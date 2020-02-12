We're All Bond Investors Now

Stocks today are as heavily dependent on the bond market as they've been in years. With investors addicted to central bank stimulus, and with rate policy having become more politicized than ever, the future intermediate-term (3-6 month) direction of equity prices is contingent upon central banks maintaining low rates. In this report, I'll expand on this thesis by arguing that the bullish case for stocks is likely to continue since the Fed's hand is being forced by the bond market, and that - like it or not - we're all de facto bond investors now.

What a difference a year makes! In late 2018, investors were so overwrought with worry over the prospects of rising U.S. interest rates, as well as a corresponding slowdown in the global economy, that they liquidated every security that was even remotely interest rate-sensitive. In doing so, they drove the S&P 500 Index (SPX) down by almost 20% - coming just shy of entering official bear market territory.

It wasn't until Fed Chairman Jerome Powell gave his assurance that rates wouldn't be raised in 2019 that the market rebounded. When Powell later realized the need to actually cut interest rates, the stock market responded even more enthusiastically and the party hasn't really stopped since then.

The contrast between now and the situation that existed just over a year ago is like night and day. Back in late 2018, rate-sensitive equities including bond funds, real estate stocks and utilities were dropping like a rock, with many of them making new 52-week lows while U.S. Treasury yields were rising. Today, however, each of those three categories are consistently making new 52-week highs while bond yields are plunging. The situation, in other words, has completely reversed.

Just as the late 2018 broad market correction was mainly due to rising interest rates, the current runaway bull market in equities can be largely attributed to falling rates. Consider, for instance, the latest snapshot of the stocks making new 52-week highs on the NYSE. On February 10, an impressive 248 stocks were listed as making new yearly highs on the Big Board.

On the surface, this is an emphatically bullish number and would normally give investors every reason to believe that there is broad participation across many different sectors. Yet looking below the surface we find that a sizable portion of those new 52-week highs are actually - surprise, surprise! - rate-sensitive equities, especially bond funds, but also including utilities and REITs.

Consider for instance the lively performance of the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ), a popular real estate sector tracking fund. VNQ made a new all-time high on February 10 and has remained above its widely-watched 200-day moving average (blue line) for the past year. With many industry groups still below their January highs, it's clear that trend followers and momentum chasers are increasingly turning to the rate-sensitive leaders like real estate equities to capture as much upside as they can in a short time. While this has the potential to be a dangerous development for the broad market if money flow remains narrowly focused for several consecutive months, right now it's not anything to be too concerned about.

Source: BigCharts

Turning to the Nasdaq, another somewhat unsettling situation has developed in that while the Nasdaq Composite Index itself has recently made a record high, the number of Nasdaq-listed stocks making new 52-week highs is narrowing. Indeed, despite the all-time high in the Nasdaq Composite on February 10, just 167 stocks made the 52-week highs list for that day. Meanwhile, new 52-week lows on the Nasdaq are at above-normal levels, with 92 new lows on February 10.

The new lows are heavily concentrated in the energy and healthcare sectors, while on the NYSE the above-normal new 52-week lows are heavily skewed toward energy stocks. This is partly a consequence of the market's continued fears over the potential for China's coronavirus outbreak to continue spreading. Yet it's also a function of falling bond yields, for when yields are declining, they tend to pull oil prices lower with it due to the obvious disinflationary aspect of lower rates. To prove this point, the following graph compares the trajectories of the NYSE Arca Oil Index (XOI) with the CBOE 10 Year Treasury Note Yield Index (TNX); the two typically trade in tandem.

Source: BigCharts

Yet in spite of the prevalence of energy stocks making new lows on both exchanges, the interest rate backdrop still suggests that the bulls will maintain control of the market's main trend. Energy sector weakness alone isn't enough to undermine the bullish case for stocks, especially considering that most sectors actually tend to benefit from lower rates.

Another comparison that must be made is how market interest rates compare to the central bank's interest rate. Below is one of my favorite indicators and one that I keep returning to over and over. It shows the progression of the U.S. 10-year Treasury yields versus the fed funds rate. Whenever the 10-year yield is above the fed funds rate, it's usually bullish for the financial market since it implies that the Fed's policy is "loose" and accommodating. But whenever the Fed's benchmark rate gets above the 10-year yield and stays there for an extended period, it means central bank policy is too restrictive. This situation typically creates headwinds for equity prices and, sometimes, for the economy.

Source: St. Louis Fed

The above graph shows that during the spring and early summer months of last year, the Fed's interest rate was too far above the 10-year Treasury bond's yield for Wall Street's liking. Consequently, stock prices entered a four-month lateral trading range until last October, when stock prices finally broke out to the upside. It subsequently took three straight Fed rate cuts before the 10-year/fed funds yield curve was positive enough to warrant a decisively bullish intermediate-term stance toward equities.

At this time, however, Treasury yields have been dropping dramatically as investors are worried about the potentially negative impact of the coronavirus on the global growth outlook. The rapid drop in the T-bond yield has created a situation in which Treasury rates are now ever so slightly below the fed funds rate of interest. To be exact, the 10-year bond is yielding 1.56% as of February 10, while the effective fed funds rate was last at 1.58%. This isn't a significant enough yield gap to create problems for the financial market, but if Treasury yields continue dropping, then the pressure will definitely be on the Fed to lower its benchmark rate once again in order to keep up with prevailing Treasury market rates.

Would the Fed be so obtuse as to refuse to heed another bond market signal to lower the fed funds rate? Not likely, for the Fed has shown by its aggressive action last year that it remains sensitive to the promptings of the financial market. If bond rates continue falling and stock prices begin to look wobbly, the hue and cry on Wall Street will be loud and clear, forcing the Fed to spring into action with another rate cut - just as other central banks around the world are now doing.

Consider, for example, the fact that Thailand's central bank recently cut its benchmark interest rate to a record low of 1%. Thailand's Central Bank Governor Veerathai Santiprabhob told Reuters that the rate cut was based on "a sense of emergency that we needed to take action and send a clear signal" that the bank would cooperate to help soothe its financial market after the coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, China's People's Bank has done its part in responding to the coronavirus threat by injecting 500 billion yuan into the financial system and lowering lending standards. Investors also anticipate that China's central bank will soon slash the prime lending rate in a further effort to increase liquidity.

What's more, retail investors and Wall Street institutions alike also believe the Fed will likely cut rates at least one more time this year. Last month, for instance, investment bank UBS predicted the Fed could lower its interest rate as much as three times in 2020. More recently, Axios observed that data - including the fed funds futures price - suggest that the U.S. central bank will make "multiple rate cuts" this year.

Source: Axios

With central banks around the world finally back in sync and fully committed to a loose monetary policy, financial market participants will have little to worry about in the coming months. Notwithstanding the coronavirus scare and the decline in energy prices, the broad equity market has already discounted the negative impact of the global health threat on the U.S. economy. What's more, China's stock market is also likely very close to confirming a bottom now that health officials are working hard to contain the virus's spread.

The main consideration for U.S. equity investors going forward is the continual prompting of the bond market for the Fed to maintain its loose policy stance. In this regard, even equity investors now have an (indirect) stake in the bond market. Falling bond yields tend to be bullish for stock prices, but only if the Fed's rate doesn't stay above the 10-year yield for very long. But as the Fed's actions of the past several months attest, policymakers remain vigilant to the threat of a tight money policy. And with the coronavirus still a threat, investors should expect the Fed to maintain its commitment to a loose policy stance and for the major indices to continue rising in the months ahead. A bullish intermediate-term posture toward equities is therefore still warranted.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.