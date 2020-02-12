Omega Healthcare's Acquisition Spreads Could Fuel Growth

We see the high cap rates as opportunistic given our outlook on PDPM.

Omega Healthcare (OHI) is a bit of a battleground stock in that it appears deeply overvalued when looking at NAV, but its cash flows and growth potential look quite attractive. This article will examine the intricacies of OHI's valuation and we believe the cheapness on AFFO multiple is in this instance more relevant than the expensiveness on NAV. Thus, we find OHI's growth and valuation to be opportunistic.

Healthcare Sector

Healthcare is one of the more opportunistic REIT sectors at the moment. It has generally strong fundamentals, yet it trades at a lower valuation than the other hot sectors like industrial or apartments.

Earlier this week Simon Bowler, with whom I collaborate on research, posted a piece covering the pertinent data of the healthcare REIT sector. His article was an unbiased presentation of the facts whereas this article will dive deeper into our opinions on the matter.

Within the sector, we like Medical Properties Trust (MPW), Global Medical REIT (GMRE) and Omega Healthcare. As we have recently written on MPW and on GMRE, this article will focus on OHI.

Valuation discrepancy that makes OHI a battleground stock

For most REITs, FFO valuation and NAV valuation tell a similar story. REITs that trade at a discount to NAV often trade at discounted FFO multiples. This mathematically makes sense as both are caused by the same thing; a low market price. Price is the numerator in both P/NAV and P/FFO, so cheap REITs will tend to look cheap in both metrics.

Healthcare is a bit different. The REITs at the expensive end of P/NAV happen to be the same REITs that are at the cheap end of P/FFO. Take a look at the following charts. Ignoring CHCT as it is anomalous, the most expensive REITs on an NAV basis are OHI and CTRE, both of which are skilled nursing REITs.

Source: SNL Financial

If we look at P/AFFO, the skilled nursing REITs are the cheapest. SBRA, OHI and CTRE are 3 of the cheapest 4.

Source: SNL Financial

Why is this?

Well, just as price is in the numerator of P/NAV and P/FFO, cap rates are functionally in the denominator of each equation.

All else being equal, a higher cap rate property will generate more FFO relative to its asset value. Thus, a high cap rate property will tend to contribute to a low FFO multiple. Conversely, the higher the cap rate, the lower the NAV of a REIT with a given level of rent.

NAV and FFO are both heavily influenced by cap rates and within healthcare, cap rates form a broad spectrum. Skilled nursing facilities trade at very high cap rates around 10% to 13%. Hospitals come in closer to 8% while medical office and senior housing is often in the 4% to 6% range.

It is the cap rate differentials that explain the valuation twist that exists in the healthcare sector. The medical office REITs HTA, DOC and GMRE trade at the cheaper end on P/NAV but are more expensive on AFFO. This is largely due to their low cap rates. Similarly, the skilled nursing REITs trade expensively on NAV and cheaply on AFFO multiple due to their extremely high cap rates.

This makes valuation a challenging subject to approach. There are OHI bears suggesting it is overvalued and OHI bulls suggesting it is opportunistic on dividend yield. Both analysts are factually correct yet they have come to opposite conclusions. The difference is the bear is looking at NAV while the bull is looking at dividends which are in some ways a proxy for AFFO.

So who is right? Is OHI cheap or expensive?

I would argue that it is cheap and it comes down to the path of value realization.

NAV is realized for an investor when a company sells its assets or is acquired. In positive scenarios, this is a takeout bid and in negative scenarios it is the forced sale of assets due to some form of financial or operational distress.

OHI has a reasonably safe stream of cash flows and is in good financial shape so we do not see NAV being realized from the negative perspective. Favorable NAV realization is equally unlikely given the extreme NAV premium at which OHI trades. We find a takeout bid to be unlikely and probably not even viable for a competitor or P/E. Thus, NAV does not seem to have a path to impact shareholder returns.

AFFO, impacts investor returns through 2 pathways.

Cash flow fuels dividends Cash flow fuels reinvestment in properties which increases future earnings

OHI's payout ratio is safe, but tight at 84% of the newly minted $3.16 2020 AFFO guidance. A stagnant return of its current yield of 6.25% is fine, but not an exciting investment.

For OHI to outperform, it will have to grow its AFFO.

This is where the cap rates come in. With SNFs available for acquisition at 10%+ cap rates, OHI can greatly enhance its AFFO through acquisitions.

It has been in defensive mode for a while due to some tenant troubles, but we anticipate OHI returning to acquisitive growth in 2020.

Specifically, what has changed is the outlook of the skilled nursing space.

SNFs troubled but heading for recovery

The SNF industry has been weak with most of the SNF REITs reporting average tenant EBITDAR coverage of around 1.2X to 1.3X. While 1.2X is sufficient for the tenant to pay rent and stay afloat, it is merely an average. Tenants roughly bell curve around the average with some having fallen below 1.0X in recent quarters. This is true for OHI and the other SNF REITs.

