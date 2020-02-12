Beasley Broadcast Group Could Be A Slept-On Gem

As a value investor with a focus on media, there are several factors that I look for when making an investment decision in the communications sector. Valuation-wise, I like price to book and price to sales. While assessing revenue numbers, I look at different segments to see if the stronger growth area aligns with my consumer view. When it comes to properties, I want to see some sort of scalable non-traditional asset under management. If I like what I see in all three areas, there's a pretty good chance I'll invest. Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc (BBGI) checks off all of my boxes.

Valuation

Looking at my metrics of choice, Beasley is largely undervalued compared to similar-sized peers and the communication services sector median. Additionally, at 5.1% it pays the best dividend among competitors.

BBGI (SGA) (TSQ) Sector Price / Book TTM 0.39 0.98 0.55 2.14 Price / Sales TTM 0.41 1.48 0.41 1.68 Price / Cash Flow TTM 3.41 7.08 3.77 8.04 EV / EBITDA TTM 8.59 6.09 7.10 10.66 Dividend Yield 5.1% 3.8% 3.0% 3.1%

It's not abnormal to see low price to book and price to sales valuations in the broadcasting space. Radio seems to be even more out of favor than the TV broadcasters that I have covered in the past. These low valuations provide solid investment entries in companies that that have large domestic reach and brand recognition.

Despite the overall revenue growth story leaving much to be desired, the percentage of revenue from digital has outpaced advertising revenue in each of the last two 3rd quarter reports.

9 months ended September 30th 2017 2018 YOY 2019 YOY Commercial advertising 154,527,033 157,761,002 2.1% 164,125,289 4.0% Digital advertising 9,711,397 10,826,473 11.5% 13,507,547 24.8%

Source: company filings

Properties

Beasley's roots are in the broadcast radio industry. And the portfolio of properties largely reflects that. The company owns 65 stations spread out over large and medium-sized markets. Judging from the company's broadcasting license figures, the most important markets in the company appear to be Boston, Philadelphia, Tampa Bay, Charlotte, and Las Vegas.

Source: company 10-K

In Boston specifically, the company owns 98.5 The Sports Hub. Not only has the station overtaken WEEI as the top sports station in the market in recent years, but it is home to live broadcasts of the Patriots, Celtics, Bruins, and New England Revolution. It's a terrific asset, but terrestrial radio is largely unexciting for a multitude of reasons. Because of this, it can be easy to overlook radio groups when it comes to growth potential. When you remind yourself that these companies make most of their revenue from advertising, you begin to see the playing field is actually more level than it may seem. Consider, marketers in 2020 buy a variety of digital products ranging from pre-roll commercials, extended reach solutions, social campaigns, email, and OTT platforms. Beasley sells all of these advertising products as well. It's more than just a radio company.

Like streaming video disrupting live television, terrestrial radio has increased competition from podcasting and music streaming platforms. Despite the uncertainty surrounding Beasley's core business, when you look deeper there are some interesting things happening at Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. One area where I think Beasley has significant growth potential is in the eSports category. Newzoo projects eSports revenue to grow at a 27.4% CAGR and eclipse $1.6 billion by next year. This outpaces Newzoo's projected eSports viewing increase over the same time frame. This would indicate an increase in value from advertisers for the eSports community.

Source: Newzoo

Surveying the company's website, Beasley's most prominent eSports project is CheckPointXP. It is a syndicated radio show that also serves as the company's eSports hub for news, podcasts, and streaming video. The syndicated show is broadcast by 80 stations in dozens of markets including Boston, Philadelphia, Charlotte, Las Vegas, Houston, Vancouver and Toronto.

Source: Checkpointxp.com

I'm fascinated by Beasley's approach to eSports because the company isn't putting all of its eggs into just the media platform basket. Beasley actually owns an eSports team after just purchasing the Houston Outlaws in November.

The Houston Outlaws are part of the Overwatch League. The Overwatch League, owned and developed by Blizzard Entertainment (ATVI), is also home to other eSports teams that are owned by Comcast Spectacor (CMCSA), Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, and the Kraft Group. To try to add some context from a popularity perspective, The Houston Outlaws have 135k followers on Twitter. That's more than triple the Twitter followers of the XFL's Seattle Dragons. The Dragons just played a nationally televised game on a broadcast network this past Saturday.

Source: Twitter

There is no guarantee that eSports takes off the way some believe. Personally, I think there is some validity to the idea that the popularity of eSports is really just beginning. This sort of thing is what my 10 year old nephew and his friends are into. Because of this, I believe there is serious revenue growth potential for Beasley in the eSports space.

Insiders and Employee Opinion

Beasley Broadcast has a solid company buy-in story from both insiders and employees. Insider Ownership is strong among sector peers. At 29.5% insider owned, BBGI has significantly more insider ownership than larger peers.

