RPC Has Many Worries, Balance Sheet Is Not One Of Them

RES Lacks Catalysts

In Q4, the performance of RPC, Inc. (RES) - a specialized oilfield services and equipment provider - turned south once again as the excess supply of the pressure pumping equipment, completions activity fall, and the upstream capex decline continued. The early part of 2020 is unlikely to provide much encouragement to the investors expecting the company to turnaround.

On a more optimistic note, the DUC wells signal a gradual recovery in the completion activity. I think, after the lowly productive frac fleet retirement, RES is prepared well in improving productivity and reducing costs. Although the margin will slide early in 2020, I think it will be able to release the pressure on margin by late-2020. Also, its debt-free balance sheet can help improve valuation if the crude oil price weakens.

Industry Indicators: Not Strong

In the past year until December 2019, the DUC (drilled but uncompleted) wells declined marginally (6% down), while the completed wells remained firm in the key U.S. unconventional energy resources. In contrast, the drilled wells decreased sharply (24% down). The fall in drilled wells continues to reflect the current weakness in the industry while steadying DUCs and completed wells pave the way for a recovery in the completions' activities in the medium term.

The crude oil production in the Permian has increased by 18% in the past year, although the rig count here decreased by 17%. The introduction of technologies like multi-pad drilling, and deployment of new equipment, drilling efficiency in the unconventional shales has increased significantly over the past years. With increasing efficiency, however, the pressure pumping service requirements have decreased. On average, crude oil production in the key unconventional shales increased by 8% in the past year. RES depends heavily on the Permian region.

In FY2019, the company recorded $82 million impairment charges related to the retirement of the pressure pumping assets. In FY2019, Schlumberger (SLB) recorded substantial impairment charges associated with the pressure pumping business in North America. In Q4 2019, Halliburton (HAL) recognized $2.2 billion of impairments charges (pre-tax) associated with pressure pumping and legacy drilling equipment. The charges recorded by the leading oilfield services companies speak volumes about the situation in the market.

What's The Outlook?

RPC has been riding a tough path. It is primarily in the business of pressure pumping - an industry that remains oversupplied. Consequently, pricing and returns have lowered, forcing RES to reduce the pressure pumping fleet drastically. In Q4, the fleet count has declined to 10 from 16 a couple of quarters earlier. Although this was a dramatic step down compared to a year ago, it conformed to the previous guidance. The company strives to generate at least $10 million EBITDA per fleet for all the fleets in the coming quarters.

The company looks set to continue with these ten fleets in the near term. It also has additional equipment ready to be used that requires minimum capex to put into service. With fewer crews, it will have less white space (meaning less downtime). In the medium-to-long-term, I expect the restraint in new asset deployment and retirement of older fleets will work towards matching supply to demand. Until then, however, the industry continues to stay uncertain. The pressure pumping business contributed to the lower profitability during the 2018-2019 downturn. However, as the company reduced fleet size aggressively, it reduced cost and mitigated the pressure on the margin in Q4. As a result, the company's operating loss decreased to $16 million in Q4 2019 compared to a $16.5 million loss in Q3. A year ago, it recorded more than $22 million operating profit, which tells us how unprofitable the business has become. To understand RES's business in detail, you may read this.

I do not think the company's fleet utilization, especially after it dropped the underutilized fracs, has many downsides. With steady efficiency, we can expect the company to improve margin in 2020. Then, with the capital budget rationalization of the company's upstream energy customers, RES's management, currently, has low visibility in the short term. Despite the bearish sentiment, one of the growth catalysts could be EIA's most recent energy price forecast, which indicates a steady and higher crude oil price in 2020 and 2021.

Challenges In The Non-Pressure Pumping Business

RES's Thru Tubing and coiled tubing businesses continue to disappoint the investors in Q4 2019 after a slow Q3. The company's mid-con exposure for downhole tools was critical in the deterioration in the results. To the company's credit, it forewarned about this weakness earlier. Subsequently, it started rationalizing the fleets in Q3 by retiring some of the older fleets, which was quite a departure from the company's earlier stance (i.e., before Q3) of investing in coiled tubing units.

