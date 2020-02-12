Disney's Q1: Streaming, The Theatrical Window, And Long-Term Thinking

Disney (DIS) reported earnings for the fiscal first quarter. The stock is still a long-term buy after the results, but it will clearly most likely meander as new data on the suite of streaming services come into view. In addition, the effects of investing in the services, as well as theme-park reaction to the current novel virus, will influence the price action.

The results show that the company continues to successfully produce and distribute content for multiple platforms, and that it has a powerhouse theme-park/merchandising operation. The stock will seem expensive by some metrics, but if this is something you can buy and hold, it should work out as the years go by.

Prefatory Matters

Before we get into the quarter proper, I'd like to point out the stat that leapt out at me. It's one that highlights a risk to the streaming story.

The table in the press release dedicated to segment operating income lists a rather significant jump in intercompany eliminations. Last year, the number on the top-line side was $184 million; this year, over $1.6 billion. On the income side, eliminations came to $220 million versus basically zero.

This tells us that the company is selling a lot of its content to itself. Besides risking sweetheart-deal litigation (which Disney is working to control), the practice is representative of an opportunity cost as it concerns generating revenue to third-party platforms. If Disney invests solely in exclusivity, that means it won't sell as much to competing cable channels, as an example, or even to other streaming entities. If subscriber counts for D+ and Hulu work out, then it won't be a problem; if they falter as time goes on, or if talent wants a bigger percentage of the cash flow created by the services, or if the company can't exert pricing power, then missed revenue opportunities outside of the D+/Hulu ecosystem will negatively influence the business. It's something to keep in mind.

The First Fiscal Quarter

The company made an adjusted and diluted $1.53 per share, a beat of nine pennies against expectations but a decrease of 17% from the previous year's performance of $1.84. So a little bit of half-empty/half-full there.

Cash from operations was down over 20% to $1.6 billion. More sadly, free cash flow was down just under 70% to roughly $290 million. That is a low free-cash number for Disney, to be sure.

The studio division was a standout performer, as one would expect from recent hit films and the addition of Twentieth Century Fox. However, on the latter asset, I should note that it probably will be several quarters before Disney fully overlays its strategies for the Fox product on the newly-acquired studio. I expect that management will enact a brand-focused approach that will replicate the Disney method of reducing film investment in favor of making sequels/prequels in a shared cinematic universe. For the quarter, revenue for the studio doubled to $3.8 billion; income likewise jumped 100% to roughly $950 million.

Media networks had top-line sales of $7.4 billion and income of $1.6 billion, both representative of better than 20% gains (again, think Fox addition in part). In fact, the consolidation effect helped to mitigate some weakness in Disney's businesses sourced in part to the transition of the streaming suite. ESPN had lower ad sales and higher programming costs, and ABC Studios was affected by higher costs and lower content sales. Broadcasting was also hit by ad weakness. (Interestingly, the A&E partnership with Hearst delivered higher investee income - $193 million versus $179 million - because of a better advertising environment on that channel set, as well as lower content expense.)

As for the direct-to-consumer streaming segment, obviously the top line grew dramatically while the bottom line fell apart. Roughly $4 billion in sales was booked against $900 million in the previous year's similar frame. The loss widened to a little under $700 million against a little under $140 million. No surprise there because the company is heavily marketing the services, both individually and as a bundle product, to consumers. Investment in the platforms means breakeven is a few years away.

Parks and consumer products increased sales by 8% and segment income by 9% to $7.4 billion and $2.3 billion, respectively. Recent movie hits helped to power merchandise sales and park engagement, but sadly, legacy characters such as Minnie Mouse hindered results a bit. Higher guest spending and pricing power also contributed. New attractions based on Star Wars certainly were driving factors.

No one is really focusing on current parks data...the big worry now is with the coronavirus and what effect that will have on Disney's stakes in foreign parks. Domestic parks, too, could be affected as travel plans will be disrupted; also, we don't know how efficiently the novel particles will spread on a global basis. The best anyone can say right now is that the event will eventually decelerate and that Disney's theme-park division will survive well into the future based on its brand equity and iconic status. Come to think of it, that's saying a lot, and shareholders shouldn't worry about the long-term effects; shorter term, yes, there will probably be a few quarters of weakness in the division (at least, it should be assumed for the sake of being conservative).

Thoughts On The Quarter

Streaming is off to a big start. D+ has 26.5 million subscribers, E+ has 6.6 million, and Hulu has over 30 million, about ten percent of the latter being live subscribers as well. Honestly, though, I thought E+ would have more subscribers at this point, given the popularity of sports. Still, E+ has grown its base by multiple times over the last year.

