Lithium Producers Are Set To Surge

Large lithium producers like Albemarle and SQM have much to gain from the growing popularity of electric vehicles and renewable energies.

The lithium industry is set to experience unprecedented demand over the next few years. Lithium demand is no longer being driven by consumer electronics. Instead, demand is now being driven by complex lithium-ion batteries necessary for EVs (electric vehicles). The rise of EVs has significantly accelerated the development of cost-effective large lithium-ion batteries. Bloomberg New Energy Finance is even predicting that there will be approximately 548 million electric vehicles by 2040.

EVs now account for approximately 65% of lithium demand, which is a stunning statistic considering the fact that EVs have only started to grow in popularity. In fact, the long-term prospects of EVs were questionable just a few years ago. The mainstreaming of EVs now seems inevitable especially considering Tesla's (TSLA) stunning recent success. With demand for EVs exploding, lithium may soon become one of the most sought after metals. This trend will be a huge boon for major lithium producers like Albemarle (ALB), SQM (SQM), and Livent (LTHM).

EVs are now the main driving force behind lithium demand.

Source: Tesla

Unprecedented Lithium-Ion Battery Demand

Lithium-ion batteries have become the most promising energy storage technology for EVs and renewable energy technologies. This has driven lithium demand to new heights given how lithium intensive these batteries are. In fact, lithium production is expected to triple to 1.5 million metric tons by 2025 in order to meet this growing demand.

While EVs will undoubtedly drive lithium demand over the next few years, renewable energy could be just as promising a market for lithium in the long-term. Lithium-ion batteries are a great form of energy storage for renewables like solar and wind. The current growth trajectory of solar PV, in particular, suggests that solar could be one of, if not the, most dominant forms of energy.

Solar has experienced consistent price declines for decades now. In fact, solar is now frequently the cheapest energy source even without subsidies. The cost disparity between solar and other energy sources will only become more glaring as solar PV technology advances even further. This also means that demand for lithium-ion energy storage will explode in the renewables market.

Major solar companies like SolarEdge (SEDG), Enphase (ENPH), and SunPower (SPWR) are already incorporating lithium-ion batteries into their business models. Oftentimes, these companies obtain their lithium-ion batteries from Tesla itself. With the automobile and energy industries increasingly incorporating lithium-ion battery technology, demand for lithium should continue to surge over the long-term.

Lithium-ion energy storage is becoming increasingly popular among solar users.

Source: Kauai Island utility Cooperative

Lithium Companies Set to Benefit

The surge in lithium demand has not been all positive for lithium producers. This demand has created a lithium oversupply situation caused by overenthusiastic lithium mineral operations. As a result, lithium prices have seen immense downward pressure. Battery-grade lithium carbonate had an average price of ~$13,000 per metric ton in 2019, signifying a significant price drop from years past.

While this downward lithium price trend has negatively impacted major producers like Albemarle, lithium prices should eventually normalize as the industry adapts. Over the long-term, the growth in demand will undoubtedly be a huge positive for lithium producers. In fact, many experts already believe that current lithium prices are already near their bottom. As prices stabilize, the largest lithium producers like Albemarle and SQM will be in prime position to benefit.

These large producers are already generally profitable, unlike many other smaller competitors. Albemarle, SQM, and Livent could all see their margins improve as lithium-intensive industries continue to grow. Lithium pure-play Livent could potentially see the most upside out of these three major producers as lithium only accounts for ~40% and ~43% of Albemarle and SQM's total revenue respectively. While this makes Livent a riskier investment, the company may be worth the risk given current trends.

Despite growing lithium demand, lithium prices have significantly declined as a result of oversupply.

Source: internationalbanker

Industry Risks

Much of the industry's prospects are reliant on the continued use of lithium in energy storage technologies. While lithium-ion batteries appear to be the most promising energy storage technology for EVs and renewable energies, this could change over the long-term. In fact, there is still debate about whether fuel cells or lithium-ion batteries will be the dominant energy storage technology over the long-term.

If lithium companies dramatically ramp up production capabilities in anticipation for long-term lithium demand that does not materialize, these companies could lose enormous sums of money. While investors should certainly be wary of this risk, lithium-ion battery technology increasingly appears to be the winning technology with every passing day. The success that Tesla has had in pushing down lithium-ion battery costs further legitimizes this technology as the most cost-effective form of energy storage.

Conclusion

The recent surge of Tesla is further evidence that lithium demand is set to spike moving forward. Large producers like Albemarle, SQM, and Livent all have the infrastructures to meet such demand. While low lithium prices will likely continue to plague these companies in the near-term, such low prices are likely not sustainable in such a high demand environment. With the growth trend of EVs and renewables, these major lithium companies are highly attractive investments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.