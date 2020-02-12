BTZ: 6.8% Yielding CEF, Supported By Current Low-Interest Rate Environment

The key bullish catalyst is an expected steady interest rate environment in the U.S. over the next several quarters.

This time, we will present our readers with the BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) which was incorporated in December 2006. It is one of the largest closed-end funds available to retail investors on the market which is primarily focused on credit securities. It has been distributing its shareholders a monthly dividend payment of $0.0832 per share since October 2019. That makes up an interesting 6.83% dividend yield as of February 6, 2020, which is way above the current US 10 Y Treasury yield of 1.582%.

In terms of the key bullish catalysts, we find them as the following: (1) outlook of the steady interest rate environment in the U.S., combined with the expected global economic expansion in 2020, (2) positive outlook by sell-side analysts for the key global financial corporations

About the Fund

During normal market conditions, the fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in credit-related securities, including both investment grade or high-yield bonds, fixed income derivatives, preferred securities or convertible bonds.

The fund offers a distribution rate of 6.83%, while Yield to Worst comes at 4.49%. That basically represents the lowest potential yield that can be received on a particular fixed income portfolio in the case of no significant defaults of underlying issuers. In addition, WAL to Worst is roughly 13.70 years, which indicates when underlying fixed income securities will return in full amount their outstanding principal. It currently uses a leverage of 27.10%, which is slightly below its listed upper limit of up to 33.33% of total managed assets. Leverage can be obtained by issuing preferred shares or through different types of borrowings from banks or other financial institutions. Management fee of 0.88% is way higher than what our regular investors are customized with when it comes down to the most popular ETFs issued by BlackRock (NYSE:BLK). In addition, the gross expense ratio of the fund comes out at 1.88%, which is in line with direct competitive credit-related CEFs managed by PIMCO.

The investment-grade credit combined with non-US developed securities consists of roughly 65% of the total market value of the fund. On the other hand, the remaining 35% consists of high yield, emerging markets, and securitized products which are a bit riskier by default.

Portfolio management stated the following regarding portfolio positioning:

"The Trust was positioned moderately "risk on" supported by the Fed's accommodative policy stance and optimism around various geopolitical issues. The Trust remained constructive on credit markets, with core allocations to U.S. high yield corporates bond, U.S. investment grade corporate bonds and capital securities, along with exposure to CLOs and non-U.S. credit markets." (Source: BTZ Annual Report)

In our view, this portfolio construction mix results in steadier cash flows with lower credit risks coming from the safer part of the portfolio, while the riskier part represents an opportunity to achieve alpha compared to the benchmark. An interesting part is the cash position, which is roughly -0.10% of the total market value, which indicates a bullishness of portfolio managers by taking a large risk and going all-in. This is quite a risky play when the U.S. stock market indexes are at record-highs and international companies are facing supply chain issues because of the coronavirus in China.

The fund has the highest exposure in the Banking (20.4%), Communications (14.19%), Energy (11.45%) and Consumer Non-Cyclical (10.34%) industries. In our view, the banking industry is well-positioned to capitalize on the lower interest environment in the near future, while the communications industry is well-known for its strong barriers to enter, sustainable dividend payments and resilient nature in the case of major economic downturns. On the other hand, we are slightly concerned over the high exposure to the energy sector. However, we believe that the fund was able to find some value opportunities in the midstream sector, which isn't directly impacted by the price of crude oil or natural gas. Further, a more than 10% exposure to the Consumer Non-Cyclical industry points out a defensive positioning of the portfolio management team in the case of a sudden economic downturn.

The fund has a total number of holdings of 892, which showcases adequate diversification. We like the fact that the weight(%) ranges from 1.1% to 2.7% per individual holding on the top 10 list. That makes up roughly 16.6% of the aggregate weight, which in our view represents a solid enough diversification.

Top holdings primarily consist of the credit securities issued by the U.S. blue-chip companies in the financial industry, which are well known for their consistent dividend payments over the last decade.

In addition, sell-side analysts anticipate a continuation of the bull-trend, given that the majority of the largest global financial corporations reported better than expected earnings for Q4 19.

Portfolio management provided the following market outlook for 2020:

"We believe U.S. equities remain relatively attractive, but we are shifting to a more cautious stance by emphasizing factors that seek lower-volatility and higher-quality stocks. In fixed income, government bonds continue to be important portfolio stabilizers, while emerging market bonds offer relatively attractive income opportunities." (Source: BTZ Annual Report)

Performance

According to the figure above, both historical market price and NAV have been in the range of $11-$15 per share over the last five years. A major annual dropdown of approximately 13% was back in 2018 when the entire major stock market indexes finished the year down due to a technical correction and uncertainty over the global economic growth.

