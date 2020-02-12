Arconic: A Clear Path Towards Value Crystallization

I would own Arconic (ARNC) heading into the upcoming split. There is a compelling fundamental-driven story here as growth prospects appear encouraging on new capacity additions and aero end-market growth, while improved cost discipline should drive additional EBITDA upside toward a ~$2.7 bn FY22 target. While the bears might argue against the stock on decreased visibility and confidence in the outlook relative to peers, I believe this is more than adequately reflected in the discounted multiple. Further, the upcoming split serves as a value unlocking catalyst as the more volatile rolled-products business is separated from the aerospace business.

4Q19 in Review

Not only was there a lot happening in Arconic's 4Q19 results print, but more info should filter through at the upcoming Form 10 updates and investor days for both Howmet Aero and Arconic Corp. (on Feb 25).

Source: Investor Presentation

In sum, there is still a lot to learn in the next month. In the meantime, though, Q4 results were broadly in-line, with EPS at 53c. More importantly, the implied EBITDA guidance for 2020 was also consistent with expectations at ~$2.4b, as FCF looks better on an adjusted basis ($850m at the mid-point), though I would point out this number excludes remaining separation costs. Revenue is guided to land within the $13.9-14.2B range, representing organic growth of 1-3% YoY, driving EPS of $2.22-2.42 (assuming a 440mm share count).

Source: Investor Presentation

That said, the slide deck did not make much mention of the effects of the 737 MAX except to note a drag on revenues and EPS (see slide above - expect further more details at the upcoming investor events). Other key themes cited on the call include plans for Howmet Aerospace's management, guidance on the total cash consumed with the upcoming separation, and the outlook for the non-MAX business.

The April 1 Split Should More Clearly Define the Sum-of-Parts Case

The ARNC separation remains on track as it targets April 1, 2020, with an investor day slated for February 25, 2020. Howmet Aerospace Inc. remains designated as Remain Co. and will trade under HWM post-separation with Arconic Corporation as Spin Co. retaining the ARNC ticker. In January, ARNC entered into an agreement for Timothy D. Myers to serve as CEO of Arconic post-separation, and he will continue to serve as EVP of GRP until that time.

Source: Investor Presentation

Given Howmet's status as a best-in-class aerospace supplier, the long-term thesis is compelling on continued growth in engines, market share gains from Precision Castparts, price resets in the upcoming contract renewals, and further asset optimization. Mid-cycle EBITDA margins appear to be ~25%, with plenty of room for margin upside as 4Q19 EBITDA margins of 24.1% is distorted by seasonal weakness and MAX-driven headwinds. Howmet has the potential to convert FCF at ~80-90% despite ramp challenges and thus, should command a post-split EV/EBITDA multiple ~12x (vs. the current <8x EBITDA multiple on the group).

EV/EBITDA (Trailing) EV/EBITDA (Fwd) Allegheny Technologies Incorporated 7.76 8.11 Hexcel Corporation 12.60 12.30 Meggitt PLC 17.88 12.45 Moog Inc. Class A 11.03 10.20 MTU Aero Engines AG 17.80 15.67 Safran S.A. 13.47 13.37 Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. Class A 6.68 6.74 United Technologies Corporation 12.49 12.47 Woodward, Inc. 16.79 15.12 Average 12.94 11.83

Source: Seeking Alpha, Trading Data as of Feb 10th

In sum, the separation of Arconic and Howmet will create a clear path for aerospace investors to fully focus on unlocking the potential at Howmet, which has a compelling story to tell.

Key Takeaways from the Form 10

The recent Form 10 (and the subsequent updates) is preliminary, and I would expect further updates and revisions in the months leading to the announced separation. That said, there are some notable takeaways, in my view. The cost allocations made to separate Arconic Corp's P&L from the existing Arconic Inc. reflect accounting particularities of this specific filing and do not fully reflect how it will report as a separate company. For instance, pension expense that would typically be spread between operating expense and non-operating expense is fully counted as operating expense due to the reporting requirements of Form 10.

Source: Form 10 Filing; Author's Highlights

Another takeaway is that the balance sheet disclosed for Arconic Rolled Products (as reported on 9/30/2019) shows total long-term debt of $250M, no short-term debt, and net pension/post-retirement of just $51M is not on a pro-forma basis, and thus, does not reflect a realistic allocation of what total debt or legacy liabilities will be for the standalone, separated entity - essential metrics for investors when evaluating debt metrics for comparable companies.

Source: Form 10 Filing

Sum-of-Parts Valuation Highlights Significant Upside

A sum-of-parts analysis indicates the considerable value to be unlocked heading into the split - of the two companies that ARNC is splitting into, I have used a ~12x EBITDA multiple for Howmet and 6.5x for Arconic Corp., in-line valuations relative to their respective peer groups. After deducting the company's net debt, minority interest, and pension obligations, I see Arconic's fair value at $44.

FY20e Adj EBITDA Multiple Value Howmet Aerospace 1,770 12 21,240 (+) Arconic Corporation 865 6.5 5,623 = Enterprise Value 26,863 (-) Net Debt -4,292 (-) NCI -12 (-) Pension -3,163 = Equity Value 19,396 Shares Outstanding 440 = Per Share Valuation 44.08

Source: Author Est

With ARNC, currently, trading at ~7-8x fwd EV/EBITDA, I believe the market is not fully accounting for the value unlocking potential here. Instead, I think ARNC deserves a premium multiple to account for the pending portfolio separation. Thus, heading into the targeted April separation, I am a buyer. Key risks include potential delays or complications in executing the split, as well as a cyclical slowdown in the key aerospace end-market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.