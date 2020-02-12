PALL: Uptrend Set To Continue

In light of the friendly seasonality of palladium prices in February, we expect PALL to reach a high of $245 per share this month.

Thesis

Welcome to Orchid's Palladium Weekly report, in which we discuss palladium prices through the lenses of the Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (PALL).

PALL is under slight pressure since the start of February (-2%), after a massive rally of 27% last month.

We expect PALL to remain in a firm uptrend in the course of February, despite the bout of speculative and ETF liquidation.

Although the coronavirus outbreak could undermine automotive demand for palladium in China this year, the refined palladium market is likely to post a meaningful deficit in 2020, and the physical market is, in any case, extremely tight, hence the sustained appreciation in the palladium spot prices.

In light of the friendly seasonality of palladium prices in February, we expect PALL to reach a high of $245 per share this month.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About PALL

For investors seeking exposure to the fluctuations of palladium prices, PALL is an interesting investment vehicle because it seeks to track spot palladium prices by physically holding palladium bars, which are located in JPM vaults in London and Zurich. The vaults are inspected twice a year, including once randomly.

The Fund summary is as follows:

PALL seeks to reflect the performance of the price of physical palladium, less the Trust's expenses.

Its expense ratio is 0.60%. In other words, a long position in PALL of $10,000 held over 12 months would cost the investor $60.

Liquidity conditions are poorer than that for platinum. PALL shows an average daily volume of $3 million and an average spread (over the past two months) of 0.33%.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

Speculators slashed their net long position in Nymex palladium in the week to February 4, marking a fourth straight week of spec selling. The palladium spot price rallied by 6% over the corresponding period, representing the strongest performance among the precious metals complex. This suggests the presence of OTC buying activity.

Over the past month, the speculative community has reduced significantly its net long exposure to Nymex palladium, to the tune of ~555 koz, representing 24% of open interest or 8% of annual production. Yet, the Nymex palladium spot price has performed the strongest among the metals space.

The absence of speculative buying pressure is a clear sign that the fundamental picture, which is extremely tight, drives the Nymex palladium spot price higher.

Implications for PALL: If the speculative community decided to reassert upside exposure to Nymex palladium, for momentum-based reasons, the Nymex palladium spot price could fly even higher, which would benefit greatly PALL.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors cut their palladium holdings in the week to February 7, marking a fourth straight week of ETF liquidation. The palladium spot price rallied by 3.0% over the corresponding period, representing the strongest performance among the precious metals space.

Given the price action, it is clear that ETF flows are driven by the fluctuations in the Nymex palladium spot price and not the contrary. As the physical market is tight, extra supply is needed. As a result, the Nymex palladium spot price needs to rise sufficiently to "force" ETF investors to liquidate their holdings, freeing up some supply in the physical market.

But as we said last week, remaining palladium ETF holdings are at a very low level and, therefore, are unlikely to sustainably ease the tightness in the physical market.

Implications for PALL: ETF investors are likely to continue to liquidate their holdings in case of a further appreciation in the Nymex palladium spot price. Consequently, ETF outflows do not undermine the uptrend in the Nymex palladium spot price and thus PALL.

A look at seasonal patterns

The Nymex palladium spot price is already up 30% in the year to date, marking its strongest performance in recent years and trading far above its 10-year range.

The seasonality of palladium prices is the friendliest in February. According to our study, the Nymex palladium spot price returned a price performance of 3.4% on average in February over 2002-2019. This compares with an average gain of 3.3% in January.

Implications for PALL: Although we contend that the Nymex palladium spot price has exceeded its seasonal patterns so far this year, the seasonality is the friendliest in February, which is positive for palladium spot prices and thus PALL.

Closing thoughts

We expect PALL to continue to rally strongly in February, despite the slow start to the month.

Refined market conditions are deeply tight, forcing ETF investors to liquidate their holdings to free up some metal in the physical market.

The speculative community, which has reduced significantly its net long exposure to Nymex palladium over the past month, could be tempted to jump back in on the long side to play the beautifully positive momentum.

From a seasonal viewpoint, February tends to be the best month for palladium spot prices.

It is, in this vein, that we expect PALL to touch a high of $245 per share by the end of the month.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.