National Beverage: The Right Temperature For Consumption

This is the time to make a move if you're interested in this company - and all the excitement that comes with this aggressive segment.

There are now more concrete signs of recovery on the revenue growth front and it's not going to be too long before we see its impact on stock price.

Q2 2020 validated a lot of assumptions I made prior to the earnings call about the return of organic revenue growth at National Beverage.

Investment Thesis: National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) stock has been on a decline since the recent peak in December 2019, offering an attractive entry point. This article attempts to show why the perceived threat from an upcoming launch by a beverage major is out of proportion, making the decline an unwarranted one.

In my previous article on National Beverage published a few days before Q2 2020 earnings were announced, I recommended buying the stock before a clear revenue growth recovery path was firmly in place. Q2 2020 results have come and gone, and we are barely a month away from third-quarter results being announced. FIZZ is trading at near-6-month lows as of this writing, and a large part of that is the perceived threat to National Beverage's LaCroix power brand posed by Coca-Cola's (KO) upcoming Aha brand of sparkling water that will eventually replace its Dasani Sparkling line. To make matters worse, Coca-Cola also plans to add flavored Smartwater to its lineup of non-carbonated beverages.

Despite the seemingly bleak prospects in the face of these developments, I'm going to follow-through on that investment case and re-iterate the value in FIZZ.

Validation at the Top

Here's what I said in my earlier piece:

Q2 2020 results...we can expect some positive movement for the stock around that time if the $253 million projection proves true.

The company posted $252 million in revenues. The second part of my thesis at the time was:

If Q2 2020 can deliver to the upper-end revenue estimate of $253 million, it could set the tone for a full recovery in Q3 2020.

The stock popped 4% post the earnings call and peaked at around $57 around December 10, 2019, before the gradual decline to the current (as of writing) $43 levels that we saw around mid-November 2019.

Although I addressed the revenue decline issue and why there were signs that it was leveling off to more normal cyclic/seasonal patterns, the company still has a long way to go, as I indicated. The fact that it delivered at the top line in Q2 is a sign that the drivers needed for a full recovery are now in place.

If you did read my previous article, you might remember the sequential revenue growth graph I used to highlight a possible recovery being lined up. Here it is again:

Source: Data from SA Premium

That's sequential growth, and it showed a normalization of the seasonal trends that FIZZ typically experiences. For Q2 2020, that same sequential growth rate is -3.5%. Here's what I wrote:

"To elaborate, the sequential change between Q1 and Q2 revenues over the past two fiscal years has been as follows: Q1 to Q2 2018: $259.8 million to $244.1 million - 6% drop Q1 to Q2 2019: $292.6 million to $260.7 million - 10% drop Q1 to Q2 2020: $263.6 million to $249.19 million (average estimate) - 5.5% drop (4% drop if actual revenues are near the upper end of estimates, up to a 6.3% drop at the lower end) This is what seasonal revenues typically look like. That's why I used the phrase 'semblance of normalcy.' And it supports my hypothesis that the worst is, indeed, over." - My previous FIZZ article

So, the 3.5% decline in revenues is actually better than historical numbers for the same periods in FY 2018 and FY 2019.

Validation from Segment Revenues

That being said, the framework for a possible recovery isn't complete without segment and brand revenues showing similar trends.

Power+ Brands' revenues were down 5.2%, the primary cited reasons being a dip in average selling price per case and an unfavorable product mix. Looking at the year-ago period, Q2 2019, Power+ Brands reported a 16% volume growth rate over the prior period that drove overall branded case volume up by 8.5%. In addition, product mix changes and pricing increases led to a 5.7% increase in average selling price per case. Those are unusually high figures, indicating an anomaly. It also means that a 5.2% revenue dip, when considered on a sequential basis once again, points to signs of normalcy returning to FIZZ's growth story. The revenue figure of $252 billion in Q2 2020 once again reinforces my conviction.

I spoke about this as a 'semblance of normalcy' in my previous article, but now I'm convinced that FIZZ is on the right track with its strategy for LaCroix, much of which strategy is in the hands of those who manage National Beverage's social media campaigns. The strategy itself has now started working in favor of the much-coveted brand and overall revenues.