Company Held by Insiders Beasley 29.5% Cumulus 5.3% iHeartMedia 6.3% Saga 2.3% Entercom 11.5% Townsquare 27.7%

Source: Yahoo Finance

And it isn't just leadership who is buying into the company. Glassdoor reviews give us a quick glance at how the company is perceived by the workforce. Important metrics that shed light on this include approval of CEO percentage and recommendation percentage. In both of these areas, Beasley Broadcast Group is at or near the top of the radio field. The rank and file approve of the CEO and are more likely to recommend Beasley to a friend than other radio groups.

Company Rating Approve CEO Recommend Reviews Beasley 3.2 83% 48% 77 Cumulus 2.7 66% 38% 660 iHeartMedia 3.1 55% 43% 1507 Saga 3.7 77% 68% 45 Entercom 3.0 53% 37% 421 Townsquare 2.9 65% 45% 310

Though these kinds of metrics might matter more to a prospective employee than an investor, it's important data to consider when the investment opportunity is in a field or sector dealing with disruption. Is Beasley an entity that is more likely than peers to retain quality talent? Judging from Glassdoor numbers, I'd say yes.

What I Don't Like

It is normal for broadcasters to include FCC license valuations on the balance sheet as an asset. Beasley is no different. But what is a bit concerning to me is how large a percentage of Beasley's assets come from FCC licenses. A whopping 75.9%.

Source: author generated graphic, data from company 10-K filings

When I compare this metric to competitors in the radio space, it's clear Beasley is more reliant on FCC license valuations for total asset value. I view this as problematic in a media sector battling disruption. Traditional radio broadcasters aren't just competing against other traditional radio broadcasters. They're competing against streaming entities like Spotify and Pandora who don't rely on broadcast licensing to protect the core business.

The counter argument to my point is the FCC license valuation could conceivably be a very good thing if FM bandwidth is desired in a spectrum auction. You can read an interesting hypothesis on that here. If Beasley can make the transition to a company that generates the majority of its revenue from digital and other segments, the FCC licenses could be very intriguing sell-able assets provided Beasley no longer needs them to function.

Additional Risk Factors

As with any investment, any number of things can go wrong for Beasley Broadcast Group. Because Beasley's core business is advertising revenue, an economic downturn would present challenges as advertisers have a habit of scaling back marketing budgets during recessions. Also, as mentioned several times throughout the article, the media landscape is experiencing a great deal of disruption. Entities that withstand the shift in consumer trends will have to have strong, popular properties and be nimble enough to survive in a direct-to-consumer environment.

The Golden Cross

Even if you don't like Beasley as an investment, the stock deserves a good look as a trade. When the 50 day moving average crosses above the 200 day moving average, it's generally considered to be an indicator that price trend is changing to favor bulls. Traders call this a "Golden Cross." Though it isn't always the case, Beasley's last three instances of a Golden Cross have proven great buy opportunities.

Cross Date Closing Price 3 Month Performance 5/24/2016 $4.80 +2.3% 3/15/2013 $6.19 +23.7% 4/18/2012 $4.50 +32.9%

Before last week, the previous Golden Cross in BBGI took place on May 24th, 2016. The closing price that day was $4.80 per share. Though the 3-month performance underwhelmed compared to the two that preceded, within 11 months, the share price was trading in the mid-teens. It was more than a 300% return if you sold near the end of the run. Though that instance is likely an outlier, typical post-cross performance in BBGI yields nice returns.

Chart: author generated via investing.com

The last Golden Cross in BBGI happened last week. If the stock reacts the same way it has each of the last 3 times, bullish investors should see a terrific performance in the next few months. Because the stock has run a little hot on the RSI going back a couple weeks, don't be surprised to see some sideways action, or a short-term dip in the days ahead. As long as the stock price holds support at $3.50, the trend is likely up.

Chart: author generated via investing.com

Conclusion

Beasley is probably the most interesting media company I've covered. It's a weird mix of growth and value. It's a high-upside speculative play that dresses like a relatively safe dividend payer. There is little doubt that Beasley's core business faces challenges in the years ahead. Having said that, I'm encouraged by the company's non-core business strategies. Podcasting and eSports are two revenue streams that could see significant growth if well-executed. Additionally, insiders have a large stake in the company. Aligning management's interests with shareholders. Though the company's reliance on FCC licenses for total asset valuation is bothersome from my vantage, there is a potential scenario where Beasley can get a return on those licenses while continuing operations through another distribution model. Given long term potential, valuation at current price levels, and technical trend indicators, Beasley is a buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BBGI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. Simply providing my rationale for my position. Please do your own research before investing or trading.