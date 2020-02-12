Arrowhead: 9 Candidates In Clinic And $500m War Chest Give Company A Fighting Chance

To date, only 2 RNAi drugs (both developed by Alnylam) have received FDA approval for commercialisation, but Arrowhead management is forecasting a "golden age" for a treatment which has proved notoriously challenging to develop.

The company has 9 drugs from its proprietary TriM ligand-mediated delivery platform in trials targeting 4 different cell types. Management expects to press ahead with commercialisation plans in 2020.

After November's stellar share price gains, Arrowhead's share price has been in decline - this could be due to recent $232m fundraising at $58 per share.

Investment thesis

Since Alnylam (NASDAQ:ALNY) won the first-ever FDA approval for an RNA-interference therapeutic Onpattro in August 2018, there has been a renewed buzz around this sector of the biotech industry. Onpattro is indicated for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated (hATTR) amyloidosis in adults and delivered sales of $166.4m in 2019.

Arrowhead (NASDAQ:ARWR) is one of a number of companies developing a portfolio of RNAi treatments. The company has its own proprietary platform, TRiM, which has already delivered 9 promising drug candidates which are in various stages of clinical development. Arrowhead's share price surged to an all-time high of $74.21 in late-November 2019, but, following an equity offering, has fallen back to $42.85 at the time of writing this post.

As such, it could be an interesting time to make an investment in a company that has made rapid progress in the past 2 years and may be close to winning FDA approval for a range of indications, including numerous types of liver disease, cystic fibrosis, and Hepatitis B, with further ground-breaking treatments in the pipeline. Arrowhead has secured 2 commercial partners (Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and Janssen) and could earn billions through milestone payments and revenue-sharing agreements if their licensed-out candidates succeed in gaining approval for commercialisation. Company management is also ambitious to develop and commercialise its seven wholly-owned drug candidates which are progressing through clinical trials and showing some positive results.

In this post, I will look at some of the pros and cons investors may want to consider before deciding whether Arrowhead can repeat the share price gains it achieved in 2019, and whether the upside is sustainable over the long term.

Company overview

Arrowhead's bullish management team pride themselves on the rapid pace of development they have maintained since abandoning their entire RNAi clinical portfolio in 2016 (due to safety concerns highlighted by the FDA in a phase II clinical trial) in favour of focusing attention exclusively on their proprietary TRiM platform.

The result of more than a decade of research and development, TRiM's features address many of the issues that have stalled the development of RNAi gene-silencing treatments since scientists Andrew Fire and Craig Mello were awarded the Nobel prize in 2006 (Source: Nature.com) for their pioneering work introducing double-stranded RNA into cells in order to silence or stop the production of disease-causing proteins.

The toughest challenge faced by RNAi drug developers has been safely delivering their RNA molecules to the cells of the desired organs without them being degraded by the body's own immune system. The scale of the problem is highlighted by the fact that the big pharma companies (notably Novartis (NYSE:NVS), Merck (NYSE:MRK) and Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY)) which had heavily backed early RNAi drug developers Alnylam and Dicerna (DRNA) and Sirna, decided to pull their funding in 2010, believing that the problem would be too difficult to solve. Arrowhead acquired Novartis' entire RNAi portfolio in 2015 for just $25m, and Roche's portfolio and factory in Wisconsin in 2011 - before turning to TRiM.

In recent years, significant progress has been made in solving the targeting issues - most notably the conjugation of siRNA ("small interfering RNA") to a sugar molecule known as GalNAc, which is a ligand to a receptor specific to the liver - culminating in the approval of 2 RNAi drugs for commercial use by the FDA - Alnylam's Patisiran and Givlaari.

TriM uses a combination of high-affinity targeting ligands, linker chemistries, structures that enhance pharmacokinetics and stabilisation chemistries, coupled with highly potent RNA triggers to ensure its double stranded RNA reaches target cells and carries out its work efficiently.

Components of the TRiM platform. Source: Arrowhead website.

The 3 major benefits of the TRiM platform are that it uses simplified manufacturing techniques making molecule production cheaper, has multiple routes of administration (including subcutaneous injection and inhaled administration), and uses smaller molecules with reduced metabolites (reducing the chances of intracellular accumulation).

