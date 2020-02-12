Twlio: Difficult To Get Excited

Why investors would do well to sidestep this investment before it's too late.

Laying Out My Case

At the end of January 2020, I had posted bullish comments about Twilio (TWLO) outside of Seeking Alpha. But its Q4 2019 results have removed any contradiction in my mind and propelled to take a bearish stance on Twilio. Ultimately, I find the stock substantially overvalued.

Furthermore, not only is its growth rapidly slowing down, but now it has reversed its path to profitability. For now, the market is offering this company a wide path: Unquestionably valuing it higher than it should. But don't be lulled into inaction. Avoid this stock. Here's why:

Q4 2019 Results and Guidance

Source: author's calculations; ***including guidance

Above are Twilio's GAAP revenue results. Of course, close followers of the stock know that this includes its acquisition of SendGrid. Accordingly, adjusted revenue was up 36% year-over-year. Looking ahead, we can see that Twilio is guiding for full year to be up approximately 31%.

Serious investors know that communications cloud platforms are a huge opportunity. A rewarding customer experience together with strong engagement makes for an even larger opportunity for Twilio - no argument there from either bulls or bears. Now, only two questions remain:

Twilio is the leader today. Will it remain a leader for the foreseeable future?

Is its full potential already priced in?

The first question is uncertain. Nobody knows the future.

But luckily, we don't have to know it. As investors, we don't have to guess the future. We just need to invest when the facts demonstrate plainly that there's a bargain opportunity available.

It's at this juncture that I contend that Twilio affords us with enough facts to assist us with the answer that it does not present itself with a large enough margin of safety.

What makes me say so? Right away, we can see that its growth potential is more unstable than we were previously lead to believe.

Indeed, for such a rapidly-growing market, if the industry leader is only growing at slightly more than 30%, this should reinforce to investors that maybe there's a misalignment between long-term prospects and investor expectations?

All-Important Metric: Dollar-Based Net Expansion

Twilio provides investors with several variations of its dollar-based net expansion. Nonetheless, they all show vaguely the same trend.

Source: Old definition of dollar-based net expansion; slide 8

Furthermore, presently, we do not know how Q1 2020 will be reported, but there has been a marked decline both sequentially and year-over-year going into Q4 2019.

Stock-Based Compensation Philosophy

A noteworthy mention surfaced on the call: Twilio's management decided that the pace of shareholder dilution was too large and that management should be getting paid in cash rather than stock.

The cynic in me ponders whether management believes that Twilio may be overvalued, and rather than getting paid in time-weighted stock options, which may expire worthlessly, Twilio is opting to get paid in cash up front? Thus removing some skin from the game?

Objectively, there may be adequate reasons for this change in philosophy and I'm open to considering them. But the explanation on the call was unsatisfactory.

Consider this: Twilio finished Q4 2019 with 143 million shares. Toward the end of 2020, its average for the year is guided to reach 152 million. Given that this is an average, we can assume that Q4 2020 will finish at very roughly 159 million. Put another way, Twilio's shareholders will be approximately 11% worse off this time, simply from a share dilution point of view.

Profits? Gone for Now

In a carefully-worded earnings call, Twilio notes that it believes it's the right time to go back to "investing for growth." Later on in the earnings call, during the Q&A, Twilio's CFO Khozema Shipchandler states,

[... the] implicit trade that we’ve always made with investors is that so long as our investments yield elevated growth that we feel like those are the right investments to make...

What's elevated growth? I believe that there are a few companies that have been able to consistently invest for growth and take market share. Very few companies indeed, in my experience, have actually managed to execute this strategy successfully.

Although, I feel that in the present bull market many companies are certainly trying to convince their shareholders that they are different and that they will succeed where most fail.

Again, I do not know whether or not Twilio will find elevated growth in the years ahead. But in my mind, just slightly north of 30% is in no way commensurate with an "elevated growth" trajectory.

Valuation - No Margin of Safety

How does an investor price Twilio? Surely not off its free cash flow because it has nothing to go on.

What about future expected profits? This again becomes quite tricky given that we do not know where Twilio's future profit margins will fall.

Nonetheless, as a back of the envelope calculation, assuming Twilio is an average CPaaS player with operating margins of 10%. With this sort of profitability profile, Twilio would generate approximately $400 million future (hypothetical) profits. Is it worthwhile paying $17 billion market cap for a future hypothetical $400 million (before taxes)? I argue that it's not.

The Bottom Line

Twilio is being priced with strong expectations of a very rosy future potential.

I point out that not only it will be significantly GAAP unprofitable going into 2020, but that Twilio growth rates appear to be rapidly decelerating. Investors would do well to sidestep this investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.