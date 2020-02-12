Toyota Defends U.S. Sedan Franchise With All-Wheel Drive For Camry, Avalon

Expansion of AWD represents the latest of many incremental improvements in product portfolio designed to maintain Toyota's global automotive leadership and strong financial position on behalf of investors.

Toyota foresees all-wheel drive (AWD) as a feature that will attract and retain Camry and Avalon owners, forestalling migration to other segments and brands.

Among Toyota's assets in the U.S. is Camry, leader by unit sales of mid-size sedan segment and potentially vulnerable to consumer migration to SUVs and CUVs.

2020 Camry XSE with AWD Source: Kelley Blue Book

Disruption of CUVs, SUVs and pickups

The mass migration of vehicle buyers in the U.S. to sport utility vehicles (SUVs), crossover utility vehicles (CUVs) and pickup trucks has been a multi-year phenomenon. Toyota Motor Corp. (TM) and rival automakers have been compelled to adjust.

Unlike Ford Motor Co. (F) and General Motors Co. (GM), which are phasing out sedans while increasing production of SUVs and CUVs, Toyota has elected to hang on to - and strengthen - its sedan franchise, notably its segment-leading Camry. In fact, Camry was able to gain share of its segment in 2019.

A second Toyota sedan, Avalon, belongs to a much smaller segment of the U.S. new-vehicle market than Camry and is less consequential to Toyota's overall results. Still, Toyota's decision to enhance Camry and Avalon is emblematic of the long-term thinking and decisionmaking that has guided the company to the top tier of global automakers backed by arguably the most solid and stable balance sheet in the business.

By introducing an all-wheel-drive option to both sedans this year, Toyota is responding to a broad, multi-year, industry-wide trend toward all-wheel drive. (Camry discontinued to the feature in 1991 due to weak demand.) Beyond keeping up with the trend, the automaker is averting potential loss of owners who might be attracted to competitive sedans like Nissan Altima and Subaru Legacy that already offer AWD.

Toyota hasn't set a price yet for the feature, though it reportedly will cost an extra $1,500. The automaker's planners estimate that 15% of Camry buyers will choose the option and up to 20% of Avalon buyers.

Why buyers of new vehicles are so enthusiastic about AWD is a bit mysterious. Sending torque to all four wheels improves stability and traction in most slippery conditions or when the vehicle is accelerating through a turn. Torque vectoring, an AWD feature that determines which wheels can benefit the most and direct power there, improves traction and stability even more. In snowy or very slippery unpaved roads, AWD is a definite advantage to safe operation.

But in nearly all conditions, front-wheel drive and properly maintained tires are enough to assure safe vehicle operation.

2019 Midsize sedan sales Source: Kelley Blue Book

Slow and steady

Among global automakers, Toyota is the safest bet to maintain financial stability and continue growing - albeit moderately when economic conditions weaken. For investors that means a stock that should trade in a relatively narrow band along an overall upward trend with a strong financial backstop against any period of slow sales or negative surprises. As seen in the chart, Toyota's ADRs have performed significantly below that of the Dow Industrials and S&P 500 over the last decade.

Currently, the ADRs are trading at nearly a 52-week high, although they were trading at roughly the same price five years ago - suggesting that they could be poised for an increase. Forward annual dividend rate is a decent 2.53%.

Toyota is pursuing another initiative that could add to its share of the U.S. pickup truck market, its overall U.S. market share and its financial strength. A new plant in Mexico at Apaseo el Grande will build the automaker's Tacoma midsize pickup, which leads the segment against competitive pickups from Ford, GM and Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY).

Tacoma production will move to Mexico from Toyota's San Antonio, Texas, plant, allowing more production of Tundra full-sized pickups and Sequoia SUVs that are built on the full-size pickup architecture. While Tundra lags far behind Ford F Series and Chevrolet Silverado, Toyota executives believe that additional supply will lead to additional sales in the U.S. - and the outsize profit that full-size pickups generate.

The latest guidance from Toyota should generate a full-year profit of $21.5 billion, one of the potential biggest - if not the biggest - bottom line nets in the industry and an indicator of what the company can achieve by many small, steady and incremental improvements.

Looking for solid ideas for investing in the global automotive world, look for my stories as well as those of my partner, Anton Wahlman. Check out Auto/Mobility Investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: My holding is extremely small and reflects my following of the stock over many years.