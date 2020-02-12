GasLog Partners: Strong Potential Upside Even Without Any Future Distribution Growth

Although this is very enticing, it is still important for current and prospective investors to not lose sight that this is a risky income investment.

Introduction

The previous weeks have been a nightmare for the unitholders of GasLog Partners (GLOP) after seeing their unit price plunge over 50%, which has now brought their total crash to a staggering 75% since late 2019. This massive plunge was due to their distributions being reduced by 78%, with the savings being utilized to provide more flexibility to strengthen their financial position. Whilst this has been very painful for their unitholders, it nonetheless provides a desirable opportunity going forward as their units are now seemingly priced for less than zero future distribution growth.

Valuation Assumptions

The main assumption was that after their aforementioned massive distribution reduction, they are able to strengthen their financial position enough to avoid any further reductions or value destructive decisions. Given the extent of the reduction, along with their adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2020 being at least ten times greater than their new distributions, this seems quite possible. Whilst their net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 4.6 is fairly high, given their industry, it does not appear to be beyond the point of no return.

Valuation Scenarios

The overarching valuation scenario was based around a very conservative future outlook that could eventuate from various underlying causes, ranging from future government regulations, disappointing future for natural gas and hence LNG, adverse economic conditions or simply mismanagement. Whether any of these actually eventuate remains unknown and the purpose of this article is not to necessarily predict exactly what will occur, but rather to demonstrate the very low future expectations required to justify an investment in their units. Given this setup, the scenario foresees their quarterly distributions remaining unchanged at the now significantly reduced rate of $0.125 per unit or $0.50 per unit on annualized basis.

Valuation Technique

The primary valuation scenario used a standard discounted dividend model, which naturally works in the exact same manner for distributions from a Master Limited Partnership. Their cost of equity was estimated with the Capital Asset Pricing Model, and whilst this model is not perfect, it still provides enough accuracy for the purpose of this analysis. This model produced a cost of equity of 7.14% with the following inputs, a risk free rate of 1.56% (10 Year U.S. Treasury), a 60 month Beta of 0.94 (SA) and an expected market return of 7.50%.

When presenting the results, I have also included an additional valuation consideration to provide further insights, context and general interest. It simply examines how many years of distribution payments are required to return all of the initial investment of a unitholder in nominal, inflation adjusted and economically adjusted terms. Similarly as the name suggests, the inflation adjusted terms discounts their estimated future distributions by estimated inflation to account for the loss of monetary value across time, which was assumed to average 2.50% per annum. Whereas the economically adjusted terms discounts these same distributions by their cost of equity to approximately account for the investment risk and opportunity cost of holding their units.

Valuation Results

The primary valuation scenario returned a result of $7.00, which is 43.15% higher than their current unit price of $4.89 as of the time of writing. This indicates that investors still stand to receive attractive returns even if they are unable to ever return to growth. Whilst it is quite likely that they will be able to return to distribution growth in the future, this valuation was primarily performed to illustrate a point regarding the value remaining in their units. Naturally the extent of any future growth remains uncertain, however, the broad prospect of future growth further increases the potential upside for investors.

The additional valuation consideration, to return all of the capital of a unitholder would take only ten years in nominal terms, twelve years in inflation adjusted terms and eighteen years in economically adjusted terms. This indicates that regardless of the exact lens in which an investor wishes to view their distributions, they stand to have the majority of their initial investment returned in a modest length of time even if their distributions never increase. The benefit of this is that it somewhat lowers the risks associated to their long-term future, as their returns are more front loaded than an investment relying on lofty future growth expectations.

Conclusion

Whilst it seems improbable that their distributions will never increase again in the future, even if this rather underwhelming future transpires, their unitholders are still positioned to see respectable potential upside. Although this is very enticing, it is still important for current and prospective investors to not lose sight of the associated risks. After all, we are talking an indebted small capitalized company whose clients operate in a highly volatile economically sensitive industry, which means they are not a traditional safe haven blue chip income investment. Given this situation, any investment should remain a small part of a diversified portfolio, even for investors with a high risk tolerance.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from GasLog Partners’ Fourth Quarter 2019 presentation, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GLOP over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.