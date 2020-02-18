Earn 7.5% Yield And Hold For Decades: Iron Mountain

We focus on reliable income generators that will pay us quarter after quarter for decades.

Some investors try to catch lightning in a bottle, trying to find "the next big thing."

Co-produced with Beyond Saving

One of our objectives at High Dividend Opportunities is to cut through the noise and focus on the fundamentals of a business. Our Income Method is a style of investing where we prioritize the stability of recurring income over trying to consistently realize capital gains.

We favor solid businesses with the ability to provide sustainable recurring income during the various market cycles. We don’t try to time the market. We pick our investments based on careful fundamental analysis. When we invest, we intend to hold over the long term. When our investment picks deviate from our criteria, we exit and move on to other investments that meet our criteria.

Consider Yahoo. Once considered the stock to buy to "get rich." From the movie "Frequency," John (played by Jim Caviezel) provides a hot stock tip through a ham radio that can communicate with his father in the past:

I want you to remember this word, OK? It's kind of like a code word: Yahoo. Can you remember that?

What a great stock tip it was too, at least as long as there was someone further in the future telling John to realize those gains in 1999.

Sure, if you bought Yahoo at IPO, and you held through becoming a millionaire, then losing virtually everything, seeing it climb back up, losing about 50% again and then climbing back up and ultimately being sold to Verizon (VZ), you did quite well and you did beat the market.

The problem is that the real money in these types of investments is made by the very early investors. If you bought in Yahoo in 1999, you didn't make any money from holding.

If we had someone from the future providing us stock picks, we would probably be holding a bunch of Tesla (TSLA) right now and selling it wherever peak happens to be. We don't want to divulge our secrets, but a voice from the future over a HAM radio is not how we make our picks.

For the money that you can't afford or don't want to gamble, don't swing for the fences, look for quality companies that pay a hefty dividend and are undervalued.

Iron Mountain (IRM) has never had the exhilaration of spiking up 1,000% in a few years. It has been a fairly "boring" stock that has been slowly meandering upward in price.

While nothing happened fast, returns continued building and IRM has handily beaten the S&P over time. The best part is that more than half of the returns have come in the form of dividends.

When it comes to cash flow, IRM has been a money-making machine, slowly and steadily paying out substantial dividends to patient investors. IRM is not going to shoot up thousands of percent and make you a paper millionaire in a few short years. What it will do is pay you a large stream of income, which if you have sound spending habits, will grow your wealth. Not with unrealized capital gains that you have to sell, possibly giving up future gains, but with recurring cash flow.

We have held IRM as a core holding for several years, enjoying the steady income. Today, IRM is trading at an attractive price that lets us lock in a 7.5%-plus yield. With improving margins and finally seeing some payoff from their intensive capex, we expect that IRM will not be trading this cheap for much longer.

Core Business

At its core, IRM is a data storage and record management company. The original concept filled a need for corporations required to maintain an ever-growing pile of paper.

In addition to supplying the actual physical storage, IRM provides various services including shredding, scanning, tracking, sharing and security of documents.

It has been a very profitable niche, which has grown considerably.

Source: IRM

Though as time goes on, technology is changing. One of the clear changes has been a move toward digital record keeping. This has had an impact on demand for paper storage in the developed world.

IRM has combated this decline by introducing new services. Here's a look at what has happened over the past two years.

Source: IRM

Adjacent businesses and consumer businesses have made up for the decline in the records management business. This is a very profitable business that can be counted on to have a long tail and be stable for decades, but there clearly is not a lot of growth.

That does not mean that the company has stopped growing.

International

One area where IRT has been growing has been international. They are clearly the leaders of their niche industry. IRM is able to take that expertise and expand into developing countries.

Source: IRM

Where their records management in developed countries declined approximately 9 million cubic feet, it expanded internationally by 24.5 million cubic feet.

One of the major headwinds to IRM in 2019 was the strength of the US dollar negatively impacting international results. Yet this area can be counted on to produce consistent growth.

Digital

Getting involved in digital data is an obvious direction. IRM has been trusted with sensitive data for decades, so why let that stop just because data is now digital?

This move has certainly been controversial. Many have pointed out that digital is a highly competitive sector and that there already are several established companies that specialize in it. It has been expensive, and most of IRM's cap-ex has been devoted to expanding their digital footprint.