Given the lack of visibility, it is unlikely that the company will make any new investment in the coiled tubing businesses anytime soon. In this industry, the competitors are expected to supply more coiled tubing units and Thru Tubing Solutions in the short term. So, I think the company can lose market share, which will reduce revenues from the non-pressure pumping sources. Until the profitability improves, RES has to try to maintain utilization to mitigate the loss on margin from this operation.

What Are The Current Drivers?

In Q4 2019, Technical Services revenues decreased by 20% compared to Q3 2019. Lower seasonal activity typical in the fourth quarter, as well as the pricing softness, led to the revenue loss. Although the segment continued to produce loss at the operating level, lower operating costs slightly mitigated the loss to $17.2 million in Q4 compared to ~$18.2 million loss a quarter earlier.

The fall in Support Services segment revenue was relatively less severe (9% down) in Q4 versus Q3. Investors may note that the Technical Services segment accounts for 93% of the company's revenues. Service-wise, pressure pumping (38.2%) and Thru Tubing Solutions (33.4%) accounted for the majority of RES's Q4 sales, followed by coiled tubing (8.3%).

Net Debt Is Negative

The company continues to maintain zero debt as of December 31, but positive cash & cash equivalents balance ($50 million). For more on the company's balance sheet, read my previous article here. When energy price nose-dives, earnings dip, and servicing of debt become severe, a debt-free company like RES would be better equipped to survive compared to many of its OFS industry peers. However, investors should note that the company has a $37 million deferred tax liability and $39 million in pension liabilities.

Investors may note that during Q2 2019, the company suspended the quarterly dividend to strengthen its capital structure and to maintain a conservative balance sheet. Also, its current capex guidance for FY2020 remains unchanged compared to the previous guidance. Although I expect cash flow from operations to decrease in FY2020, lower capex mitigates the adverse effect on free cash flow in FY2020.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

RPC, Inc. is, currently, trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of ~6x. Based on sell-side analysts' EBITDA estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 6.9x. The current EV/EBITDA multiple is lower than its average of 8.8x since FY2017. So, it is trading at a discount to the past average.

RES's forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple expansion versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is much steeper than peers because the sell-side analysts expect the company's EBITDA to decline more sharply compared to peers in the next four quarters. This typically results in a lower EV/EBITDA multiple compared to peers. The company's EV/EBITDA multiple is higher than its peers' (PUMP, NR, and LBRT) average of 8.0x. So, the stock is relatively overvalued at the current level. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, three sell-side analysts rated RES a "buy" in February 2020 (including "very bullish"), while 11 of them rated it a "hold." Nine sell-side analysts rated a "sell" or "very bearish." The consensus target price is $4.96, which at the current price, yields ~26% returns.

What's The Take On RES?

The fourth quarter of 2019 proved to be another period when the excess supply of the pressure pumping equipment and the upstream capex decline took its toll on RES's financial health. The steep fall in completions wells in the past year reflects the cracks in the energy sector. More importantly, the next quarter is unlikely to provide much encouragement to the investors expecting the company to turnaround. In its other operations, the Thru Tubing business is also going through a slide.

On the other hand, the firmness in the DUC wells signals a gradual recovery in the completion activity. I think RES's decision to cut down the pressure pumping fleet during Q3 has let it prepare well for a sustained downturn, while it can achieve higher productivity and reduce costs by late-2020. Industry-wise, as the pressure pumpers stack fleets, I expect demand to match supply in the medium-to-long-term.

I do not think that RES will be able to turn around in the short-to-medium term. If the crude oil price weakens, the stock price can offer more resistance to a downslide than some of its more leveraged peers.

The Daily Drilling Report We hope you have enjoyed this Free article from the Daily Drilling Report Marketplace service. If you have been thinking about subscribing after reading past articles, it may be time for you to act. The oilfield has been at a low ebb, but has recently gained steam. We have been recommending these companies since late summer. Locking in a gain of about 20% in a single month, and we think there's more to come in 2020. Give it some thought, and act soon if you are interested. A 2-week free trial is applicable, so you risk nothing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.