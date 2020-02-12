Micron Spoke Bullish Tuesday, China New Virus Cases Peaking

That can be taken as good or bad. I think it's a bullish sign about their current results.

Micron was at Goldman on Tuesday. They said trends are good and are starting to see some shortages in supply.

Micron (NASDAQ:MU) was pretty bullish about the environment when they spoke on Tuesday at the Goldman Tech conference. They did voice some concerns about China but we have data that health issues may have peaked. I'll share below. It sounds good for Micron, which also is good for overall tech.

Let's review some of the things Micron spoke about at the Goldman conference this week.

Expect Capex Up in 2021

Industry capex has been coming down following an oversupply of memory last year. The drop in capex dried up supply and helped pricing start to jump now as demand has bounced back.

Here's that pricing jump.

Micron said Tuesday that they plan their capex to start to ramp back up next year. That could be seen as a negative datapoint for the cycle. But I see it as a bullish statement for current business.

Micron's stock price follows earnings which typically follows DRAM pricing. Pricing has only just started to have the potential moving up this quarter. That should start to help gross margins and stop the quarter-after-quarter drop in EPS.

Here's the ASP trend for DRAM for Micron

Calendar 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 Fiscal 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 2020 Quarter Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Month Nov Feb May Aug Nov Feb DRAM Bit Growth (QTQ) 0.00% -11.00% 0.00% 30.00% 10.00% 4.00% ASP (QTQ) DRAM -9.0% -22.0% -20.0% -20.0% -9.0% 0.0%

Source: Elazar Advisors Model sourced from Micron Earnings Reports

This should be the first up-sequential quarter in EPS since August 2018 driven by pricing bottoming. So we're about to exit a down cycle.

The Street expects lower EPS in the February quarter vs. the recently reported November quarter but we have up earnings sequentially. So we're well above the Street for the upcoming report. (See full model: Paywall).

If Micron is bullish enough to increase capex that tells me they are starting to see much better economics. Pricing is likely driving gross margins and so EPS and ROI are moving back up. When ROI is moving up and passing thresholds that's when companies want to raise production.

So while cyclical analysts may worry, I think we're very early in business fundamentals finally turning back up.

Industry Inventory Normalized And Some Shortages

Micron said that industry inventory is now at normal levels and they are seeing shortages in some areas. Demand is sopping up the lack of supply.

This is obviously a bullish piece of information.

You see here Micron finally saw their own inventory slow down last quarter.

2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Aug Nov Feb May Aug Nov Inventory 3595 3876 4390 4905 5118 4943 Growth 15.1% 24.1% 37.9% 45.6% 42.4% 27.5%

Source: Micron Earnings Reports

Above you see the November quarter saw a nice slowdown in Micron's inventory growth.

This is critical because Micron will not feel forced to sell at lower margins. High inventories also forces a company to slow production. That hurts per unit margins with fewer units over the same fixed cost base.

Demand sopping up inventory is bullish for Micron and the industry both as a good sign for demand and margins.

Market Demand Healthy

Micron updated on Tuesday that they are comfortable with their quarter so far which ends at the end of this month. They did say their quarters do have a higher weighting toward the end of their quarters.

They cited cloud as being very strong and the upgrade to 5G also is driving demand.

This is pretty much what we were expecting but it's always good to hear a company at a conference confirm this so deep into their quarter.

Micron said that pricing is very helpful to them. They weren't specific but as I mentioned above it's a sign of good supply/demand dynamics and should help their margins rise after having dropped for many quarters. This should be the first sequentially up gross margin quarter in many quarters.

The gross margin turnaround gives us big upside in EPS vs. the Street as we mentioned above.

China Risk

China is certainly a risk. Micron said health concerns should disrupt the supply chain. They also said China GDP is likely going to slow by 1.5%.

My take is this does remove upside.

Why I'm staying bullish so far is that it looks like the number of new cases in China has started to slow.

Here's what I'm looking at.

Source

I'm not looking at the last datapoint in orange because the day's data may not be fully in.

But here's the trend of number of new cases in the last few days. It looks to me like it's slowing.

Total Cases New Cases 02/04/20 23700 4000 02/05/20 27400 3700 02/06/20 30600 3200 02/07/20 34100 3500 02/08/20 36800 2700 02/09/20 39800 3000 02/10/20 42300 2500 02/11/20 44300 2000

From the chart above we added it up. You can see the number of day-to-day new cases has started to slow 3500 to 3000 to 2500 to 2000.

So while there should be both demand and supply disruptions, hopefully the above data is a sign that this health problem will lessen and there's light at the end of the tunnel.

President Trump in touch with Premier Xi has said that they think the problem also will reduce as we get into the spring season as warmer weather kicks in.

So with the trend getting better and hopefully warmer weather further helping it drop, I believe investors will look through any bumps in quarterly numbers due to this.

Investors will look past China's slowdown (assuming the spread lessens) and focus in other regions where Micron is clearly bullish that underlying demand trends are strong. Micron is saying that pricing up is a function of strong demand. It's a good current story.

Also, more important is the second half of their year. So if health concerns can clear up by then it will be bullish.

Implications For Tech

Memory is central to tech. If there's strong demand for memory that's usually a good sign for overall tech demand. Pricing is the clearest metric to track the overall health of tech demand. It being good gives us more confidence that other tech stocks can work.

Conclusion

Micron was out bullish on Tuesday at Goldman. While China certainly probably slowed down both tech supply and demand, this problem may have peaked. That's a big call. That would help the overall industry to continue the strong pricing and demand trends that Micron called out. Lastly, Micron looking to raise capex next year can be taken negatively. But I take it as a strong statement on improving trends they're seeing real-time.

