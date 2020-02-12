3 Reasons To Buy DXC Technology

Expectations for a turnaround at DXC Technology (DXC) is playing out far slower than investors would like. Although the stock initially rose by 8% after its latest quarterly earnings report, the stock resumed falling. Why might DXC stock fall to $30 again, giving traders a buy and sell range as high as $37 (access to archived articles requires premium account)?

There are three reasons to buy this stock.

1. Improving Metrics

DXC posted a 3% sequential increase in revenue as its book-to-bill ratio improved for the first time in three quarters to 1.06. Management tempered expectations on the conference call when it said that the transformation is not a quick fix. Pivoting the business around IT services will test investor patience. The most obvious fix the company needs is a review of its accounts. It originally had 20 to 30 accounts flagged as a "challenge." In Q3, it terminated two accounts completely. This will put an end to maintaining accounts where customers are not satisfied.

In the current quarter, DXC has at least 40 accounts to focus on. The basic requirement of meeting service levels will not add to the company's costs but will take effort and time. The company cannot afford to lose more accounts. And after DXC won over $500 million in repeat businesses, through renewals and new work, chances are good that the stock is close to a bottom.

Assessing its top 200 accounts will lead to a stabilization in the company's quarterly revenue. Even though migrating on-premise IT solutions to the cloud is fraught with complications, other firms did so without issues. IBM (IBM) is winning back business with its hybrid cloud solution. Customers of Adobe Systems (ADBE) and Autodesk (ADSK) would pay almost anything to keep its access to the software by paying monthly subscription fees.

2. Headwinds Still A Drag

Years of debt accumulation and falling revenue continue to weigh on DXC Technology. But the experienced investor needs only to look at Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) and Bausch Health (BHC) as heavily indebted firms whose businesses are turning around. Incidentally, both drug stocks are current or former top DIY value investing marketplace picks. If DXC manages to grow its cash flow in a corresponding fashion, this stock may earn a spot on the list.

DXC had $74 million or $0.25 a diluted share in restructuring costs. Facilities rationalization and workforce optimization are likely one-time short-term costs that will raise the company's efficiency ratio. Similarly, the $53 million in goodwill costs will more accurately reflect the value of its acquisitions.

3. Growth Catalysts

DXC's Global Infrastructure Services revenue of $2.66 billion, down 10.6%, is a setback. Still, investors should model a further decline as the company takes out the challenged accounts. Once complete, GIS revenue should trend higher. The 9.9% revenue growth from the cloud and security segment is promising. And the book-to-bill of 1.5 times suggests further revenue growth into the double-digit percentage range Y/Y.

Data analytics, engineering services business grew by 20%. While this is promising, the company did not elaborate on the lift from Luxoft. Management believes its integration with automotive and banking will happen smoothly. On the conference call, chief executive officer Mike Salvino said:

I mentioned about bringing automotive and banking together with Luxoft. We have got to make sure that we're combining the capabilities that we have to compete in the market. And Luxoft has a really, really nice agile workforce that we should be able to deliver in the top of the stack very nicely."

Valuation and Your Takeaway

A pair of analysts have an average price target of $44 on the stock, suggesting upside of 39% (per Tipranks). But throughout 2020, stock selling is so consistent that the stock may return to the pre-breakout price of $30 a share. If investors assume a steep discount rate in a 5-year discounted cash flow revenue exit model, that would account for the company's risk associated with its high debt.

Source: finbox.io (please click on the link to view all assumptions)

I would also model a 5% annual decline in revenue and a low EBITDA as a percentage of revenue. In this scenario, DXC stock has a fair value of $37.

Source: finbox.io

The selling pressure on DXC Technology is coming to an end. Should the stock fall to the $30 range, consider starting a position to play the business turnaround. The timeframe for holding the stock is 2 to 3 years.

Please [+]Follow me for coverage on deeply-discounted stocks. Why? After the DOW's 200 point rally again, value investors need the discipline to buy stocks like DXC Technology at a discount. Click on the "follow" button beside my name. Join DIY investing today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DXC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.