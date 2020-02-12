GM Keeps Beating Expectations

Cruise (GM's autonomous mobility subsidiary) could have tremendous value if it can maintain its leadership position in autonomous vehicle technology.

GM stock is valued as if profits are at a cyclical peak, but on a global basis, the auto industry is nowhere near peak levels.

General Motors was solidly profitable in 2019 despite facing a number of major headwinds: most notably, a six-week UAW strike in the U.S.

Last week, General Motors (GM) reported a tiny adjusted profit for the fourth quarter, as a six-week strike in the U.S. running from mid-September until late October took a big bite out of the General's Q4 production. Nevertheless, the results surpassed the company's own projections, as well as analysts' estimates.

GM expects a swift recovery from the strike in its core North America region. Indeed, at the company's capital markets day last Thursday, management presented a bullish outlook for 2020 and the next few years. The solid results and positive outlook make GM stock look like a steal at its current price of around $35: just above its 52-week low and less than six times its projected 2020 EPS of $5.75-$6.25.

A good finish to 2019

In conjunction with its Q3 earnings report in late October, General Motors estimated that the UAW strike (which had just ended) would reduce 2019 EPS by about $2 and free cash flow by $5.5 billion. Since the strike came late in the year and many of the plants producing GM's most profitable products in North America are fully utilized, the automaker had little ability to recover lost production, leading to this substantial impact on earnings and cash flow.

As a result, GM slashed its full-year adjusted EPS guidance range from $6.50-$7 to a range of $4.50-$4.80. Its full-year guidance for adjusted automotive free cash flow plunged to $0-$1 billion from a prior range of $4.5-$6 billion.

Ultimately, GM was able to outperform its guidance. It posted adjusted EPS of $0.05 last quarter, bringing its full-year adjusted EPS to $4.82. Meanwhile, full-year adjusted automotive free cash flow reached $1.1 billion.

Management also provided pro forma results to adjust for the impact of the strike. Had the strike not occurred, adjusted EPS would have reached $6.71 (just below the midpoint of the company's initial guidance range) and adjusted automotive free cash flow would have totaled $6.5 billion (above the high end of the initial guidance range).

(GM's truck transition hurt profits last year. Image source: General Motors.)

GM expects strong 2020 results despite headwinds

Looking ahead to 2020, GM is projecting adjusted EPS between $5.75 and $6.25. Excluding a $0.55 non-operational headwind (mainly from the normalization of its tax rate), EPS would be roughly flat compared to its 2019 pro forma results.

This earnings guidance is impressive considering the headwinds that GM faces in China this year. The Chinese auto market had been shrinking even before the recent coronavirus outbreak, and the industry downturn could get worse before it gets better. General Motors also expects higher prices for rhodium and palladium to impact its profitability, more than offsetting lower steel and aluminum costs.

GM is guiding for adjusted automotive free cash flow between $6 billion and $7.5 billion this year. That's lower than what I had expected, partly because of timing factors and the headwinds in China. However, it's still a substantial sum for a company with a market cap of just $50 billion. GM plans to use up to $3 billion of its 2020 cash flow to bolster its balance sheet, but that could still leave $4-$5 billion that could be returned to shareholders through dividends and buybacks.

This isn't the top of the cycle

GM stock has been trading at a huge discount to the broader market for many years. To some extent, a discount is warranted because the automotive industry is a cyclical business. That said, a cyclical business warrants the biggest discount at the peak of the business cycle (because it's only downhill from there). GM is far from experiencing "peak" business conditions right now.

In the U.S., industry sales peaked at 17.5 million light vehicles in 2016. Sales have been receding slowly since then, and GM's guidance assumes about 16.5 million deliveries in 2020. That would still make 2020 an above-average year for industry sales, but hardly a cyclical peak.

Meanwhile, 2019 industry sales in China were already 10% below peak levels, and GM is calling for another sales decline in 2020. As a result, it expects quarterly equity income from its China joint ventures of approximately $200 million once it gets past the immediate disruption from the coronavirus outbreak. By contrast, GM had routinely reported $500 million of equity income a quarter in China until recently. Given that China's auto market isn't fully mature, 2020 will probably prove to be closer to the bottom of the current cycle than to the peak.

(GM saw a big downturn in China last year. Image source: General Motors.)

As for the rest of the world, GM lost approximately $1.3 billion before taxes last year. In South America in particular, auto sales have contracted significantly over the past seven years or so. That key international region (where GM is the leading automaker) is much closer to a cyclical trough than to a peak right now.

Two or three years ago, a low earnings multiple for GM might have been justified by the fact that its two biggest markets were near cyclical peaks. By contrast, while the U.S. market is still quite strong, on a global basis, 2020 will be closer to a mid-cycle year than to a peak year. Earnings would be significantly worse in a recession, but there's also substantial earnings upside if economic conditions were to improve, mainly in China and South America.

Looking at cash flow, GM has even more upside. Obviously, higher earnings in China and South America would support higher free cash flow. Additionally, GM Financial paid out only $400 million of dividends to the parent company in 2019, but that number is expected to double in 2020 and continue rising to around $2.5 billion annually within a few years.

GM Cruise has massive option value

Just based on the profitability and cash flow of its legacy business of building vehicles for personal and fleet use, GM is worth significantly more than its current $50 billion market cap. Depending on industry cyclicality, annual free cash flow from the core business could surpass $10 billion within the next few years, supporting a $60 stock price.

The biggest risk to GM's core business is cannibalization from autonomous vehicles. However, General Motors is actually a leader in developing autonomous driving technology and planting the seeds for future commercialization. As a result, the option value embedded in its Cruise autonomous mobility subsidiary is truly spectacular.

General Motors estimates the total addressable market for moving people at $5 trillion, complemented by a $2 trillion opportunity related to moving goods. Cruise aims to win a big share of this market at high margins through a vertically-integrated business model and a relentless focus on offering a cheap, user-friendly service.

(Image source: General Motors Capital Markets Day Presentation, slide 96)

Of course, GM and Cruise will face a number of competitors, so there's no guarantee of success. However, if the market opportunity is anywhere close to GM's estimate and Cruise did manage to stake out a top-two position in autonomous mobility, it's not an exaggeration to say it could be worth $1 trillion a decade from now. That's why a handful of strategic partners have invested in Cruise at a valuation of $19 billion.

Right now, investors appear to be ascribing zero or negative value to Cruise. (Excluding costs related to Cruise, GM's EPS would be higher, making its rock-bottom earnings multiple even harder to defend.) Between the massive cash flow being generated by General Motors' core business and the potential upside from Cruise, GM stock appears to be dramatically undervalued.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.