Arrowhead has certainly made rapid progress with TRiM, sending no fewer than 9 drugs to the clinic since 2018 - 7 wholly owned and 2 in partnership with big pharma partners Amgen and Janssen - and moving beyond the liver with treatments targeting cystic fibrosis (which affects the lungs) and renal cell carcinoma (cancerous tumors affecting the kidney).

Arrowhead drug candidates in preclinical or clinical trials. Source: Arrowhead analyst day presentation October 2019

In total, the company has now treated more than 214 people with a combined 432+ doses of TRiM enabled candidates with no serious adverse effects ("SAEs") having been reported.

The company mantra is typified by quotes from the recent analyst day presentation such as "fiercely innovative and collaborative", "speed is imperative", "willing to take financial risk" and "have always punched above our weight".

The company CEO Christopher Anzalone outlined his goals for 2020 (Source: Seeking Alpha) during the Q120 earnings call (which covers the 3-month period to Dec. 31, 2019) as follows:

During the remaining 11 months of 2020, we hope to have up to 3 end of Phase II meetings with FDA and EMA for ARO-AAT, ARO-ANG3 and ARO-APOC3; file 2 to 3 new CTAs; have clinical data readouts across most of our existing clinical programs; create our first program targeting skeletal muscle cells; continue working on next-generation undisclosed programs; and start to build out a pre-commercial infrastructure.

Anzalone also predicted the company would double the number of candidates in the clinic in the next few years to at least 20, targeting a wide range of indications - most notably oncology.

At the same time, management say they are preparing to transition the company from an early stage drug development company into a late-stage clinical and emerging commercial organisation, with the TRiM platform front and centre, and have made a number of senior hires to - you guessed it - speed up that process.

Dr. Javier San Martin has joined as Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Curt Bradshaw as Chief Scientific Officer; and Jim Hassard as Chief Commercial Officer. All three are biotech industry veterans who also have big-pharma experience. The impact of a new CCO has already been felt with a crucial $232m fundraising completed on Dec. 6th, 2019 (Source: Business Wire).

Why crucial? The message from recent Arrowhead communications with analysts, press and investors seems to me to focus heavily on the company's wholly owned products and Arrowhead's desire to commercialise them exclusively, and barely mentions the billions of dollars the company could earn from its collaboration partners Amgen and Janssen. Let's remind ourselves of the details of those deals.

Collaboration deals

Arrowhead has agreed development and commercial partnerships with big-pharma companies Amgen and Janssen.

By the terms of the Janssen deal, Janssen has secured the rights to develop and commercialise the drug candidate JNJ-3989 (ARO-HBV) - designed to treat patients with chronic hepatitis B infection - beyond the current phase I/II study, plus 3 other targets which Arrowhead will develop as clinical candidates, funded by Janssen. To date, Janssen has paid Arrowhead a $175m up-front payment, plus two $25m milestone payments and made a $75m equity investment. If all milestones are met across all 4 drug candidates Arrowhead could earn as much as $3.5bn from the deal, as well as a mid-teen digit percentage share of all global sales of ARO-HBV, and a low-teen digit percentage of sales of the sales of the other 3 candidates - should Janssen take up its option on these.

By the terms of the Amgen deal, Amgen has agreed to acquire the exclusive global rights to develop and commercialise ARO-AMG1 (designed to treat genetically validated cardiovascular targets) as well as Arrowhead's entire RNAi ARO-LPA program focused on lipoprotein and treatment of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. Amgen has made an initial up-front payment of $35m plus a $21.5m equity investment and a $10m milestone payment. Arrowhead is eligible for a further $420m of milestone, regulatory and commercial sales payments plus low-double digit royalties on global sales of AMG-890.

It's worth noting, however, that Amgen declined to take up their option on ARO-AMG1 which rules out any further milestone payments from this candidate. It's also worth reminding ourselves of the troubled history (detailed above) between big-pharma and RNAi drug-developers.

Amgen and Janssen were barely mentioned during the Q4 earnings call, which seems bizarre in light of the fact they have provided almost all of Arrowhead's funding for the past 3 years.