2 primary problems have been troubling the SNF operators.

Labor costs Falling length of stay

Rising labor costs have been hurting most businesses, but the regulations of the healthcare industry have forced an increase in full time equivalents (FTEs) which sums multiplicatively with rising hourly wages for CNAs, RNs and other skilled medical labor. The rising expenses have been particularly hard to deal with as demand has functionally dropped due to falling length of stay. From 2010 to 2017, the average length of stay at SNFs dropped 7.4%

While I want to emphasize that this was industry wide, OHI has had a couple of tenant problems and its AFFO multiple has been held down by concerns that one of their major tenants, Genesis (GEN) is in trouble.

Source: SA

Fortunately, things have turned around a bit. Patient Driven Payment Model or PDPM looks to be tremendously helpful for the SNF industry. While intended as a revenue neutral budget, early indications are showing revenues are up about 0% to 5%. More importantly, however, is the extent to which it allows operators to cut costs. PDPM allows for group therapy in places where the old payment method required 1 on 1. This has cut labor costs drastically. In an interview with Skilled Nursing News, Ari Dobkin of Meridian Capital said that PDPM could be:

"reducing expenses by 20% or 25% - we've heard estimates as much as 30%"

While not fully out of the woods, GEN is doing significantly better now as PDPM has resulted in both a slight revenue increase and substantial cost reduction. For further information, this was discussed at length in their 3Q19 conference call.

We anticipate PDPM having a similar impact across the SNF landscape. Over time, OHI's tenant EBITDAR coverage ratio should rise from 1.3X to perhaps 1.5X. With healthier tenants, OHI can focus more of its efforts on growth.

Growth

Cap rates for SNFs are very high at around 10%-13%. Given the premium to NAV at which OHI is trading, OHI has an implied cap rate of 6.5%.

Source: SNL Financial

OHI can use its share currency to buy properties at a highly accretive spread.

Many analysts look at cost of capital and see that OHI's 6.5% implied cap rate is higher than the healthcare REIT median of 6.0%. Some wrongly conclude that this means OHI's acquisitions are less accretive.

The key difference is that the rest of the healthcare REITs are buying MOBs and Senior housing at very low cap rates while OHI is buying SNFs at high cap rates. Thus, despite a slightly higher cost of capital, OHI's spreads are much better.

With debt, OHI's blended cost of capital is somewhere around 5.5% which is clearly accretive when compared to the 10%+ cap rates available.

In the past, I have not been a fan of the SNF REITs because the risk level of the challenged industry matched the high cap rates. However, PDPM could be a game changer. I suspect it will lead to a healthier more stable SNF operator base which will take the risk level of these assets down materially. In my opinion, cap rates will drop to closer to 9% over the next few years as the data rolls in showing operators are stronger.

Key difference between OHI and other virtuous cycle REITs

There are quite a few REITs that trade at healthy premiums to NAV and for the most part they have similar virtuous cycles in which they can issue equity at a premium to NAV and use that capital to accretively buy assets at NAV. Most of these REITs I consider overvalued and bad investments, so what makes OHI different?

The difference is that OHI has a higher cash flow yield as it is among the only virtuous cycle REITs to have a low AFFO multiple. This allows OHI to pay a significantly higher dividend while having a lower payout ratio.

Company (ticker) P/AFFO Dividend Yield OHI 13.97 6.25% Realty Income (O) 22.5 3.53% Agree Realty (ADC) 23.9 3.05% Safehold (SAFE) 70.2 1.26%

Data from SNL Financial

Basically, O, ADC and SAFE are relying on the virtuous cycle. If the market price drops, their growth is gone and shareholders are left with a dismal dividend yield in addition to their lost principal.

OHI's cash flows are sufficiently high that even if the market price drops, cutting off the virtuous cycle, shareholders will have a reasonable dividend yield. An investment that requires the market's cooperation (through high share price) is dangerous. OHI is merely enjoying the benefits of a high P/NAV, but it does not require it. The cash flows are the real reason to invest and the virtuous cycle is simply fueling extra growth.

I have not yet bought OHI as I am waiting on a bit more data to confirm my views of PDPM's impact. The investment thesis relies heavily on SNF operators becoming healthier.

Full Disclosure: All content is published and provided as an information source for investors capable of making their own investment decisions. None of the information offered should be construed to be advice or a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The information offered is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any specific person. Please see our SA Disclosure Statement for our Full Disclaimer

2nd Market Capital and its affiliated accounts are long MPW and GMRE. I am personally long MPW and GMRE.

For a full toolkit on building a growing stream of dividend income, please consider joining our marketplace, Retirement Income Solutions. With our service you will get: Access to Two Real Money REIT Portfolios

Real Time Trade Alerts

Weekly Market Commentary

Monthly Portfolio Analytics We welcome you to test it out with a free 14 day trial.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MPW, GMRE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.