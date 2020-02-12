Ocean Wilsons: An Under-Followed Gem Trading At 4x EBIT

Overview

Ocean Wilsons (OTC:OCWSF) is an under-followed, overlooked stock trading at a low-single digit multiple of TTM earnings. Ocean Wilsons is a Brazilian company trading on the LSE, a small-cap stock, and has limited trading averaging just 15k shares traded a day. Further confounding the market’s ability to appropriately price this security is Ocean Wilsons corporate structure. Ocean Wilsons is an investment holding company that has a majority ownership in Wilson Sons, in addition to a diversified investment fund. We believe the market does not recognize the extremely attractive, high barrier to entry, wide moat business that Wilson Sons operates. Based on current market prices, we believe investors can buy into a market dominating, high-return business at a discount - and get an investment fund for free.

The company

Ocean Wilsons is a Brazilian company domiciled in Bermuda. The consolidated company has two main segments: a maritime services business and an investment portfolio. The financials are reported in USD. As the maritime services is the business’ sole line of operations, we’ll begin there. The annual report states that Ocean Wilsons holds a 58.17% interest in Wilson Sons, which is fully consolidated in the Group accounts with a 41.83% non-controlling interest. Wilson Sons services include harbor and ocean towage, container terminal operation, offshore oil and gas support services, small vessel construction, & logistics and ship agency.

Wilson Sons

Wilson Sons, despite being a fully consolidated subsidiary of Ocean Wilsons is, itself, a publicly listed company trading on both the Sao Paulo Stock Exchange (BOVESPA) and Luxembourg Stock Exchange. Wilson Sons is the largest integrated maritime services company operating in Brazil and has been in business since the 19th century.

The above slide layouts the litany of businesses Wilson Sons operates. However, the Container Terminals and Towage segments account for the vast majority (80%+) of revenue and earnings so we will largely be focusing on them. The company started out as a shipping agency business and to this today dominates that industry. However, at less than 2% of sales, this segment (along with the others) simply does not hit the critical threshold mark for us to spend too much digging into the specifics in this report.

Backing up, Wilson Sons only has 15% exposure to the oil and gas industry, while maintaining 75% exposure to foreign and domestic trade in Brazil. While the company obviously has sensitivity to economic and trade cycles, having minimal exposure to the oil and gas field does insulate the business to a certain degree from the notoriously pronounced cyclicality of the O&G industry. This has been particularly important in recent years as Brazil’s oil and gas industry continues to be sluggish. While Wilson Sons has seen a decrease in activity in that line of business, the consolidated company hasn’t been largely affected- especially so as the Container Terminal business continues to post strong results (operating volumes in the Salvador terminal increased 21% yoy, for example).

The company’s two largest sources of revenue being roughly split at 40% each are Towage and Container Terminals. Towage is the service of moving container ships while they are at a port. Tug boats can be categorized as small and versatile boats that are equipped with the precision that large tankers simply lack. The company operates 75 tug boats in all major ports in Brazil. Further, at 75 tug boats, Wilson Sons is the largest operator in the region (with the closest competitor operating 48). Additionally, the company operates container terminals. A terminal is a specific part of a given port wherein cargo passes from the ships to land. The company operates several, the two main ones are in Salvador and Rio Grande. Management is investing back into this business as they are expanding the Salvador Terminal, however that is the only major capex program currently ongoing (the program is 60% completed). Capital expenditures are forecasted to be materially lower moving forward.

The business has 45% of market share in the Towage industry, while being the largest operating of Terminals in Brazil. A business like this has clear and pronounced competitive advantages. Aside from being one of the largest players in this industry, one of the main sources of revenue for this business is operating ports. This isn’t a zero competition business, but it’s about as close as one can get. Specifically in Rio Grande and Salvador, Wilson Sons is the only company operating a port. In other regions like Santos, the company is one of three businesses operating a port. For obvious reasons this leads to minimal competition (in addition to regulatory reasons), which implies attractive underlying economics. This rationale is born out by the business’s financials:

The business generated $104 million in operating income in 2018 against an asset base of $940 million, which equates to an unlevered return of ~10%. Returns accruing to shareholders are, of course, much better than that figure as the company employs leverage. Backing out debt, we get an equity base of $516 million, bringing us an ROE of 20%. Despite Wilson Sons employing leverage in its business, none of that debt is recourse to Ocean Wilsons.

Valuation

Ocean Wilsons should best be valued using a sum of the parts methodology, as the maritime business and the investment fund have zero relation to each other. The figure below displays the operating income for Ocean Wilsons from solely the maritime business (i.e. we have stripped out the income from the investment fund & minority interest from Wilson Sons).

A 5-7x multiple for a business with dominant market share, high returns on capital, and 30% EBITDA margins is too cheap in our estimation. Additionally, we have to consider the investment portfolio, which as of the latest report stood at US$278.4 million. At present, the investment fund accounts for over 60% of Ocean Wilsons market cap. The fund is well diversified and is invested into various hedge funds, long-only funds, and private equity funds. The top 10 funds account for 40% of NAV and are a mixture of hedged and long-only strategies with exposure to the US, Europe, and Asia. The top 30 holdings account for 75% of NAV, and are a mixture of private asset funds and fixed income.

In terms of valuation, it’s safe to say that the fund is worth NAV. Backing out NAV of the fund from Ocean Wilsons market cap, and we believe the maritime business is being valued by the market at 2x earnings. It’s clear our downside is protected. Moving forward, we believe the maritime business should conservatively be worth 8x earnings. Adding in NAV we have the following:

Operating Income $87 mm 8x $696 +NAV $278 Present Value $974

With 35.4 mm shares outstanding, backing out the US$227 mm in net debt, we have a target price of US$21, representing a 75% upside from where the shares presently trade at (shares trade on the London Exchange for 9.85 British Pound, which equals US$12.8 with the conversion rate of 1.3 GBP/USD). As the company is intimately linked with the Brazilian economy, any drastic slowdown in trade would hurt this business in the interim. However, equity holders will be aided by the fact that there is not meaningful operating leverage in the business. Despite revenues falling by nearly 13% in 2012, EBIT was down slightly less at negative 9%. Additionally, a 9% draw-down in EBIT was the worst year the business had in over a decade - not exactly emblematic of an excessively cyclical business.

Even with these caveats stated, the business is directly affected by Brazil's economic trading which means we could see short-term slow down in any given year. Over the medium to long term, however, we believe Ocean Wilsons will offer shareholders attractive returns.

