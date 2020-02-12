New Relic: Good Long-Term Play At Good Valuation

Even though New Relic (NEWR) was able to beat revenue expectations, the lower than expected operating margins, driven by higher sales and marketing expense, led to EPS coming in below consensus. Billings growth did re-accelerate back to 12% during the quarter, which was a positive considering the flattish growth from last quarter.

However, the stock has traded down ~15% since reporting earnings as the company provided Q4 margin and EPS guidance below expectations in addition to lowering full-year margin guidance. While full-year revenue guidance was raised, investors have started to look more towards the challenges around operating margins rather than the 20%+ revenue growth.

Data by YCharts

NEWR remains one of the leaders in the APM (application performance management) industry, meaning they essentially develop tools that help measure an application or software performance. Their software functions are in back-end processes, and the technicals are a bit challenging to understand. But, for most investors, NEWR is a name not well-known. Larger institutional funds have been able to capture significant gains by holding this name over the past few years.

With the stock down ~15% since reporting earnings and valuation now ~5.4x FY21 revenue, I think investors are starting to realize some challenges the company may face throughout the next year. First, I think revenue growth will likely remain ~20% (FQ3 grew 23%) instead of the more historical ~30% growth. Also, the company's operating margins seem to remain under pressure given increased S&M expenses, which drives down profitability.

Typically when a software company sees their revenue growth decelerate, operating margins become a beneficiary. However, this is not quite the case with NEWR. With the stock ~$60, I find it challenging to model too much upside in the name, however, I would become more opportunistic if the shares traded closer to $55.

Q3 Earnings and Guidance

During the quarter, revenue grew 23% to $153.0 million and was nicely above consensus expectations for ~$149 million. Even though revenue growth decelerated ~3% compared to last quarter, the company still came in ahead of expectations. The company has started to reach a point where attaining the historical level of 30%+ revenue growth is very challenging, and I believe the company will grow much closer to 20% over the next 1-2 years.

Source: Company Presentation

Given the company's software-centric business model, gross margins are naturally strong. During the quarter, gross margin of 84% was similar to last quarter and at the high-end of the company's 80-84% long-term operating target. Over time, as NEWR continues to expand and scale leverage, investors should start seeing operating margins expand. During Q3, operating margin was 2%, which was below expectations and below the ~8% operating margin last quarter.

Even with the better than expected revenue during the quarter, the company's lower than expected margins led to EPS of $0.09, which was below consensus expectations for ~$0.12.

Source: Company Presentation

Historically, Q3 has garnished dollar-based net expansion rates of 120%+, however, during this quarter, this rate dropped to only 109%. This is a good statistic to use to determine relative strength within the company's current customer base and investors typically look for this to be nicely above 100%. While 109% is still a strong metric, it came in lower than the past several quarters.

However, investors continue to like this stock because of the recurring nature of the company's business model. With ~62% of annual recurring revenue coming from enterprise accounts, investors have more confidence in this revenue stream given the stickiness. NEWR has done a good job moving up the market lately, as demonstrated by paid business accounts >$100k of 926 during the quarter, representing growth of ~13%, down slightly from 15% last quarter.

While margins and some metrics/growth rates came in below expectations and lower than last quarter, billings of $157 million came in slightly better than expectations. The 12% growth in billings also showed nice acceleration from the flattish growth seen last quarter.

Source: Company Presentation

For Q4, the company is expecting revenue of $154-156 million which met consensus expectations of $155 million at the midpoint. Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be a loss of $2 million to breakeven, which would represent a slightly negative operating margin. This led to EPS guidance of $0.02-0.06, which was below expectations for $0.08.

Even though full-year revenue guidance was raised to $594-596 million (up from $588-593 million), which represents growth of ~24%, non-GAAP operating income was lowered. The company now expects non-GAAP operating income of $19-21 million, which represents a margin of ~3.4%, down from previous guidance of ~3.9% margin.

Valuation

Even though revenue growth came in ahead of expectations, disappointing margins led to EPS coming in below expectations. In addition, the company's Q4 and revised full-year guidance was lower than expectations, which has caused the stock to go down ~15% since they reported earnings over a week ago.

While I have previously written about valuation becoming a bit too high given current expectations around the company's growth, investors have seen valuation come down after the most recent earnings report.

Data by YCharts The company has a current market cap of ~$3.60 billion, and with cash/investments of ~$750 million and ~$400 million of debt, the company has a current enterprise value of ~$3.25 billion. With full year revenue guidance now at $594-596 million, this implies a FY20 revenue multiple of ~5.5x.

However, with the current fiscal year only having one quarter left, investors should be starting to look at FY21 revenue as a starting point. With revenue growing ~23% during Q3, I think revenue growth will decelerate closer to ~20% during FY21. Assuming FY20 revenue comes in at the midpoint of management's guidance and grows ~20% in FY21, this would represent FY21 revenue of ~$715 million, representing a FY21 revenue multiple of ~4.5x.

While this revenue multiple appears a little cheap compared to other software companies growing revenue 20%+, I think this name still has a few questions around their longer-term growth profile. The company is facing increased pressure on their operating margin, which is pushing profitability closer to breakeven compared to other software companies expanding margins and profitability.

With the stock currently trading ~$60, I believe valuation is fairly pricing in the risks, however, I am not fully converted into a bull with this name. Even though the ~15% price compression since earnings has pushed down valuation, I believe this correction was likely needed to bring more bullish views into the long-term growth potential. An optimistic investor could argue that valuation has pulled back enough that once we pass the bad operating margin spell, we could see a brighter future.

Risks to NEWR include the company reporting another weaker than expected quarter, which could send the shares down another 20-30% and cause investors to lose confidence in the longer-term model.