Sorry to confuse you with a graph similar to the sequential quarterly revenue growth chart above, but this YoY quarterly revenue growth chart below makes my case: The next figure in the series representing YoY revenue growth rate (quarterly) is -3.5%, which is a huge improvement on the -9.9% for Q1 2020.

Source: Data from SA Premium

Risk Analysis

My thesis remains the same: if you 'want in,' as they say, make your move before the market feels the strong pulse of a full recovery at FIZZ - or before an acquisition bid potentially pushes the stock to unreasonable levels. At the current price, it's a steal, but I'll qualify that by expanding on the risk factor now looming on the horizon - Coke's Aha launch.

The launch cycle of any new product in the consumables segment is a long one, and the reality is that Aha is a last-ditch effort by Coca-Cola to replace a declining Dasani Sparkling. Shane Grant, Coke North America's president of the stills business, as much as admitted that when Aha was first announced back in November 2019. Here's what he said in a telephone interview with the Washington Post at the time:

We've been in this category for a long time. We know the category, have watched it carefully and seen it grow and fragment. This is one of the most dynamic segments in beverages, generating almost as much retail dollar growth as all other beverage segments combined.

It's clear that LaCroix has lost ground in terms of market share over the past couple of years, and a lot of that has come from PepsiCo's (PEP) Bubly brand, as indicated by the chart below.

Source: Bloomberg

In the context of Coca-Cola now making a re-entry into the carbonated water space next month, National Beverage does have a lot to worry about. However, I don't believe the market share decline is fully indicative of a failing brand. The truth is that sparkling water is still the fastest-growing segment in beverages. Over the 2013 to 2018 period, the CAGR of still and carbonated water was a phenomenal 29.4%, according to a report from Euromonitor International.

Put in the right perspective, losing a couple of percentage points of market share in a cut-throat segment where large competitors are the norm is not such a bad thing when the market itself is growing in healthy double-digit percentage points.

That's the first point about the risk factor being blown out of proportion by the market, and the downgrade by analysts at CFRA hasn't helped FIZZ.

My second point is about the Aha brand itself. Although the consumer research was extensive and subsequent testing involved hundreds of potential flavors and a final set of 50 combinations before the eight flavors were finally decided on, there's no guarantee that it will be widely accepted in the market. And Coke is relying heavily on to take it to the big leagues in this space. Meanwhile, LaCroix has a real-life-tested-and-true brand with massive social backing and a huge consumer base that is extremely loyal. In a press release following the Q2 2020 earnings announcement, National Beverage stated:

Consumer engagement with LaCroix is strong and we are seeing steadfast social media support from the legions of loyal LaCroix fans.

My question is this: is it fair for the market to put that much negative pressure on FIZZ based on a gamble by Coca-Cola? Just because PepsiCo had a measure of success with its Bubly brand and grabbed a +5% market share after only two years on shelves across North America, that's no guarantee for the Aha brand. To make matters worse, this space is even more competitive than it was when Bubly was released. Even market leaders like Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY), Talking Rain, and National Beverage had to give up market share in the face of so much competition.

Moreover, Coca-Cola is a little rusty when it comes to launching new brands in the North American market. The last major one was nearly 14 years ago when the tea brand, Golden Peak, came out.

Put all these factors together and it's clear that the market is overreacting to bad news about and brand threats to National Beverage's star player. And that brings us to FIZZ's valuation metrics.

Investor's Angle

National Beverage's forward P/E ratio is currently around 17, making a strong case for investment. The stock has lost nearly 30% of its valuation over the past year. In the past two months alone, since Q2 2020 earnings were reported, the stock has lost nearly 20% in market cap.

Considering the (per my opinion) artificially bloated risk factor, I'd say FIZZ is now an undervalued stock as of this writing. At least for the short term, there's little in the way of a threat from the Aha brand, and the growth prospects for the segment as a whole are very positive.

Investors must keep in mind that this is an extremely volatile market segment, but getting in as close to the $40 mark as possible makes it seem like a reasonable bet to make in the long run. I don't have a price target to give you, but I will say that I believe LaCroix and National Beverage will power through this challenge the way they came through the brand-tarnishing events of the past year or so.

