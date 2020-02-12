Liberty Oilfield Services: A Short-Term Revival Is Unlikely After A Poor Ending In 2019

LBRT Stands On Uncertain Ground In The Short Term

Liberty Oilfield Services' (LBRT) pressure pumping services business continues to suffer from lower completions activity and the crude oil price volatility. The company's EBITDA per active fleet declined significantly in FY2019. I do not see any indication that the company's margin can upturn anytime soon. I think the stock will remain weak in the short term.

There are indications, however, that pricing will start improving from the current low in 1H 2020. In view of higher potential returns and increased utilization, the company has recently taken delivery of the 24th fleet, despite all the headwinds. The company's dynamic gas blending fleet and other ESG-compliant fleets is the kind of product differentiation that can see increased demand over the medium term. However, investors might want to stay away until the completion activity suggests a clear revival.

Analyzing The Strategies

Oversupply of equipment has put substantial pressure on pricing, which led to a 41% fall in the adjusted EBITDA per average active fleet from FY2018 to FY2019. From August until December, it was running 23 fleets and kept the 24th fleet on hold, which I discussed in my previous article. However, in January 2020, it took delivery of the 24th fleet for a dedicated customer. The new fleet deployment, however, is not sure at this point. The company is also investing in developing the next generation frac fleets with a constant focus to comply with environmental, social, and governance (or ESG) issues. Earlier, the company introduced a dual-fuel frac fleet in 2013, followed up with a quiet fleet in 2016. Recently, it has decided to build a Tier four DGB (dynamic gas blending) low-noise fleet (25th fleet) for an existing customer under a long-term agreement.

Instead of adding to the operational base, the management focuses on making returns for investors and maintaining a strong balance sheet. The management, in the Q4 earnings call, voiced confidence over its rationale in bringing the 24th fleet, because it believes the new fleet can raise returns and profitability through efficiency gains. Despite lower returns in the short term, the company eyes increased multi-year returns for the capital invested. In FY2019, its return on capital employed (or ROCE) was 10% (ratio of pre-tax net income to average capital employed), which was a significant decline compared to a 39% ROCE in FY2018. The fall was a result of a steep fall in net income (64% down) in FY2019. Since there has been no change in the company's debt level in the past year, lower ROCE shows there has been a considerable deterioration in the performance, which is an adverse development when the energy market is going through a downswing.

Despite the challenges, the company returned $41 million in cash to shareholders by dividends, distributions, and share repurchases. During FY2019, it also improved its operational base from 22 frac fleets to 24 fleets, which speaks about the management's confidence over its ability to outperform the market over the medium term.

Pricing Scenario - An Outlook

As I already discussed in this article as well as in my previous article, the slowing pace of frac activity led to lower demand, and therefore, pricing pressure. In this backdrop, LBRT's pricing negotiation with its dedicated customers, too, has not been encouraging. Energy operators' budget constraint has left many completions job unfulfilled, leading to lower frac utilization. Spot pricing was starkly lower in Q4 2019 compared to a year ago because of the excess equipment supply.

While we have started to see attrition in the industry capacity, the existing number is likely to be far too high for everyone's comfort. Since the current pricing does not support higher profitability, the company is rightly focusing on other deliverables, including supplying ESG-compliant fleets and higher efficiency. To its credit, the company did achieve positive cash flow from operations in Q4. Although the management expects spot pricing to firm up or improve marginally in Q1 2020 compared to a quarter ago, it may not make much difference to the company's profitability because of its reliance on dedicated customers and relatively fixed pricing in the short term.

Industry Indicators Have Weakened

During Q4 2019 (Oct-19 to Dec-19), the crude oil price moved north (8.3% up), while the U.S. rig counts decreased (12.5% down). Since then, however, the crude oil price has been on a downslide as a result of the concerns over the global demand growth and on fear of lower trade following the outbreak of coronavirus. During Q4, the completions activity slowdown reflected in the 12% lower drilled wells in the key U.S. unconventional shales, while the drilled but uncompleted wells (or DUC) were resilient (only 2% down).

