Gas, Renewable & Power:

The operating income was $0.79 billion, up 17% from $676 million last year.

3 - Refining & Chemicals:

The Operating Income was $0.58 billion, down 36% from $900 million last year.

4 - Marketing & Services:

The Operating Income was $0.47 billion, up 42% from $333 million in the same quarter last year.

5 - Oil Equivalent Production

Total hydrocarbon production during the fourth quarter of 2019 averaged 3,113K Boep/d, up from 2,876K Boep/d the same quarter last year (we can see a remarkable steady uptrend in the chart above).

Liquids production averaged 1,452K Bop/d (46.6%) and gas production during the quarter was 1,661K Boep/d.

2020 Guidance

Total anticipates organic production growth of more than 2% in 2020. The increase is expected to come from startups in 2019 and the anticipated ones in 2020 (e.g., Lara 2 in Brazil). The company expects also cost savings of $5 billion by the end of 2020, and the company continues to shed non-core assets and plans to divest assets worth $5 billion within the 2019-2020 time frame.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

Total S.A. is one of the best oil supermajors in this category. A robust, secure dividend and a very straightforward strategy. It is perhaps simple, but it demands a rare discipline that I do not often find in the oil business. Usually, expensive acquisitions of unworthy assets are blurring the horizon. This fourth-quarter results, which beat analysts' expectations, is another proof of excellence with the increase coming from a higher output from Egina in Nigeria, Kaombo in Angola, Ichthys in Australia, Culzean in the United Kingdom, Yamal LNG in Russia and the newly Johan Sverdrup in Norway.

One important element when it comes to deciding whether to buy or not such a reliable company is the free cash flow and the ability of the company to cover its dividend and buyback program.

Total is doing an excellent job in this regard, even with an increase of 6% of its quarterly dividend to €0.68 or €2.72 for the year.

The Black Swan event created by the coronavirus created an excellent opportunity to add TOT, and I believe it is the right time to start a long-term position.

Technical Analysis

TOT experienced a support breakout in January around $53.80 and quickly retested the bottom in October at around $48.50, making it now double bottom support.

The new pattern that I believe we are experiencing is a descending triangle with line resistance at $51 and line support at $48. Unless oil prices turn bullish, I think TOT will eventually bounce back from $51, and I recommend selling about 15%-20% at this level, assuming you have added regularly.

Conversely, if oil prices continue to fall on fear about a slowdown of the world economy after the coronavirus outbreak, then we may retest again support and even cross it to $46, in my opinion. Do not forget to check the RSI as an oversold/overbought indicator that will give you more confidence in buying or selling.

As always, TOT is tightly correlated to the prices of oil and gas, and any investment decision must be conducted in concert with these commodities.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Join my "Gold and Oil Corner" today, and discuss ideas and strategies freely in my private chat room. Click here to subscribe now. You will have access to 57+ stocks at your fingertips with my exclusive Fun Trading's stock tracker. Do not be alone and enjoy an honest exchange with a veteran trader with more than thirty years of experience. "It's not only moving that creates new starting points. Sometimes all it takes is a subtle shift in perspective," Kristin Armstrong. Fun Trading has been writing since 2014, and you will have total access to his 1,865 articles and counting.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TOT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.