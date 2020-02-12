Don't Write PagerDuty Off

Source: nextthink

PagerDuty (PD) is a leading SaaS platform addressing the $25B incident response market. The company has been around for over a decade, building expertise in the expanding DevOps market. Its recent IPO has been met with some criticism and bearish sentiments. While growth has been strong, it has come at a huge cost and margin sacrifice. However, if investors are willing to wait for a pullback or rapid improvement in operating margin, PagerDuty will be an attractive buy. I have a price target of 7x P/S, which is close to the median P/S of unprofitable small-cap companies in the application software industry. I believe PagerDuty has a strong industry tailwind behind it, and the large addressable market opportunity is enough for it to keep acquiring market share.

Business

The issue with PagerDuty is that competitors are acquiring capabilities that compete with PagerDuty's offerings. This has been the bone of contention since last year. Atlassian's (TEAM) capabilities in DevOps and incident management, coupled with its strong pricing power, have cast doubts in the mind of investors. In fact, a casual search of the keyword "PagerDuty" on Google often returns a paid Atlassian ad promoting Opsgenie.

This is actually a valid reason to be fearful, given that PagerDuty is still a small company, and revenue has been acquired at a huge margin sacrifice. PagerDuty can neutralize this threat by bundling its incident response, analytics, and security ops solutions. Improving product value proposition will help offset churn, which is currently less than 5%. It will also assist the net expansion rate, which has been on a downward trend.

PagerDuty has been around for 10 years, and the expectation is that margins will begin to improve drastically. I don't fault management's capital allocation strategy of aggressive revenue pursuit as the expanding DevOps market makes market share acquisition the best strategy. Until the market records strong demand weakness, there should be no reason for the PagerDuty to stop pursuing growth.

PagerDuty's business model is capital-light. This has driven its enviable gross margin. Its balance sheet is also strong, with $346 million in cash and zero debt. The only issue is the SG&A expense required to close large enterprise deals. PagerDuty serves one third of Fortune 500, and 58% of Fortune 100 companies. All it has to do is to improve the revenue per customer by upselling new products. If it can execute successfully on this, margins will improve drastically, and the near term growth momentum will be sustained. The incentive for PagerDuty to improve its margins are strong given its large customer base, a strong presence in the enterprise space, strategic partnerships, and third-party product integrations. The only variable out of its reach is pricing. Lastly, PagerDuty's partnership with customer service vendors such as Zendesk (ZEN) will improve its value proposition by expanding its total addressable market into the customer service space. The market overlooked this during the last earnings call.

Valuation

PagerDuty has one of the highest ttm P/S ratio in the small-cap space. Even after the sell-off that ensued post IPO, its 11x ttm P/S is not cheap. However, the forward revenue growth is compelling at 27%. If growth is surpassed, multiples will be diluted, and sentiments will improve. I see PagerDuty outperforming in the near term off its expanded product portfolio and the large addressable market runway. Also, its strong enterprise presence will continue to drive its cross-sell strategies. PagerDuty's CFO guided for a dual focus on growth and profitability last quarter. Near term, I expect investing factors like growth and EPS to improve as PagerDuty optimizes its capital allocation strategy. At a market cap of $1.5 billion, PagerDuty is valued at less than 10% of its total addressable market.

Going forward, FCF will improve due to favorable earnings dynamics and growing deferred revenue. Overall, I find the current valuation expensive; therefore, investors should wait for a significant pullback before acquiring a position.

Conclusion

PagerDuty's strong enterprise market share, ample addressable market runway, strong partnerships, and improving capital allocation strategies are signs that the future will be bright. The lack of profitability and expensive valuation at 11x P/S makes it tough to buy at the moment. Regardless, investors can wait for a pullback or buy on strong EPS guidance during the next earnings season.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.