The upstream producers have responded to the threats by reducing their 2020 capex budget, once again after a dud 2019, and have instead focused on free cash flow generation. It seems the fracking industry is nearly a victim of its success. Although frac stage count in North America has not changed much in the past year, efficiency gains have led to 10% to 20% higher frac stages completed by each fleet. As a result, the company estimates that the demand for active frac fleet reduced by 10% in 2019. On top of that, the current slowdown in the U.S. tight oil production has contrasted the continuous growth over the past few years. So, the pricing pressure in the hydraulic fracturing industry has continued. I think the company's future dedicated fleet negotiation will take the current pricing into account, and therefore, the new rates can fetch lower returns.

What Are LBRT'S Recent Drivers?

Following the industry headwinds, LBRT's revenues declined in Q4 while operating income deteriorated even further. From Q3 to Q4, its revenues decreased by 23%, while the adjusted EBITDA decreased more sharply, by 57%.

In FY2019, the company's revenue declined by 8% to $2.0 billion compared to a year ago. Net income crashed to $75 million, or 70% lower compared to FY2019. During 2019, a challenging price environment offset the increase in the average number of frac fleets and improved frac efficiency, leading to lower operating income and net income.

Divided And Repurchase

Despite the current slowdown, LBRT has kept its quarterly dividend unchanged at $0.05 per share, which amounts to a 2.56% forward dividend yield. In comparison, Nabors Industries (NBR) has a lower forward dividend yield (1.83%). LBRT is also undertaking a share repurchase program. Read more on this in my previous article.

Capex Plans And Debt

As of December 31, 2019, LBRT's liquidity (cash balance plus revolving credit facility) amounted to $283 million. With the available liquidity (cash balance plus credit facility), debt repayment looks comfortable unless the FCF turns significantly negative due to a sharp deterioration in the energy environment.

The company's debt-to-equity (0.14x) is lower than its peers. While FTS International's (FTSI) leverage (9.8x) is significantly higher than the average, Nine Energy Service's (NINE) leverage (0.65x) is lower than the average.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

LBRT is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 3.4x. Based on sell-side analysts' estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is higher, which implies a lower EBITDA. The stock is currently trading at a modest discount to its past six-quarter average (3.8x).

LBRT's forward EV/EBITDA multiple expansion versus the current multiple is significantly higher than peers, which typically results in a higher EV/EBITDA multiple compared to peers. The company's EV/EBITDA multiple is marginally higher than its peers' (NINE, PUMP, and FTSI) average of 3.3x. So, its relative valuation multiple can expand from the current level. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to Seeking Alpha, 13 sell-side analysts rated LBRT a "buy" in February (includes "very bullish"), while three recommended a "hold." None of the analysts rated it a "sell." The consensus target price is $13.1, which at the current price, yields ~59% returns. Given the headwinds discussed in this article, I think the Wall Street analysts are overly bullish on the stock and are overestimating the potential returns. Also, check out Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating here.

What's The Take On LBRT?

While the company strives to increase efficiency, its top-line and bottom-line deteriorated significantly in FY2019 as the upstream operators' budget cut takes its full toll. The company's EBITDA per active fleet declined significantly in FY2019, and I hardly see any indication of a revival in the margin shortly. So, the stock is not a good investment destination in this scenario.

On the other hand, pricing is coming to a steady-state and may start improving from the current low in 1H 2020. More importantly, despite all the headwinds, the company took delivery of the long-pending 24th fleet. Meanwhile, the company's management aims to increase shareholder returns through repurchases and dividends. I think the company's ability to deliver dynamic gas blending fleet and other ESG-compliant fleets can see increased demand over the medium term. However, returns may not see substantial improvement unless the completions and drilling activities start inching up once again.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.