The notes to the data table in this section are key to the overall context. Keep in mind that a subscription bundle counts as a customer in each service. It would be more informative if the number of multiple-service subscribers was included (might be too informative for competitors, I suppose), but we'll have to be happy with the data we got. Average revenue per subscriber on a monthly basis for D+ was $5.56, and as time goes by the hope is that either increases or more bundles are sold; right now, it's hard to interpret, given the Verizon deal that allowed for complimentary sign-ups. E+ saw its average dip 5% to $4.44 (the note on this says per-per-view revenue isn't included in the tally, but there's still a factor of disappointment with the stat). Hulu's average dropped a larger 9% to $13.15 for the non-live product, while the version with the live product increased 14% to $59.47. Another note: ad sales are included in the Hulu section, and that includes ads seen during trial periods.

One of the bigger questions around D+ that many are asking, even in the comment section on SA, is how many consumers from the Verizon setup will stick with the service? It's a legitimate inquiry, and we won't know the answer for a while, but I have to believe that the subscriber count goes up from here. One way for the subscriber count to continue going up, from my perspective, has to do with a subject mentioned in the conference call. It was the last question, in fact. And it is a topic with which CEO Robert Iger and I disagree.

Day-and-date...the Holy Grail of movie distribution. It could be an epic movie all its own: the fight between content producers and multiplex moguls over the coveted theatrical window. One side would love to break it (or at least have the option of breaking it) while the other side wants the window to stand for as long as possible.

I get why companies like AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC) want to keep the window shut, but only up to a point. And I get why Disney feels the window has been working. The inexorability of Iger's position feels illogical to me nonetheless, for there has to be flexibility and/or compromise for every project as this proposed method of distribution is concerned - i.e., it would be appropriate for some, maybe not appropriate for others, and it might be needed for some others.

If one looks at data from Box Office Mojo for the latest Star Wars feature, one should be able to discern the point. On the twelfth day of release, the film had a domestic cumulative take of $390 million. On the thirty-seventh day of release, the film had a take of $500 million. By day fifty-two, the feature banked $510 million. A similar point is made with data for the Frozen sequel.

The conclusion would seem to be obvious: once a blockbuster starts to slow down, maximizing the gross ticket sales might not be as important as shifting to a streaming window. That window might precede the release on physical, or it could be simultaneous. There's also no reason why Disney would need to take any film out of theaters before multiplex operators wanted it to, so long as Disney has the option of getting it on the service when it so desires - whatever amounts could be captured by those still wanting to take in the theatrical experience would benefit both the studio and the exhibitor. Talent obviously has deals in place to keep projects on silver screens depending on specific contracts, so that is as complicating a factor as is the obstinance of theater managers. It's a very complex negotiation that needs to be entered into by the next CEO of the Mouse (and on that point, Iger and the board need to start making some update announcements). At the very least, a near day-and-date (maybe within a month) or a sixty-day window should be considered.

Even without a smaller window, D+ and Hulu should prosper. Hulu will benefit from the close link to the FX cable channel, and D+ has a lot of content from the Fox acquisition that can power memberships, such as The Simpsons and National Geographic programming. The D+ service is also going to drive the Hotstar asset in India once that is rebranded as D+ - Hotstar.

This quarter was, as many future quarters will be, dependent on the streaming story. As such, shareholders will have to put up with big fluctuations in cash flow and earnings. My hope is that the streaming division doesn't stop Disney from remaining a strong participant in selling stuff to other platforms. The key might be in providing edited versions of content to competitors. While exclusivity is the name of the game currently, I could see something like the first season of the D+ bounty-hunter series ported to physical disc, or syndicated to station groups, as it ages. Doing so might essentially act as a commercial for Disney and its bundle.

Conclusion/Valuation

Disney has retreated a bit from its 52-week high of $153 (at time of writing, the quote was $142.50). Here is a chart of the price action over the last twelve months:

Data by YCharts

I would expect that the stock will come under pressure from a few issues going into the year. First, the coronavirus will impact foreign parks in which Disney holds stakes and it may impact domestic parks/cruise ships. Second, Disney may not have as big a box-office year as 2019; wait, did I just write may not? Change that to won't. Last year was very impressive, and while I expect some blockbuster surprises, I doubt 2020 will perform in a similar manner to 2019 without the aid of a Wars picture or a Frozen sequel. Third, I expect news flow on the streaming bundle to ebb and flow in terms of positive/negative headlines; couple that with cash-flow concerns, and you've got a potential situation where short-term traders will take control of the price action. From a forward-P/E perspective, the shares have a low rating from SA's quote system: at over 25 (currently), the stock is not favorably compared to the sector median.

Long-term thinkers willing to bet on streaming may find opportunities to add to existing positions over the next several months. I continue to view the stock as a buy even within the context of the streaming-war risk.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.