Nevertheless, next year shareholders have been rewarded with a total return of 33.49% (Market Price). This strong performance was primarily driven by an unexpected 3 interest rate cuts in the second half of 2019, which had a positive impact on the price of fixed income securities.

Portfolio management stated the following: "Positive contributions to the Trust's absolute performance over the 12-month period came from a wide range of credit-oriented asset classes including U.S. investment grade corporate bonds, high yield corporate bonds and capital securities. Allocations to European investment grade corporate bonds also provided positive returns, as did exposure to emerging markets debt." (Source: BTZ Annual Report)

In fact, shareholders who have been with a fund for the last 10 years have achieved a total return (Market Price) of 9.53%. That is 580 bps higher compared to the underlying benchmark Bloomberg Barclays US Aggregate Bond, which shows us a good investment approach and discipline of the portfolio management team. In fact, if we apply a 33.33% leverage, then a levered return of the benchmark should be around 5% or roughly 350bps lower than the return of BTZ.

This chart indicates that the Fund has beaten its comparable ETF - iShares Core U.S. Aggregate bond (NYSEARCA:AGG), which is tracking an underlying benchmark composed of the total U.S. investment-grade bond market. However, the largest fund and the most direct competitor on the market - PIMCO Corporate & Income Operations (PTY) generated almost a 40% higher total return over the last 5 years.

Now if we expand this selection to other related CEFs in the credit strategies field, then BTZ has performed relatively well with a 27.8% total return since late 2017. Nuveen Credit Strategies Fund (JQC) achieved almost a 1000 bps lower total return, while both funds from PIMCO, PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (PTY) and PIMCO Corporate&Income Strategy Fund (PCN), achieved almost a 1500 bps higher total return during the same period. The next table presents even more information about the most common metrics, including distribution rate and market cap.

We can identify that the largest CEF, PTY, in the credit strategies filed offers a 100bps higher distribution rate compared to BTZ. On the other hand, Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) has a smaller market cap while it offers the highest distribution rate of 14.39% on the list.

In terms of Discount or Premium to NAV, both PIMCO's funds, PTY and PCN, are trading at a hefty premium to NAV of more than 30%. On the other hand, BTZ has a discount to NAV of 2.87% and in line with its other core bond-related CEF BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK). In addition, BTZ has a discount to NAV of roughly 200bps - 600bps above the other two competitors JQC and HFRO.

Looking at historical multiple, then investors might have missed a very good opportunity when BTZ had a discount to NAV of roughly -16% at the end of 2018. Therefore, we recommend prospective investors to try to look for similar opportunities in the near future. Such an example was in late 2018 when momentum-based trading surpassed the robust earnings results of major international companies.

To sum up this section, investors should decide whether they are willing to pay a hefty premium to NAV for PIMCO's fund to obtain a slightly higher yield or to go with BlackRock's BTZ or BHK CEFs, which offer a similar distribution yield but with a discount to NAV.

Distributions

BTZ has returned to its shareholders a monthly distribution in the range of $0.0670-$0.0839 per share over the last five years. In fact, the fund has recently increased its monthly distribution back to $0.0839 at the end of 2019. That makes up a market price distribution rate of roughly 6.83% as of 02/06/2020, which is in line with what direct peers offer. However, an important question arises whether this distribution rate can be sustainable over a longer period of time.

(Source: Annual Report)

According to the figure above, the fund reported a net investment income of $81.9 million in FY 19, while the distribution to shareholders was slightly above at $82.2 million. This clearly indicates that the fund is capable of funding distributions to shareholders solely by net interest income. In fact, this trend has been positive for a while, given that a net investment income was $86.7 million, while the distribution to shareholders was slightly below at $85.6 million. The difference between net realized gain(loss) and net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) came out at $127.08 million in FY 19. That makes up an increase of approximately 7.8% of its total net assets. This gain was primarily driven by the robust U.S. economic growth and the outperformance of the financial markets in 2019. Based on our analysis, we anticipate that the fund will be able to maintain its monthly distributions in the historical range of $0.06-$0.09 in the near future.

Conclusion

We believe this fund targets an interesting asset class of credit securities and is worth a look, given that the U.S. stock market indexes are now at historic highs. Therefore, investors should consider fixed income securities as well, to take advantage of the strong operational performance of the domestic companies in a more risk-averse way. In our view, the current monthly distribution of $0.0832 might be sustainable over the next couple of quarters, given that the fund produces enough net investment income to fund its distributions to shareholders. In terms of major risks, investors should consider any adverse geopolitical events which might limit the business performance of the U.S. companies or an unexpected interest rate hikes of the Fed.

