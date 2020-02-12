Aurora Cannabis: The End Of An Era

Aurora Cannabis (ACB) dropped a number of negative news after the market closed last Thursday, further shaking investor confidence:

CEO Terry Booth will step down and remain as a Board member.

$1 billion impairment related to its international assets.

Cut its workforce by 500 including 25% of its corporate staff.

Revised lending agreement to eliminate EBITDA ratio covenants but also reduced the credit facility size by $141.5 million.

Expects F2020 Q2 net revenue of $50-$54 million and anticipates no sign of improvement for F2020 Q3 with flat revenue.

(All amounts in C$)

Train Wreck

With last Thursday's announcements, Aurora is officially sinking deeper into a troubling downward spiral. Investors should remain careful after last week's drop given Aurora is still subject to a high level of risk of further shareholder dilution. The company needs to downsize aggressively in order to avert a liquidity crisis and it needs to do that by cutting staff and eliminating all non-essential spending. Ultimately, we expect more pain before things could improve and that's why we remain cautious about Aurora's near-term outlook. Based on the preliminary Q2 net revenue of $50-$54 million announced last week, sales would have declined another 31% in Q2 following a 24% decline in the previous quarter. The company also said that Q3 likely won't see any growth based on current market conditions either. It is likely that Aurora's financials will remain underwhelming for at least a few quarters.

(Source: Public Filings)

To properly assess Aurora's near-term outlook, we think it is important for investors to realize that Aurora has always been a Canadian cannabis company with limited exposure to certain international markets that has arguably yielded little financial benefits. The company is currently excluded from the attractive U.S. cannabis market and will continue to be affected by the challenges facing the Canadian market. The most important catalyst for Aurora would be a potential entry into the U.S. market, but its weak balance sheet will hamper its ability to establish a meaningful U.S. presence.

Slow International Expansion

Aurora has historically led the cannabis sector in international expansion and it has established a network of assets globally. However, despite its sprawling footprint, investors sometimes forget how small these international markets are. Although many companies and investors have touted the huge potential of the European medical cannabis market, we think hard numbers speak for themselves. Because the international markets remain small at the moment and will remain irrelevant in the foreseeable future, we think Aurora will remain heavily reliant on its Canadian operation for the coming quarters.

(Source: IR Deck)

For the 3 months ended in September 2019, Aurora generated total gross sales of $85 million of which only less than $6 million came from the EU. Canada remains the dominant contributor to Aurora after generating 93% of its revenue last quarter. Going forward, we expect limited growth out of Aurora's international markets, especially in light of its $1 billion write-downs which will be booked in the current quarter. Ultimately, most of these international markets are still in their infancy with no visible near-term catalysts. The point here is that international markets remain a very small part of Aurora's business today and will likely remain so in the coming years.

(Source: Public Filings)

Reliance on Canada

Given Aurora's reliance on Canada, we think the company will face some difficulty in generating meaningful growth momentum. Because the legal market in Canada is facing tough competition from the black market due to high prices and lack of retail outlets, Aurora will have to face a big question when its domestic capacities come online. However, the entire Canadian market is facing headwinds and remains much smaller than investors had initially hoped. The latest November data came in at $136 million for an annualized sales of only $1.6 billion.

(Source: Statistics Canada)

Facing an oversupply in Canada, Aurora decided to cancel the construction of its Sun and Nordic 2 facilities which will eliminate 330,000 kg of capacity. With only 150,000 kg of run-rate capacity, Aurora has fallen behind both Canopy (CGC) and Aphria (APHA) in terms of domestic capacity. We think Aurora is unlikely to restart any capacity expansion given its balance sheet. The reduction of its credit facility size also reflects its smaller asset base and asset impairment. We expect Aurora to fall behind other well-capitalized and low-cost cultivators such as Aphria and Village Farms (VFF) over time due to its weaker ability to invest in product development and distribution.

(Source: Public Filings)

Conclusion

Aurora became one of the most popular retail cannabis stocks by deploying an aggressive expansion and M&A strategy. However, the company miscalculated its capacity expansion plan which resulted in two large-scale projects being canceled. Even worse, the company is saddled with debt and has well over one billion in shares outstanding. Its unsustainable cost structure means that layoffs and downsizing will happen in the near-term.

Furthermore, despite its expansion into certain international markets, Aurora remains predominantly a Canadian company relying on the Canadian recreational market. The legal market in Canada is suffering from a deep oversupply and Aurora is both a contributor and a victim. Pricing pressure and excess inventory will depress Aurora's financial results for at least a few more quarters, resulting in the likely need for more capital raise. The company is already issuing millions of shares in the market through an ATM equity program that dilutes existing shareholders in an inconspicuous manner. The international markets remain undeveloped and are unlikely to become meaningful contributors in the near-term. Lastly, the financing markets are essentially closed for Canadian cannabis companies and Aurora will need to get creative in order to avert a potential liquidity crunch.

In summary, we think Aurora remains a meaningful player in Canada, but its competitive positioning is weak due to overspending on capacity expansion and corporate structure. With no sign of improvement in the Canadian cannabis market, Aurora has few catalysts to find growth and sustainability. As such, we continue to think that Aurora's stock should be avoided until it finds a permanent CEO, repairs its balance sheet, and demonstrates a credible path to profitability.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.