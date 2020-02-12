Still Not Sold On The Post-Coronavirus Rebound (Technically Speaking For 2/12)

Fed Chair Powell gave an upbeat assessment of the US economy in his semi-annual Congressional testimony (emphasis added):

The economic expansion is well into its 11th year, and it is the longest on record. Over the second half of last year, economic activity increased at a moderate pace and the labor market strengthened further, as the economy appeared resilient to the global headwinds that had intensified last summer. Inflation has been low and stable but has continued to run below the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) symmetric 2 percent objective.

He went on to note that while consumer spending slowed a bit, further growth is supported by the fundamentals. While manufacturing activity was softer last year, it appears to have bottomed out for now. Interest rate policy will be stable barring a change in the incoming data (emphasis added):

The FOMC believes that the current stance of monetary policy will support continued economic growth, a strong labor market, and inflation returning to the Committee's symmetric 2 percent objective. As long as incoming information about the economy remains broadly consistent with this outlook, the current stance of monetary policy will likely remain appropriate.

Going forward, bond rates are more at the mercy of market forces.

The labor market -- perhaps "the" key coincidental indicator for the Fed -- is in very good shape: The above chart is from the Atlanta Fed and it tracks all the key labor market indicators. The gold line shows the current readings for a specific indicator while the teal dark blue line shows the highest level from the last expansion. With the exception of wages and wage growth, all indicators are above highs from the last expansion.

Why have international stocks underperformed US stocks during this expansion (emphasis added)?

So, if we break those two things down, what we see is that U.S. stocks and foreign stocks performed very comparably in terms of multiple expansion. They both expanded their price relative to earnings at about 6 to 6.5% per year, which was kind of interesting. But then, when you got to the EPS growth, that is where U.S. companies just blew away foreign stocks, and it wasn't even close. Foreign stocks grew their EPS, earnings per share, by about 4% per year. The number for U.S. stocks was a little over 10%, I think around 10.3%, 10.4%. So, that's where you see that extra 6.5% gap that I was referencing before. It was really at the end of the day U.S. companies were just growing their earnings and their fundamentals much more stronger than the overseas companies were.

It's all about earnings.

Let's turn to today's performance tables: The QQQs closed at a record after gaining 0.98%. The Dow (DIA) was also at a record. Micro and small-caps also did well. The Treasury market continued a modest sell-off. Sector performance was also solid, with 10/11 sectors gaining. The top five slots are aggressive sectors. Energy continues to rebound from a very low level as investors look to bottom-fish. Communication services and tech were the numbers two and three performers, which explains why the QQQ did well today. Consumer discretionary and industrials rounded out the list

Before the coronavirus sell-off, the equity markets were doing well because all averages (small, medium, and large-cap) were doing well. Since then, the markets have not been sending a coordinated bullish message.

Let's start with commodities: All sectors except precious metals sold off on virus fears. Industrial metals (top row, second from left) and energy (far right) are near 1-year lows. But instead of doing a quick rebound like equities, prices are consolidating losses at low levels. That tells us that traders don't see a strong economic growth scenario yet. At the same time, all the ETFs that track the Treasury markets rose on virus news. Instead of selling off as fear of the virus has faded, bonds have remained near high levels. This locks in with the analysis that traders are less than bullish on economic fundamentals right now. And that brings us to the stock market where smaller-cap stocks (top row, three on the left) continue to consolidate while large-caps (all the remaining charts) are moving higher.

Let me add one more wrinkle: SPY volume has steadily declined during the rally, which is also a bearish development.

I hate to sound like a curmudgeon about this, but there's a lot of data that indicates this upswing is weak.

