Virgin Galactic: An Early Space Sector Winner

We believe the short supply of pureplay space stocks, and pent-up demand for a SpaceX IPO, will lead to more demand for Virgin Galactic stock.

We believe there is more upside ahead, fuelled not by a short-squeeze but by a shortage - of tradable space stocks.

This despite - or maybe because of! - having no revenues to speak of and certainly no earnings.

Background To Our Coverage Of Virgin Galactic

If you read our work regularly you'll know that we are strictly by-the-numbers. We call our SeekingAlpha service "The Fundamentals" for a reason. We love numbers. Where others wander off for a coffee, we wonder why company X's quarterly working capital changes have moved this way when they should have moved that way. And then we start wondering why that keeps happening and whether the profit is really real and ... oh, you get the picture.

The one thing we like almost as much as numbers is charts. If numbers represent reality (for most companies anyway), then charts represent what market participants believe might one day become reality. A kind of first-order-derivative of reality.

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) has no numbers, save that it is spending money in anticipation of its first real revenues. It does have a chart, but that's not worth reading because not enough time has passed and the stock has swooned and then rocketed away. If you think you can technically analyze that and trade successfully off the back of it, then we can tell you there are a whole phalanx of hedge funds that will pay you big if you can make that a repeatable trick.

On account of having no numbers and no chart, we have rated the stock at Neutral from the get-go. We can't really do anything else, can we - given our approach. We still rate it at Neutral for that reason. You can read up on our previous notes on SPCE here.

But we did buy the stock personally the very moment the merger between Virgin Galactic and Social Capital Hedosophia (IPOA) - the SPAC vehicle into which SPCE merged to deliver the listing - was announced. Like, that actual moment, in premarket, as soon as we saw the deal announced, despite the big premarket spread on a largely unknown and aged SPAC.

Below, we'll explain why we did that.

It Seems Numbers Don't Matter - Yet

The big news this week for SPCE stock is that it has achieved 2x that "IPO" price in just a few weeks. Whether you take the start point as the $10.69, IPOA's closing price the day the merger was announced, or the $10.60 closing price the day the deal actually completed (24 October 2019), the stock just cleared a double on that price. And if you were sufficiently smart / brave / reckless (pick one) to buy at the nadir of the post-"IPO" gloom (we weren't), you're up 3x on that purchase - it bottomed at $7.22 in November and again in December.

Here's the chart for you since the merger announcement.

Source: TradingView.com

So - one of the first two "space multibaggers" - the other being Maxar Technologies (MAXR), the story of which we'll update you on in the coming weeks.

If There's No Numbers, Why Did We Buy?

We're really serious about our work. We're an SEC regulated business and we put major hours into stock evaluation. If you want to read more about our method, we lay it out in detail in this blog post right here on SeekingAlpha. Our method is borne of decades' worth of institutional investing experience. Long hours spent crawling through company accounts. Thousands of meetings with management teams. Countless board meetings. All that experience is boiled down into the method we walk you through in that blog post. In short - we aren't shooting from the hip here. (Of course, we can still mess up. And do. And will. But overall we're shaping up pretty well as you can see from our calls here on SA and our climbing-the-ranks at TipRanks).

But sometimes, just sometimes, you have to have a little joy in your investing. Let's face it, reading the notes to SEC filings isn't all that much fun. And trying to find the meaning of life in a Fibonacci sequence leaves one a little cold.

And sometimes, just sometimes, the market indulges you and lets you have a little fun.

And so it has been - so far! - with SPCE.

This was our investment process on SPCE: we figured, heck, we're excited about space, we're not very excitable, so if we're excited, some other folks probably are, and that might mean the stock moves up.

In fairness we did apply some rationality. We put a modest amount of money to work because we figured the stock might also go to zero, particularly if the company encounters any major safety issues, passenger fatalities, etc. We've since added to that holding with a little more capital - but still not so much than we're too stressed if it flames out like so much hypergolic propellant.

Sat behind our abandon is the knowledge that space is a new and hot market, and like all new hot markets, it is going to feature some heroes and zeroes, some joyous moments and some truly depressing times. We write as old folks who rode the dot-com boom up and down and out the other side. Investing in the New Space Race has plenty of similarities. And that doesn't mean the market's going to be a bust. It means it's in the early stages of the adoption cycle and if you want to invest properly in the sector, you have to - for the most part - do the work. Focus on the numbers. Sweat it out. Approach stocks like we have with Iridium (IRDM) - more on that here.

But right now we're so early in this hot market that there are very few tradable stocks for folks to buy - pureplays anyway. There's many ways to play the space theme, mainly by going at it from a defense angle, but if you want pure exposure there's really only IRDM, MAXR, and SPCE. And this at a time when the space industry is being marketed big-time to the general public; in our view this is in order to justify the increasing amount of taxpayer funds that are going to be spent on space going forward - that's very much defense driven.

So people are going to want to own these pureplay stocks, and none has more instant appeal that SPCE. IRDM (which we own personally) is kind of boring (as you may have guessed by now, we love that about it) as it just grows predictably, deleverages, and in consequence the stock price ticks up stepwise. MAXR (which we also own personally) is kind of complicated and techy and its long-term price curve is scary at first glance. That leaves SPCE.

We're going to quote now from a comment on another SA piece (a news post about SPCE). We think this perfectly expresses the market logic as to why folks want to own SPCE.

Thanks to @Fender5 for this honest assessment. More importantly - check the number of 'Likes'. 26 is a LOT for an SA comment post.

So SPCE is simple to understand (it builds and flies spaceplanes), the marketing is increasingly slick (check the website now), and - you know what? - it's a nice feeling when you own part of a company that owns spaceships. And you can't buy SpaceX (SPACE) yet - so while folks are waiting for that - they're buying SPCE.

The stock is going to have some rough times, we expect. Number 1 risk - a safety incident. Don't be surprised to see the stock riding the curve ALL the way back down again at some point. And you might see a note from us saying "SPCE just hit half its IPO value". So if you want to invest in this stock you should think hard about how big your position size is. You might make big, or you might flame out. For us that means a small position only. "Mad Money", as some guy we once saw on TV calls it.

We'll be covering SPCE all the way up and / or all the way down.

Source: Virgin Galactic

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 12 Feb 2020.