Perhaps interestingly, the biggest mention Janssen receives during the call is in relation to Arrowhead's appointment of Dr. Marianne De Backer as a new independent Director. Backer, now Vice President, Head of Global Business Development and Licensing at Bayer AG, previously worked at Janssen as Global Head of Business Development and played a key role in negotiating the Janssen collaboration agreement.

It may be reading between the lines a little too much to infer from Backer's departure from Janssen and the silent treatment the company received during the earnings call that one or other of the collaboration partners is considering walking away from the agreement. That said, neither party has much obligation to the other if the drug candidate options are not taken up - and exactly the same is true of the Amgen deal - and we already know (from the Q120 10Q) that Amgen recently declined to take up an option on its latest TriM candidate.

Both Amgen and Janssen are progressing their respective trials, but if no further options are taken up, then the future value of milestone payments received by Arrowhead will be significantly diminished and will disappear altogether should the current trials prove unsuccessful.

Such a scenario would make Arrowhead reliant upon the market for further funding, resulting in existing investors being diluted, which would have repercussions for share price growth. At the present time, however, Arrowhead has cash on its balance sheet of $461m, current assets of over $0.5bn and a cash burn of ~$35m per quarter - so there are no grounds for concern in the short-to-medium term.

Trial progress

Despite the rapid progress Arrowhead has made, there is no speeding up the lengthy and expensive trials the company must navigate for all of its drug candidates, with no guarantee of eventual success.

ARO-AAT - the company's most advanced candidate indicated for the treatment of Alpha-1 liver disease began dosing for its pivotal phase 3 trial SEQUOIA in August 2019. The trial will enroll 120 patients (Source: Clinicaltrials.gov) in a placebo-controlled, multi-dose trial designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability and effect on liver histological parameters of ARO-AAT. The trial will last until May 2023 and provide roughly 2 years of treatment to its last patient - management have advised that no data will be available from the trial for the foreseeable future, but that SEQUOIA provides the fastest possible path to registration. A separate phase 2 trial, ARO-AAT2002 will study liver biopsies at baseline and after 6, 12, 18 and 24 months, with initial data expected to be published by the end of the year.

APOPC3 - using a 50mg dose (management revealed during the latest earnings call) reductions in circulating triglycerides of 95% were observed, with mean absolute reduction for 3 patients with at least 29 days of data recorded of -3,183 milligrams per deciliter. Anzalone described the results as "astonishing" and indicated management will attempt to develop the drug for treatment of polygenic hypertriglyceridemia and history of pancreatitis as well as familial chylomiceridemia ("FCS") with the former indication affecting 30,000 patients in the US alone - 100x the number of FCS patients. The trial, which enrolled 80 patients, is set to complete in June. Dosing is expected to be every 4 months or less regularly.

ARO-ANG3 - a 79% reduction in triglycerides was observed in patients with more than 100 milligrams per deciliter with reductions of 40% in LDL-cholesterol in patients already using statins. This ongoing trial is also evaluating effects on insulin sensitivity and liver fat. ARO-ANG3 has broad market appeal for a range of cardiovascular related diseases such as metabolic syndrome and dyslipidemias. Dosing is every 4 months or less regularly.

ARO-HIF2 - an investigational new drug application ("NDA") has been filed for ARO-HIF2 to treat renal cell carcinoma. Management are hopeful that if proof-of-concept can be achieved, this aspect of the pipeline can be rapidly expanded focused on new tumors against a variety of oncology targets.

ARO-ENaC - management intends to make a clinical trial authorisation ("CTA") in the first half of 2020 with a view establishing proof-of-concept and beginning trials targeting Cystic Fibrosis ("CF"). The treatment will also test Arrowhead's pulmonary delivery system which, if successful, would represent an important development for the company and for treatment of indications including COPD, asthma and pulmonary fibrosis.

Company financials, share dealings and analyst ratings

Arrowhead made a loss of $2.6m in the final quarter of 2019 with EPS of -0.03. Earnings of $29m (vs $34.6m in the final quarter of 2018) were earned from the recognition of a portion of the $252.6m initial transaction price of the Janssen agreement with Arrowhead meeting all of its development milestones. R&D expenses were up ~$6m from the previous year's corresponding period whilst G&A expenses were up $4.8m.

