Whatever Simon Says, It Buys

As long as I’ve covered Taubman, I’ve been impressed with management’s ability to maintain strict discipline.

A few days ago, I wrote about how Simon Property Group (SPG) was in merger talks with Taubman Centers (TCO). However, that was as much as Bloomberg could say at the time. No actual details could be documented.

As such, I said, “Given Taubman's healthy inside ownership (30% controlling position) and legacy brand (gives it control), we seriously doubt such a deal will develop.”

That assessment was partially based on how I know the CEO, Bobby Taubman. I’ve covered his Michigan-based REIT for almost a decade now, and I respect his judgment.

That’s why I was surprised to see that the two companies were, in fact, merging at a steep premium (over 50%) to Taubman’s closing price.

On the surface, I admit, the deal looks attractive for both buyer and seller. According to the terms, Simon will acquire an 80% stake in Taubman Realty Group Limited Partnership for around $3.6 billion in cash.

That means it will pay cash for all of TCO’s common stock at $52.50 per share. The REIT industry-pioneering Taubman family, meanwhile, will sell around one-third of its ownership and keep 20% in its limited partnership.

Personally, I’m glad to see them keep some “skin in the game.” Even so, I imagine this transaction is somewhat emotional for them.

There’s a lot of history involved, to say the least.

Very Impressive...

Back in 2013, I explained that Taubman was “founded by A. Alford Taubman in 1950 and converted to a REIT in 1992.” That same year, it became the first publicly-traded UPREIT, “laying the groundwork for real estate companies in all sectors to access the public equity markets.”

As long as I’ve covered the company, I’ve been impressed with its management team for maintaining strict discipline. That strategy has paid off, as evidenced by it being the only traditional mall REIT to never cut its dividend.

(That grouping excludes Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT), which falls into a category of its own.)

Source: FAST Graphs

I do find it interesting that the latest news comes on the heels of our recent cautionary call regarding Taubman, Brookfield Property (BPY) (BPR), Macerich (MAC), and PREIT (PEI). As my regular readers know, we’ve become more risk averse lately as a result of continued store closures – specifically department stores.

Our extreme conservatism is directly targeted at REITs with elevated payout ratios, such as:

Washington Prime (WPG)

PEI

BPY/BPR

MAC

and, yes, TCO too.

That begs the question…

Would Taubman have been forced to cut its dividend if SPG and BPY hadn’t bailed out Forever 21?

I guess we’ll never know. And we’ll have to wait to see if additional store closures impact mall REITs with unsafe dividend payout ratios.

However, the good news for Taubman management is it won’t have to worry about maintaining or growing its dividend anymore when Simon will soon be taking the wheel.

In my latest article, I explained that, “while I don't consider (merger and acquisitions) M&A a true catalyst, the odds look pretty good to me that Simon may utilize its fortress balance sheet to pick up an extremely cheap mall REIT.”

An interesting prediction, to be sure.

Cheap Though?

Simon expects to fund the total required cash consideration with existing liquidity. That makes sense when that pool is massive: $7.1 billion consisting of cash on hand – including its share of joint venture cash, and available capacity under its revolving credit facilities.

The transaction is expected to be at least 3% accretive to SPG's funds from operations (FFO) per share on an annualized basis. To be sure, positive earnings growth should be expected.

But we believe the significant value waiting to be unlocked will be in the future development opportunities.

As referenced previously, TCO has significant Forever 21 exposure. We’re talking about 17 stores consisting of 490,310 square feet, or an average of 28,840 square feet per store. And some of those will have to go.

Now it appears that SPG will have leverage when it comes to cherry picking the “keepers.”

Then there’s Macy’s, which recently announced its plan to close more stores. Odds are good however that TCO, which has a 13-location exposure, won’t be in trouble in that regard. It’s WGP and CBL that are the most vulnerable.

Taubman Department Store Exposure:

Even so, based on the current market conditions, we believe TCO benefits substantially from the planned merger. At a 6.2% cap rate for a portfolio generating $972 per square foot in tenant sales, this clearly confirms the significant resetting of mall valuations. And it raises the bar for REIT mall valuations as well.

Yet we shouldn’t forget that REITs must pay out at least 90% of their taxable earnings. And most investors are counting on the dividends they generate to drive returns.

It Boils Down to Whatever Simon Says, It Buys

To me, the latest merger news signals two best-in-class, highly-productive mall REITs merging. Their goal: To gain a defensive advantage by combining synergies to provide negotiating advantage with some of the top brands in the world.

Admittedly, 3% accretion is no “needle mover.” But the real value for SPG, in my opinion, has to do with the longer-term accretion and the significant overhead and revenue synergies. Besides, SPG is the “king” of redevelopment. And its tenant and financial resources are superior to its peers.

Just think about the leverage SPG now has over the likes of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE), and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Therefore, it boils down to whatever Simon says, it buys (pun intended).

Now, I’ve already read a few articles in which analysts are suggesting that the 6.2% cap rate is going to “raise the bar” for all mall REITs. Not so fast though…

Taubman’s portfolio is superior to Macerich, and its fundamentals should validate that point. TCO has modest exposure to J. C. Penney (JCP), for one, while MAC has 28 locations (and 37 Macy’s).

It was Forever 21 that was the problem. As I said earlier, if that retailer had filed Chapter 7 (liquidation), TCO would have likely been forced to cut its dividend. The impact to FFO guidance in 2020 would have reduced TCO’s FFO by around $0.10 per share.

Forever 21’s fate also is good news for MAC, with its 33-location exposure. Though that doesn’t help the fact that its payout ratio is elevated.

It will be interesting to see the WPG and JCP earnings calls, to say the least.

Where This Is Going

I suspect that Simon will continue to circle MAC like a vulture, recognizing that the REIT is vulnerable. As more department stores shutter, it will likely have to cut its dividend.

I don’t think MAC will have nearly the leverage as SPG/TCO with the up-and-coming Forever 21 negotiations. In other words, Forever 21 is likely to play hardball.

As for WPG, Williams Equity Research says its dividend coverage also is at an elevated risk of being cut.

“After covering interest expense, remaining quarterly cash flow is $95.6 million. The $0.75 quarterly distribution paid on approximately 152 million shares equates to a liability of $114 million… “The picture is not rosy, and we haven't yet discussed redevelopment costs which are estimated as another $650 million. Like dividends, these must eventually be paid for with cash flow.”

In conclusion, we’re maintaining a Strong Buy with SPG and a Strong Sell with MAC – while fully recognizing that MAC is “boxed in” in terms of its dividend safety. We would not recommend owning shares in it, regardless of the TCO valuation.

Our experience tells us that a dividend cut is never priced in. We like owning when we have pricing and cost of capital advantages.

There’s no question that MAC owns some quality malls, but we must never be too eager to chase yield. Remember: The best time to buy is when the sharks are circling.

It boils down to this: Whatever Simon says, it buys!

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.