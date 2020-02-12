The Real Risk Of A Market Correction: Record Household Debt

The Great Recession of 2007-2008 is historically well documented. Most market participants and investment experts did not see the greatest financial crisis happen. One ingredient that led to that conglomerate of a crisis was the housing market debt boom along with the ease of credit conditions in which consumers can borrow money. Sound familiar? As Wall Street packaged these debt obligations in tranches and sold them to the public, the crisis deepened. Much blame is to go around for the last financial crisis, but all of us should have learned from that crisis. However, according to the latest report issued by the New York Federal Reserve Bank, says otherwise.

Non-Housing Debt Is Growing

The largest risk I see within this hot economy and surge in stock prices is the lack of concern for household debt. Consumers clearly haven't learned their lesson from the previous crisis as non-housing debt grew from 2.62 trillion in Q4 of 2009, to 4.2 trillion in Q4 of 2019. Just today, the New York Federal Reserve Bank referenced this very large increase in non-housing debt:

Mortgage originations, including refinances, increased significantly in the final quarter of 2019, with auto loan originations also remaining at the brisk pace seen throughout the year, said Wilbert Van Der Klaauw, senior vice president at the New York Fed. The data also show that transitions into delinquency among credit card borrowers have steadily risen since 2016, notably among younger borrowers.

As consumers are still waiting for large increases in wages that most economists believed would happen after the financial crisis recovery, more consumers are depending on credit cards and other alternative financing to bridge the gap. I have argued here at my firm that the biggest unspoken risk to higher stock prices is that of non-household debt climbing, along with record mortgage debt.

Mortgage Debt Could Threaten The U.S. Economies Foundation

Housing prices are on the rise, and so is mortgage debt. High owner demand and low housing supply along with rising construction costs are all contributing to consumers being forced to borrow more. Housing debt now accounts for $9.95 billion of the total household balance figures, which will likely continue to increase as cost velocity is not slowing. When doing a Google (GOOGL) search on recent home price news, all the articles on the first page were about home prices rising, or stubbornly trending higher. According to the New York Fed, the recent household debt change recorded its twenty-second consecutive quarterly increase:

The total U.S. household debt now is $1.5 trillion higher, in nominal terms, than the pre-recession peak of $12.68 trillion, set in the third quarter of 2008.

The single scariest data point by the New York Fed branch was the note on mortgage originations. These originations set a record with a $224 billion increase in the fourth quarter of 2019 to reach $752 billion, the highest volume seen since the fourth quarter of 2005. This represented a 42% increase in volume, which also reminds me of conditions we saw leading up to the last financial crisis.

U.S. Total Debt Change Correlation With U.S. Stocks

Investors want to know how the increase in debt obligations impact them? What is striking to me, is the long-term total return figures of the total household debt amount, to the SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) total return:

Data by YCharts

You can see from the above chart that the S&P increased 239% since 1999, while total household debt increased 207.3%. I will let you be the judge of this long-term correlation, but my take is that more borrowed money from consumers has been great for U.S. stocks. You can see that the rapid change in borrowing increased more dramatically as stocks suffered a tech bubble and housing crisis. I would argue it was only until the debt rate of change slowed, that we saw the bottom of the financial crisis and stocks took off. Whatever the correlation is, investors should remain cautious on equity prices here and consider alternatives.

A Caution For Investors Looking Forward

This report gives me the same chills I seen leading up to the Great Financial Crisis. As debt rose and consumers borrowed more for U.S. homes, the risk of the crisis continued to rise. Acknowledging that we do have tighter credit standards and more regulation has not been enough to slow borrowing rates. Investors should seriously consider how markets can sustain this velocity in change, in terms of equity gains, and debt obligation gains. A prudent review of your allocation holdings is needed today. With risks being raised by the fine Federal Reserve Bank of New York, investors should take warning by looking at fixed-income areas that can balance out those equity risks. Bond Aggregate funds such as the iShares (AGG) or Vanguard (BND) is one-way to add more simple safety to ones portfolio. Plenty of articles are written on Seeking Alpha about how bond investments can help balance risk from just owning equities or more speculative investments. Investors should read the full New York Federal Reserve Bank note here, as a potential warning to their future portfolio gains.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: These are opinions of Mr. Josh Ortner, CTFA, and should not be construed as personal financial advice.