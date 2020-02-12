If Sanders Sweeps The Stock Market Weeps, Also Boeing Is At A Pivot Point

Sanders is not good for the economy and free markets. No one can imagine Sanders winning the primary. If it happens it will be a "Black Swan"-like event.

A Black Swan is supposed to be completely out of left field, so strictly speaking Bernie Sanders is a Known Unknown and not a “real” Black Swan. Market participants currently have a note of bravado regarding Sanders' candidacy. To a man - and woman, it seems no one gives Sanders an iota of a chance to win against Trump. The collapse of Joe Biden so far is attached to his lack of campaign skills. In other words, if Biden was more capable, Sanders wouldn’t have a shot in the primary. With Elizabeth Warren offsides, and likely down for the count, the other alternatives are closer to the center left. Namely, we have Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar, both would not cause great alarm in the canyons of Wall Street. So right now the chaos of Iowa and the upset in New Hampshire are viewed as a win-win-win for stocks. Win No. 1, Sanders cannot defeat Trump, not with a decade's high majority satisfaction with the economy. It would be unheard of for an incumbent to lose without a recession, let alone a high performing economy. Win-2, the chaos, and contention in the Democrat camp, with the possibility that there's no real leader in the Democrat Party nomination process being persistent. In that case, the candidates will have to start really hammering away at each other with the result of a very bruised candidate against Trump.

All Trump has to do is keep hammering away at the economy, and just stay away from controversy, and he can just walk off with the election. Finally if Sanders doesn’t win and somehow Biden makes a comeback or Buttigieg surprises everyone or even Klobuchar wins, the stock market could deal with that. So this is all being ignored. I think this is a mistake.

Biden was the expected presidential nominee, I don’t care how the market is acting now. Sanders matters, so does someone like Warren.

I think this is a case of the market just not paying attention to the primary right now. I think stock market participants are busy playing catch-up because Wuhan Fever was not the “Black Death” it was ginned up to be. At some point, and it could be soon, we will reach the limit to how far low interest rates, FOMO, anticipation of better earnings, and all this liquidity being pumped into the economy from China, the Fed, everywhere else can take us. So perhaps we have another five to 10 trading days left. Then all of a sudden Sanders who has rabid support and even militant operatives could very well sweep the nomination. Then what? Do you think market participants aren’t going to start having second thoughts? You bet they will. I tell you what, I will. Look, most people that I talk to, so people older than dirt, they know what socialism is. They understand that it’s incompatible with democracy and the economy. Of course Sanders calls it Democratic Socialism, and points to the utopia of Europe, etc. I don’t want to take this line any further, most of you are interested in trading stocks, and investing. You can kiss all of your investments goodbye if Sanders gets what he wants done. So let’s not go there.

The bottom line, if he does get the nomination then we all have to assess how that possibly could happen. Stock market participants will have to put this in their assessment of the state of capitalism and a market economy. In other words, the idea that Sanders gets to be the Democratic nominee equals panic selling. End of story. No one who has a nickel in a stock like Amazon (AMZN), or even JPMorgan (JPM), really thinks he can be president. So, I suggest keeping an eye on the next few states.

If Sanders sweeps, the stock market weeps. Period, end of story.

Right now, the market is not paying attention, partly because Buttigieg and Klobuchar are very competitive, and perhaps you have Bloomberg in the wings. So right now it’s all good.

Keep your eye on the VIX, still

The VIX is acting the way I believed it would act. It's slowly but stubbornly coming down. Watch for a spike with the next Sanders win. If it doesn’t spike, if there are other players that are close, that will likely be the reason. Or the technical setup is just so strong it's just pushing that negativity aside. Yes, the technical impetus to the upside is very strong. There's no denying that.

Even if the stock market ignores the Democrat Primary, if the VIX falls further, don’t forget to take precautions

Once the VIX falls below 13 it will mean that the market has finally become complacent enough that it could be vulnerable to any input that's less than perfect. I said this before, once we see the VIX at 13, start getting a bit more conservative, and going below 13 then start planning your hedges. In other words, the VIX is at 14.1, As we get into the 13s make sure your CALLs are spread. Don’t start new positions on any stock that has been making new highs for longer than three days. Look instead to buy the dips if you are limited to equities. Reduce the size of your initial buys. When we break 13, like I said hedge, buy the VIX via long CALLS, and buy PUTs in the QQQ and SPY.

Now for happier thoughts, Boeing (BA) is approaching a pivot point in price - 350ish

We have been trading BA for a while now, or at least writing about it. We have seen numerous times what happens when BA crosses the 350 level. To my recollection, it's a signal that upward momentum is getting stronger. On a fundamental basis BA is going to have a certification flight likely before the end of next month. I say this because two weeks ago the head of the Federal Aviation Administration, Stephen Dickson, announced that a certification flight for the grounded 737 MAX could happen as soon as the next few weeks. Once that happens the process for getting the Max to the airlines will have more visibility. Let’s take a look at the chart here.

The shorter blue line marks out overhead congestion for the last three months. The longer blue line is marking out a longer-term resistance level at just above 350. The lift that we see at the beginning of this year is a mere two-week spike that easily broke through that three-month overhead supply. I expect the same for this even larger supply of stock ownership from last May. It will be tied to both further chatter from the FAA and the airlines. For instance, news about the MAX simulators or training schedules will spike the stock. Also just the days ticking by and counting off to “zero hour” for the certification flight announcement should carry BA to 370-380. I have gotten long BA again, at the 350ish strike with a March Expiration but also spread to the 370 strike. I expect to roll the short call up next week, news or no. Long story short, I see the long wait for BA alpha is coming to a close.

My other trades: I'm still long GE (NYSE:GE) CALLs and I expect them to be positively affected by the 737 MAX announcement too. I haven’t spread them yet, but I;m looking to. My strike is 13, and expiry is March. I will likely roll the CALLs up once I spread it. I am long PINS out to May with a 26 strike. I will spread PINS once I see the next leg up. The assumption is there's plenty more upside to PINS.

As far as my Amazon (AMZN) CALLs I have been rolling them up and out with the rally. Today I rolled the short portion back down a bit, and waiting for AMZN to take a little dip while consolidating recent gains. If it does what I think it will do I will roll AMZN down on the long side. I'm effectively buying the dip. If I'm wrong and AMZN continues going up, I will gain on the long side anyway.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long once again in BA CALL Spreads, I am long GE and looking to spread, I am long WORK in call Spreads, and PINS Calls, looking to spread them on the next leg up in price.