According to Slater Sentinel, Chief Operating Officer Bruce Given sold 35,613 Arrowhead shares in January for a price of $2.14m, and CEO Christopher Anzalone also sold 37,967 shares earning $2.625. This should not unduly concern investors, however, since the 2 still own $53m and $146.3m worth of shares, respectively.

Leerink Swan issued an "underperform" rating on Arrowhead stock on Jan 21st setting a $32 price target. In February B. Riley issued a buy rating and set a price target of $83. Robert W Baird upgraded shares from "neutral" to "outperform" and raised their target price from $39 to $70, whilst S&P Equity Research issued a "buy" rating on the stock and Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price from $72 to $80 assigning an "overweight" rating.

Conclusion - volatility ahead, commercialisation still a distant prospect - expect a bumpy (and ultimately rewarding?) ride.

Arrowhead operates in a crowded and fiercely competitive field with competitors including Alnylam, Moderna (MRNA), Ionis (IONS), and its subsidiary Akcea (AKCA) who are all racing to follow Alnylam's lead and secure FDA approval to commercialise an RNAi drug treatment.

The competition will most likely be welcomed by all companies, however, since it indicates that, having endured a near decade long fallow period, RNAi therapies are back in vogue and delivering genuinely promising results, and not only for liver hepatocytes but potentially for a range of indications.

Research suggests the industry is likely to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% (Source: GrandView Research) between 2018 - 2025 reaching $1.81bn. It is still early days however, and whilst investors ought to believe some of the hype surrounding RNAi, they should also be aware of the long history of failed trials, patient deaths, and desperate struggles to overcome issues around safe delivery, efficacy, adverse events (here is a helpful history from the Pharmaceutical Journal).

Regarding Arrowhead specifically, my feeling is that it is a company that will suit some investors (the more bullish) but not others (the more bearish). With Arrowhead it is all good news, full speed ahead and don't look back. This approach has served the company well to date and the tremendous faith management have in the TRiM platform is encouraging (although it's worth remembering that management are betting the house on TRiM and have nothing to fall back on should its candidates prove not to be efficacious).

Supporting the platform, however, is an impressive volume of research, and I would encourage potential investors to study the analyst day presentation from October last year in detail for the in-depth clinical data and empirical scientific evidence it provides.

We can also see from the chart below that Arrowhead is a far more volatile stock than any of its direct competitors.

Arrowhead share price growth vs sector rivals, S&P 500. Source: TradingView

With a wealth of data likely to be published across numerous trials in 2020 traders will have their work cut out predicting in which direction the stock will move next, in my view.

The price of Alnylam, which has grown from $65 in May last year to $131.5 at the time of writing (a 102% gain), demonstrates the effect commercialisation can have on a biotech company, but in Arrowhead's case, commercialisation is highly unlikely to occur in 2020, and possibly not until 2022 or 2023.

Hence, I remain neutral on Arrowhead at this time. I want to believe the company will deliver a commercialised drug in the coming years and perhaps become the advanced development/early stage commercial entity it wants to be with a portfolio of potentially blockbusting drugs. But there are some issues that I would like to see resolved before I am convinced the upside (in my view: $100 per share with potential to reach $300-$400 by 2025) significantly outweighs the downside (portfolio is wiped out on safety/efficacy concerns similarly to 2016) before I invest.

In summary these would be:

How will the development/commercial partnerships with Amgen and Janssen pan out? Is Arrowhead preparing to go it alone (which will mean tapping the market for funding)? I'd like to see encouraging results from a phase 3 trial published (not a phase 1 or 2a trial). I'd like to see further RNAi therapies approved and study their sales to confirm that physicians will embrace the treatment them and hospitals will add them to their formularies. I'd like more time to compare progress with other breakthrough therapies i.e. gene editing, CRISPR, CD47, CAR-T etc.

I feel that with the prospect of commercialisation more than a year away, there is still time to evaluate Arrowhead's progress and make an investment at a decent price in, say, six months' time without missing out on the sizeable gains the share price will make if everything aligns as management says it will.