Source: IRM

For 2019, IRM projected spending $350 million in data center development, by far their most significant capital expenditure. This has been primarily funded through debt.

IRM hopes to leverage relationships with current clients in order to lease-up their digital availability. The early results are promising as they have made steady progress while still having more capacity coming online.

Source: IRM

IRM does not need to become a data center REIT. For the foreseeable future, their legacy business will continue to grow as they expand internationally and provide IRM with significant cash flow for decades. Digital is just one of many ways for IRM to improve their value to their customers which in turn will result in value being directed to shareholders.

EBITDA Margins

2019 got off to a rough start for IRM due to their EBITDA margin being unexpectedly low in Q1.

Source: IRM (figures $ 000)

IRM management blamed overtime hours and unexpectedly high labor costs, on which they took corrective action, and said it would not last long. We were somewhat skeptical at how fast IRM could improve margins, but they did, going from a multi-year low to a multi-year high within two quarters.

Management has guided for further improvement in Q4. Meanwhile, IRM has implemented what they call "Project Summit." Call it whatever euphemism you prefer, IRM is laying off a significant number of management and admin staff positions. They expect to reduce their workforce by 700 positions over the next year.

Here's a look at the key goals of Project Summit:

Source: IRM

While firing people is never fun, it's likely overdue for IRM. They have been adding on and acquiring smaller businesses, which inevitably creates positions that are not really necessary. That they believe they can cut the number of VP or higher positions suggests that the company is very top-heavy. IRM did a review and determined they could be more efficient.

For shareholders, improved efficiency means more money going toward the things that impact us, like the dividend and reinvestment. The risk is that if staff cuts go too far, it can impact the customer experience.

As of Q3, IRM was projecting Adjusted EBITDA would grow nearly 10% in 2020, primarily due to Project Summit.

Source: IRM

Looking Forward

There has been some concern over whether or not IRM's dividend is sustainable. As we noted above, IRM did need to use a significant amount of debt to fund its digital capex. It would be ideal if IRM could issue some equity to control their debt metrics, but that's not really an appealing option at these prices.

Here's a look at their current capitalization:

Source: IRM (US$ 000)

The largest concern is their leverage level of debt/adjusted EBITDA at 5.8x. There are two ways to fix that problem - pay off debt, or increase EBITDA. IRM management has laid out a clear plan for increasing EBITDA. They have growing margins combined with their cost-cutting plans, meanwhile, their investments in digital are just now starting to bear fruit.

For 2020, we can expect:

A solid increase in Adjusted EBITDA

in Adjusted EBITDA Continued digital capex , while it might not be 100% covered by cash flow, a much larger portion will be thanks to increasing EBITDA.

, while it might not be 100% covered by cash flow, a much larger portion will be thanks to increasing EBITDA. Leverage will be flat to slightly down.

The dividend will remain at $0.6185/quarter. IRM just raised it and improved cash flow will allow them to support the dividend without increasing leverage.

Recession Resiliency

One major benefit of IRM's business model is that it's somewhat recession resilient. Recession or not, companies continue to produce records that need to be stored, and all of their historical records need to continue to be stored.

IRM's core business will provide stable cash flow regardless of economic conditions. That will help ensure that the dividend continues to be paid regardless of macro-economic conditions.

Conclusion

IRM is in a mature industry. Their records management business in developed countries will remain a cash cow as the cost of converting data to digital is prohibitively expensive, while paying IRM to hold it is quite inexpensive. It will decline, but it will do so very slowly.

Meanwhile, IRM is taking their expertise overseas (including Europe and Asia), which has provided them great expansion opportunities. Emerging markets are expected to perform relatively well for2020, and IRM may benefit. Part of Project Summit is to help streamline the international management, which if done well, will not only save cash but will make the decision-making process more efficient.

This provides IRM an extremely strong base to launch their digital efforts. The early results are positive as IRM continues to find strong demand and lease-up quickly. Much of the past few years has focused on the cost, but like most business, the initial start-up is relatively expensive. Once operations are running, adding new capacity is less expensive and creates a greater return. As IRM builds scale in their digital segment, we will see increasing returns from their investments.

We remain very bullish on IRM. This is a stock that will continue to provide reliable dividends for decades. For those saving for retirement, IRM is an excellent stock for its 7.5 yield and long-term capital gains.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IRM, RFI, RQI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.