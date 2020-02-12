Jacobs Engineering: An Unassuming Space Race Play

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J) has had a long history of winning contracts with NASA and other highly classified agencies. Getting the right people and the right clearances to do this work is not a quick and easy thing to do as Jacobs continues to redefine its business model towards higher value initiatives. Moon, Mars, and orbital space races, and the security surrounding them in the coming years, could result in a nice uptick in the number of wins by Jacobs for these highly valuable contracts in the coming years.

Jacobs has been winning lucrative NASA awards for decades, including its latest for Marshal Space Flight Center which it has been working with since 1987, as a security and infrastructure authority. Here are some of the company's latest disclosed contracts around space flight, cybersecurity, and defense just this last year alone.

Jacobs Press Releases 12/19 Environmental Engineering at Marshal Space Flight Center 11/19 Department of Defense Cyber Crime Center 9/19 Wireless Portable NASA Camera Systems 7/19 NASA Artemis Moon and Future Mars Program 5/19 Missile Defense Agency Systems 4/19 FBI Engineering and Planning Services 3/19 NASA Ames Research Center Extension. Over 20+ Years

Critical missions and security should be a defining feature of Jacobs moving forward. Many of these often recurring contracts end up being wins for years if not decades as Jacob's backlog continues to steadily grow in the sector.

Jacobs is reinventing itself from within, as well as its latest M&A activity, which is all about Jacobs' transition into a future mission critical services company. Its latest deal features the acquisition of Wood's Nuclear Business in August of 2019 for about $300 million dollars. This business focuses on high value nuclear, defense, and security solutions that are becoming Jacobs' bread and butter. This deal is scheduled to close by March of 2020 and cost ~$6 million in transaction costs to save the company ~$12 million in run-rate synergies going forward as it expands its footprint in the area.

Earlier in April of 2019, Jacobs acquired National Security firm The KeyW Holding Corporation (KEYW) in an $815 million deal. This deal cost Jacobs ~$13 million in transaction costs, ~$22 million in synergy acquisition costs, all to save the company ~$15 million in run-rate synergies going forward. This deal centered around expanding Jacobs' advanced engineering and technology solutions for cyber, intelligence, and counterterrorism communities. Considering the sensitive nature of most of Jacobs' contracts going forward, being on the cutting edge of security remains a foregone conclusion.

Jacobs is pushing all of its chips into the pot as it completely transforms into a higher growth company as it is scheduled to pretty much finish up jettisoning its old Energy, Chemicals and Resources ECR business to Worley Ltd. (OTCPK:WYGPF) by the end of Q2, 2020. This former business segment of the company has been an anchor around the company's neck for the past few years which has been especially evident since the dramatic drop in oil prices that happened in 2014.

Jacobs got a great deal in my opinion by offloading this low margin division to WorleyParsons for $3.3 billion. The deal included a nice stack of cash that it used to pay down its debt from earlier KeyW, Wood's Nuclear, and its game changing $2.85 billion CH2M deal, but also included a stock component giving Jacobs equity in WorleyParsons worth ~$0.6 billion at the end of 2019. Thus, if the ECR business does recover in the future in any meaningful way, Jacobs should be a direct beneficiary of that recovery as an owner in WorleyParsons stock without being exposed to the capital and human costs associated with that business any longer.

All of these changes should help Jacobs be ready for any upcoming potential space races. Since the shuttering of the Space Shuttle program in 2011, the U.S. has paid Russia to fly its astronauts to the International Space Station for about $86 million a seat. Elon Musk and his SpaceX company could start to take that business over for ~$55 million a seat in the second quarter of 2020 as more and more U.S. space flight operations are brought back onto U.S. soil. Virgin Galactic Holdings (SPCE) is a first-mover in "hypersonic" spaceflight around the Earth in the second half of 2020. Morgan Stanley (MS) held a summit at the end of 2019 where Virgin Galactic valued the long-haul premium space market today at ~$300 billion to $400 billion and expects it to reach ~$500 billion over the next five to ten years. Finally, Musk's SpaceX company has recently aspired to carry a million people to Mars by 2050. As space flight and commercial expansion continue in the upcoming years and decades, I would expect Jacobs to be there at the forefront to win contracts around both public and private space companies.

As Jacobs continues to win higher value contracts, the company's profit and EBITDA margins over the past 3 years are expanding at an even faster rate than the company's stock price.

This interesting phenomenon should help create a situation where the stock is due for a catchup trade especially in light of the fact that Jacobs has boosted its current buyback authorization. Jacobs increased its current buyback program by an additional $1 billion after its last earnings call even as the company still had ~$400 million left on its previous buyback plan. At a current market cap of ~$13.3 billion, additional high margin contracts could lead to additional upside pressure with buybacks giving the stock around an 18.5% upside potential (8% margins + 10.5% buybacks) as margins and backlog continue to grow over the next year.

Jacobs has been winning lucrative space contracts since before many of us were born and is completely revamping its company to focus on higher margin mission critical projects going forward. It has done a nice job making important higher margin acquisitions over the past few years to help bring about this transformation as it jettisoned poor margin legacy business lines without blowing up its debt situation. Jacobs is in a fine position to benefit from the potential increase in space exploration and commercialization as both public and private U.S. companies could look to make huge strides in the area in coming years. Jacobs is a nice way to potentially play the upcoming space races without having to take on the risk of actual space flight. I continue to be long Jacobs as a long-term core position in my portfolio with no thoughts of selling any shares anytime soon. Best of luck.

