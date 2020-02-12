New York Community Bancorp: Still In Growth Mode

One of the hardest things as a contrarian and value investor is to have the patience to allow your ideas to fully play out. This is especially true because the nature of Wall Street is the exact opposite of patient. The old saying "what have you done for me lately?" is probably more relevant on Wall Street than anywhere on earth, and last time I checked, the saying hadn't changed to: "how are you going to make me rich over time with very little risk?"

When New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) released Q4 earnings, everything looked good on the surface. Net interest income and net interest margins both inflected higher in Q4 for the first time in years. The multi-family loan book resumed growth, the specialty finance loan book continued its rapid growth, per share book value continued climbing, and of course, credit quality remained pristine, with an average loan to value of less than 57% for the entire multi-family portfolio and almost zero loan losses.

Everything looked good, but once the conference call began, analysts' questions about net interest margin guidance began. CFO Tom Cangemi guided for two basis points of improvement in Q1 2020 vs. Q4 2019, which obviously rubbed Wall Street the wrong way since the rate of growth isn't accelerating. Then came the questions about the repurchase of $770 million of previously originated and sold multi-family loans, which provided the majority of the increase to the multi-family loan book during Q4.

New York Community Bank doesn't get a great deal of coverage, so I'm going to base my theory that these two issues drove the overwhelming majority of the selloff in NYCB shares post earnings. After all, margins and balance sheet growth are the two issues that have the most impact on NYCB's earnings. But here's why investors should not let the current selloff, or the seemingly perpetual negative commentary about their bank get them down.

The margin improvement and earnings growth story are still completely intact

Despite the forward guidance of just two basis points of net interest margin improvement, the overall trend higher remains intact. CFO Tom Cangemi, while unwilling to give specific estimates beyond Q1, made it very clear that each and every quarter of 2020 will see a sequential improvement. This is not a change in guidance either. It is the exact same projection that was made last quarter, and it is backed up by undeniable data.

For example, at year-end 2019, NYCB had $14 billion of CDs that will mature in 2020. These CDs have an average cost of 2.25%, with the largest bucket of $4+ billion maturing in Q2. Now, a simple look at current CD rates tells us that no matter what CD a customer chooses today, the rate they will earn is well below 2.25%, with the highest possible rate being 1.85%.

This minimum 40 basis point decrease in CD rates might not sound like a lot, but when applied to the $14 billion of deposits that are maturing this year, you're talking about $56 million of pre-tax savings to NYCB as these CDs reprice, and that's assuming all of them reprice at 1.85%. Many will price lower.

All else being equal, the repricing of these CDs to market rates will directly benefit net interest margins and alone could boost annual earnings per share by 13% once they fully reprice. And remember, the largest bucket of these CDs won't reprice until Q2, so the Q1 margin guidance of +2 basis points doesn't reflect this yet.

Beyond Q2's $4 billion of CD repricing, Q3 and Q4 2020 will each see billions of dollars of additional CDs reprice to market rates, as well as the opportunity to reprice wholesale borrowings. So, Wall Street's impatience today will become someone's opportunity tomorrow and for the rest of 2020 and 2021. It's practically guaranteed. It's just a matter of when will the stock price reflect it.

Source: NYCB

The balance sheet growth story is still completely intact

New York Community Bank shares took a hit in October after reporting a Q3 decline in multi-family loan balances. Fears were that new rent regulation laws would permanently stunt loan growth. Management indicated that the decline in loan balances was due to a couple of large loans refinancing away into Fannie Mae's commercial loan products, but that it was likely a one or two quarter event, to be followed by continued loan growth.

Make no mistake, Q4's multi-family organic loan growth was not exactly stunning, coming in at $123 million, but considering the New York City rent regulated market is in flux and under pressure at the moment, I don't view this $123 million of organic loan growth as a negative.

I also don't view the repurchase of $770 million of previously originated multi-family loans as a negative. Remember, these are loans that NYCB themselves originated going back to 2015. These are loans that NYCB never wanted to sell in the first place. The pessimism surrounding the repurchase of these loans is asinine. It's as if investors punished NYCB for having to sell them in the first place, then punished NYCB for buying them back now that they are allowed to.

At the end of the day, the $770 million of repurchased loans have an average coupon of around 3.4%. The spread between these repurchased loans and the wholesale borrowings and deposits used to fund these repurchases is about 190-200 basis points, so the benefit to net interest income will be immediate. In addition, bringing these loans back into the portfolio dramatically increases the chances of them being refinanced and retained with NYCB in the future.

Even better, management indicated that there are $2 billion more of their loan originations out there that could be repurchased in the near term. If New York Community Bank is able to buy these additional $2 billion of loans back, they will have repurchased about half of the loans that were sold during the years where NYCB was forced to sell loans in order to stay below the Federal Reserve imposed $50 billion SIFI threshold.

It should be noted that buying back $770 million, or $2.77 billion of loans at a 2% margin would add between $15 million and $55 million of pre-tax income annually, providing about 3 to 9 cents of benefit to earnings per share. Why people find reasons to be upset about this is beyond me.

Specialty Finance continues its rapid growth

In addition to the $123 million of organic multi-family loan growth, and the repurchased $770 million of previously originated loans, the specialty finance division continues its ongoing rapid growth. This portfolio, which was started in 2014, has grown at a 34% CAGR since then, reaching $2.75 billion in 2019.

Source: NYCB

These specialty finance loans are originated by larger banks and syndicated out to the banking universe, including New York Community Bank, which participates to the extent that they are comfortable. Make no mistake, this loan book will churn out high quality growth far into the future.

In total and across all portfolios, NYCB added about $2 billion of loans and securities in 2019, a weaker than expected performance than we hoped for, but growth nonetheless. Management is guiding towards mid-single digit balance sheet growth in 2020, excluding any potential loan repurchases.

Fed funds futures are once again pricing in rate cuts

After three rate cuts in 2019, market expectations for any further moves flatlined at the end of last year. Those three rate cuts are a key driver for NYCB's earnings growth that we will see over the next two years. For those who wish to follow the futures market in anticipation of the next move, a quick look at current futures shows a strong probability of another rate cut in 2020.

Future rate cuts, assuming they materialize, will ultimately drive down NYCB's funding costs faster than their assets reprice and will lead to even further earnings growth beyond next year. And while one rate cut won't make a massive impact, it should be remembered that we are now 11 years into a record economic expansion. The odds of a recession in the next couple of years are real, and should we get one, it would certainly lead to significant interest rate cuts which would drive NYCB's margins even higher.

And for those who instinctively associate recessions with negative outcomes, don't. There are not many companies out there which truly thrive in a difficult time, but New York Community Bank definitely does.

NYCB shares are cheap with multiple catalysts

The beauty of New York Community Bank is not hard to find. The stock is cheap. It's safe. It has a 6%+ dividend yield that is easily covered by growing earnings. It trades almost 20% below book value. New York Community Bank has multiple catalysts that will eventually spark a sustained rally in its share price. Net interest income has finally inflected higher. Net interest margins have also finally infected higher. Balance sheet growth has resumed and will continue.

I don't know where else you will find an ultra-conservative 6%+ yielding stock with double-digit earnings growth and multiple catalysts to sustain that growth in this market. I don't know when this investment will work out, I just know that it will work out, and I know I'll be paid well while I wait for it to work out.

Data by YCharts

Finally, I'm not much of a technical trader, but I look at the NYCB chart and see a stock that bottomed in December 2018, put in a higher low in June 2019, and has the potential for a new, higher low to be put in as we speak. I'm a buyer on this dip.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NYCB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short NYCB $10 Put Options with 2021 expiration.